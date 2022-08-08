U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,140.06
    -5.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,832.54
    +29.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,644.46
    -13.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.21
    +19.38 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.59
    -0.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0198
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    -0.0750 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9510
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,824.66
    +557.53 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.83
    +16.96 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Acreage Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Acreage Holdings, Inc.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ACRDF
  • ACRHF
Acreage Holdings, Inc.
Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Marked 6th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA* with sequential improvement of 20% quarter-over-quarter

Continued solid revenue growth with a 39% increase year-over-year and an 8% increase quarter-over-quarter to $61.4 million for Q2 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U) (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (“Q2 2022”).

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated revenue was $61.4 million for Q2 2022, an increase of 39% year-over-year.

  • Gross margin of 50% compared to 52% in Q1 2022, and 54% in Q2 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $10.4 million in Q2 2022, compared to $8.1 million in Q2 2021, and $8.6 million in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA* as a percentage of consolidated revenue was 16.9% for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

  • One of an inaugural group of cannabis operators to commence adult-use operations in New Jersey, with various products from The Botanist now available to adult-use consumers at the Company’s Egg Harbor Township and Williamstown dispensaries in southern New Jersey.

  • Completed the first phase of expansion on the Company’s cultivation facility in Syracuse, New York, positioning Acreage to further support wholesale demand in the existing medical market in addition to preparing for the impending launch of adult-use sales.

  • Completed the sale of the Company’s cultivation and processing facility in Medford, Oregon, for total consideration of $2.0 million, and closed its dispensary in Powell, Oregon.

  • Strengthened operations with the consolidation and conversion of the Company’s dispensary in Brewer, Maine, to adult-use.

Subsequent Events

  • Launched the sale of whole flower in New York under the state’s strict microbial testing regulations, making Acreage one of the only producers in the state with the capability to supply non-remediated whole flower to the market.

  • Concluded operations in Oregon with the completion of the sale of the Company’s four Oregon retail dispensaries branded as Cannabliss & Co.

Management Commentary

“We were thrilled to execute on a significant milestone with the launch of adult-use sales in the state of New Jersey during the second quarter,” said Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. “The initial performance of our retail stores during the roll-out has been strong, and we believe there is an even bigger opportunity to further optimize our cultivation and wholesale capabilities to serve this growing market. We are working diligently to improve our New Jersey cultivation and processing operations to take advantage of the market opportunities that are available to us.”

Mr. Caldini continued, “With the additional contributions from New Jersey, as well as our recently acquired operations in Ohio, we saw overall revenue growth of 39%, which has led to our sixth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. This track record of success continues to demonstrate the strong impact our disciplined strategy has had on both our financial and operating performance.”

Mr. Caldini concluded, “With the conclusion of our operations in Oregon following the end of the quarter, we are in a more favorable position to drive development in our core markets, where we see the best opportunity to foster long-term growth and enhance shareholder value. During the latter half of the year, we will continue our preparation for pending adult-use sales in these developing Northeastern markets, such as New York and Connecticut, in addition to strengthening our presence in New Jersey."

Q2 2022 Financial Summary
(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

YoY% Change

 

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2022

 

QoQ%
Change

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Revenue

$

61,351

 

 

$

44,217

 

 

39%

 

$

56,879

 

 

8%

Gross Profit

 

30,614

 

 

 

23,875

 

 

28%

 

 

29,510

 

 

4%

% of revenue

 

50%

 

 

 

54%

 

 

 

 

 

52%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

27,304

 

 

 

30,632

 

 

(11)%

 

 

32,232

 

 

(15)%

Net loss

 

(10,603

)

 

 

(3,306

)

 

 

 

 

(13,911

)

 

 

Net loss attributable to Acreage

 

(9,929

)

 

 

(2,553

)

 

 

 

 

(12,694

)

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

10,385

 

 

 

8,086

 

 

28%

 

 

8,627

 

 

20%


Total revenue for Q2 2022 was $61.4 million, an increase of $17.1 million or 39% compared to Q2 2021. The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by the acquisition of operations in Ohio as well as the commencement of adult-use sales in New Jersey, which was somewhat offset by declines within the Company’s operations that were held for sale. Additionally, total revenue for Q2 2022 improved sequentially by $4.5 million or 8% compared to the first quarter. Excluding the Company’s Oregon operations. which are not considered core, however, revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, increased by 9% on a sequential basis as the Company was able to overcome challenges associated with industry pricing pressures which negatively impacted revenues.        

Total gross profit for Q2 2022 was $30.6 million, an increase of $6.7 million or 28% compared to Q2 2021, driven by an increase in revenue. Total gross margin was 50% in Q2 2022 compared to 54% in the second quarter of 2021, as efficiencies gained from further economies of scale were unable to offset overall selling price declines and cost increases due to inflation.

Total operating expenses for Q2 2022 decreased by $3.3 million, or 11%, to $27.3 million, from Q2 2021. Increases in compensation and general and administrative expenses were more than offset by reductions in equity-based compensation expense, losses on notes receivable and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $10.4 million, a 28% improvement compared to Adjusted EBITDA* of $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and a 20% improvement from Adjusted EBITDA* of $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA from core operations*, which excludes markets where Acreage has entered into definitive agreements to exit and start-up ventures such as beverages and CBD, was $10.9 million, indicating the Company's core markets are still being negatively impacted by its non-core operations. Consolidated EBITDA* for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.1 million, compared to a consolidated EBITDA* of $6.7 million in the previous year's comparable period.

Net loss attributable to Acreage for Q2 2022 was $(9.9) million, compared to $(2.5) million in the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Acreage ended the quarter with $29.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. As of June 30, 2022, $100.0 million was drawn under the Credit Facility entered in the fourth quarter of 2021. A further $50.0 million is available in future periods under a committed accordion option once certain, predetermined milestones are achieved. Acreage intends to use the proceeds of the Credit Facility to fund expansion initiatives, repay existing debt, and provide additional working capital.        

Earnings Call
Management will host a conference call on August 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results in detail.

Webcast:

Click here

Dial-in:

Canada - 1-833-950-0062 (toll-free) or 1-226-828-7575
US - 1-844-200-6205 (toll-free) or 1-646-904-5544
International - +1-929-526-1599

Conference ID:

625586


The webcast will be archived and can be accessed via Acreage’s website at investors.acreageholdings.com.

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the Company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and each of the documents referred to herein contains “forward-looking information” and ‎‎“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, ‎respectively. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking ‎information. ‎Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as ‎‎“plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, ‎or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, ‎‎‎“would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. ‎

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acreage or its ‎subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or ‎implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking ‎information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ ‎materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not ‎limited to financing and liquidity risks, and the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended ‎December 31, 2021, ‎dated March 11, 2022 and the Company’s other public filings, in each case filed with the SEC on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov and with ‎Canadian securities regulators ‎and available on the issuer profile of Acreage on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Acreage has attempted to identify ‎important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking ‎information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. ‎

Although Acreage believes that the ‎assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking ‎statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information ‎and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The ‎forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of ‎the date of this news release and Acreage does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such ‎forward-looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events ‎or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider has reviewed and does not accept ‎responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.‎

For more information, contact:

Steve Goertz
Chief Financial Officer
investors@acreageholdings.com

Courtney Van Alstyne
MATTIO Communications
ir@mattio.com



US GAAP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

US GAAP Statements of Financial Position

US$ (thousands)

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

29,235

 

 

$

43,180

 

Restricted cash

 

95

 

 

 

1,098

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

8,991

 

 

 

8,202

 

Inventory

 

52,553

 

 

 

41,804

 

Notes receivable, current

 

4,508

 

 

 

7,104

 

Short-term investments

 

3,403

 

 

 

 

Assets held-for-sale

 

3,905

 

 

 

8,952

 

Other current assets

 

3,417

 

 

 

2,639

 

Total current assets

 

106,107

 

 

 

112,979

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term investments

 

34,672

 

 

 

35,226

 

Notes receivable, non-current

 

26,242

 

 

 

27,563

 

Capital assets, net

 

138,697

 

 

 

126,797

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

21,258

 

 

 

24,598

 

Intangible assets, net

 

119,303

 

 

 

119,695

 

Goodwill

 

43,534

 

 

 

43,310

 

Other non-current assets

 

3,379

 

 

 

1,383

 

Total non-current assets

 

387,085

 

 

 

378,572

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

493,192

 

 

$

491,551

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

23,908

 

 

$

23,861

 

Taxes payable

 

21,326

 

 

 

24,572

 

Interest payable

 

3,454

 

 

 

1,432

 

Operating lease liability, current

 

2,244

 

 

 

2,145

 

Debt, current

 

7,363

 

 

 

1,583

 

Non-refundable deposits on sale

 

250

 

 

 

1,000

 

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

 

1,324

 

 

 

1,867

 

Other current liabilities

 

10,844

 

 

 

10,333

 

Total current liabilities

 

70,713

 

 

 

66,793

 

 

 

 

 

Debt, non-current

 

194,177

 

 

 

169,151

 

Operating lease liability, non-current

 

20,801

 

 

 

24,255

 

Deferred tax liability

 

26,215

 

 

 

27,082

 

Other liabilities

 

1,250

 

 

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

242,443

 

 

 

220,488

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

313,156

 

 

 

287,281

 

 

 

 

 

Members' equity

 

175,939

 

 

 

197,267

 

Non-controlling interests

 

4,097

 

 

 

7,003

 

TOTAL MEMBERS’ EQUITY

 

180,036

 

 

 

204,270

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' EQUITY

$

493,192

 

 

$

491,551

 



US GAAP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

US GAAP Statements of Operations

US$ (thousands)

Q2'22

 

Q2'21

 

YTD'22

 

YTD'21

Retail revenue, net

$

46,685

 

 

$

28,396

 

 

$

88,112

 

 

$

54,243

 

Wholesale revenue, net

 

14,360

 

 

 

15,541

 

 

 

29,532

 

 

 

25,557

 

Other revenue, net

 

306

 

 

 

280

 

 

 

586

 

 

 

2,810

 

Total revenues, net

 

61,351

 

 

 

44,217

 

 

 

118,230

 

 

 

82,610

 

Cost of goods sold, retail

 

(23,466

)

 

 

(14,051

)

 

 

(44,234

)

 

 

(27,133

)

Cost of goods sold, wholesale

 

(7,271

)

 

 

(6,291

)

 

 

(13,872

)

 

 

(10,980

)

Total cost of goods sold

 

(30,737

)

 

 

(20,342

)

 

 

(58,106

)

 

 

(38,113

)

Gross profit

 

30,614

 

 

 

23,875

 

 

 

60,124

 

 

 

44,497

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

8,922

 

 

 

5,384

 

 

 

17,309

 

 

 

14,602

 

Compensation expense

 

12,579

 

 

 

11,175

 

 

 

26,774

 

 

 

21,537

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

1,655

 

 

 

6,981

 

 

 

5,814

 

 

 

13,023

 

Marketing

 

964

 

 

 

397

 

 

 

1,661

 

 

 

409

 

Impairments, net

 

329

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,467

 

 

 

818

 

Loss on notes receivable

 

 

 

 

1,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,726

 

Write down (recovery) of assets held-for-sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

874

 

 

 

(8,616

)

Loss on legal settlements

 

(310

)

 

 

312

 

 

 

(335

)

 

 

322

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,165

 

 

 

4,657

 

 

 

4,972

 

 

 

5,626

 

Total operating expenses

 

27,304

 

 

 

30,632

 

 

 

59,536

 

 

 

49,447

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating income (loss)

 

3,310

 

 

 

(6,757

)

 

 

588

 

 

 

(4,950

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from investments, net

 

(996

)

 

 

(1,122

)

 

 

137

 

 

 

(1,266

)

Interest income from loans receivable

 

365

 

 

 

1,593

 

 

 

782

 

 

 

3,058

 

Interest expense

 

(5,520

)

 

 

(5,595

)

 

 

(10,301

)

 

 

(10,452

)

Other loss, net

 

286

 

 

 

9,311

 

 

 

276

 

 

 

7,745

 

Total other loss

 

(5,865

)

 

 

4,187

 

 

 

(9,106

)

 

 

(915

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(2,555

)

 

 

(2,570

)

 

 

(8,518

)

 

 

(5,865

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

(8,048

)

 

 

(736

)

 

 

(15,996

)

 

 

(6,082

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(10,603

)

 

 

(3,306

)

 

 

(24,514

)

 

 

(11,947

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(674

)

 

 

(753

)

 

 

(1,891

)

 

 

(1,586

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc.

$

(9,929

)

 

$

(2,553

)

 

$

(22,623

)

 

$

(10,361

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. - basic and diluted:

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

108,230

 

 

 

104,853

 

 

 

107,569

 

 

 

103,605

 



*NON-GAAP MEASURES, RECONCILIATION AND DISCUSSION (UNAUDITED)

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure that we use to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its actual operating performance and for planning and forecasting future periods. The Company believes that the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify the Company’s actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net loss or our other reported results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes and, depreciation and amortization and excluding the following: (i) income from investments, net (the majority of the Company's investment income relates to remeasurement to fair value of previously-held interests in connection with our roll-up of affiliates, and the Company expects income from investments to be a non-recurring item as its legacy investment holdings diminish), (ii) equity-based compensation expense, (iii) non-cash impairment losses, (iv) transaction costs and (v) other non-recurring expenses (other expenses and income not expected to recur).

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

US$ (thousands, except per share amounts)

Q2'22

 

Q2'21

 

YTD'22

 

YTD'21

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(10,603

)

 

$

(3,306

)

 

$

(24,514

)

 

$

(11,947

)

Income tax expense

 

8,048

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

15,996

 

 

 

6,082

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

5,155

 

 

 

4,002

 

 

 

9,519

 

 

 

7,394

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,456

 

 

 

5,272

 

 

 

7,347

 

 

 

6,794

 

EBITDA (non-GAAP)*

$

7,056

 

 

$

6,704

 

 

$

8,348

 

 

$

8,323

 

Adjusting items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss (income) from investments, net

 

996

 

 

 

1,122

 

 

 

(137

)

 

 

1,266

 

Impairments, net

 

134

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,090

 

 

 

818

 

Loss on extraordinary events

 

194

 

 

 

 

 

 

376

 

 

 

 

Loss on notes receivable

 

 

 

 

1,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,726

 

Write down (recovery) of assets held-for-sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

874

 

 

 

(8,616

)

Equity-based compensation expense

 

1,655

 

 

 

6,981

 

 

 

5,814

 

 

 

13,023

 

Legal settlements, net

 

(310

)

 

 

312

 

 

 

(335

)

 

 

322

 

Gain on business divestiture

 

(292

)

 

 

(11,682

)

 

 

(296

)

 

 

(11,682

)

Other non-recurring expenses

 

952

 

 

 

2,923

 

 

 

2,278

 

 

 

4,501

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)*

$

10,385

 

 

$

8,086

 

 

$

19,012

 

 

$

9,681

 


Recommended Stories