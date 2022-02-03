Acquittal judgement by circuit court

On 2 February 2022, Tallinn Circuit Court ruled in favour of AS Ekspress Meedia, a subsidiary that is part of the group of AS Ekspress Grupp in an action brought by MM Grupp OÜ pertaining to rebuttal of false data and compensation for damages.

On 24 April, MM Grupp OÜ sought damages of EUR 2 million for compensation of non-monetary or alternatively, future possible monetary damages related to publication of alleged false factual statements.

In its judgement made on 2 February 2022, the circuit court dismissed the action brought by MM Grupp OÜ against AS Ekspress Meedia similarly to the judgement made by the county court. The procedural costs at both instances shall be borne by the plaintiff. MM Grupp OÜ has the right to appeal in cessation to the Supreme Court within 30 days from the delivery of the judgement.





