Acreage Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Date

Acreage Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the period ending December 31, 2021, on March 10, 2022, after market close. Management will host a conference call on March 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results in detail.



Conference call details:

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Webcast: Click here Dial-in: Canada - (833) 950-0062 (toll-free) or (226) 828-7575 (local) US - (844) 200-6205 (toll-free) or (646) 904-5544 (local) Conference ID: 129591



The webcast will be archived and can be accessed via Acreage’s website at investors.acreageholdings.com.



About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois, and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing, and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

