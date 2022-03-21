Acreage Holdings Announces Date of Annual General Meeting

U.S. markets closed

Acreage Holdings, Inc.
1 min read
Acreage Holdings, Inc.
Acreage Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE:ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today announced that its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held virtually on May 26, 2022. The record date for the AGM will be April 11, 2022.

The AGM materials will be available on Acreage’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. The webcast details for the virtual presentation will be available in the coming weeks on Acreage’s investor relations website.

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, the premium brand Superflux in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Ohio, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois, and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing, and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

For more information, contact:

Steve Goertz
Chief Financial Officer
investors@acreageholdings.com

Courtney Van Alstyne
MATTIO Communications
ir@mattio.com


