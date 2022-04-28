U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Acrelec Partners with PAR Technology to Upgrade Its Kiosk, Drive-Thru, and Digital Menu Board POS Capabilities

·2 min read

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrelec, a global technology company reinventing the customer experience for restaurants and retail brands, completed its integration with Brink POS® software and Punchh Loyalty platform from ParTech, a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software. This partnership and integration will allow PAR customers to benefit from Acrelec kiosks, drive-thru, and digital menu boards.

When it comes to self-ordering kiosk technology, drive-thru, and digital menu boards, a complete POS integration allows for a seamless customer experience. It removes operational frictions—avoiding errors and simplifying the build and run of IT projects.

"When testing and rolling-out new technology in restaurants, it is vital that technology providers partner together for the benefit of the brands and their consumers," said Acrelec Innovation & Marketing Director Thibaud Denolle. "We're confident that PAR customers will greatly benefit from accessing Acrelec technology as an additional option for serving their guests."

Acrelec counts over 80,000 installations around the world in 70 countries and nearly 1,000 employees, including three manufacturing plants and a 150-person software division. They work with iconic brands such as McDonald's, Dunkin', Burger King, KFC, and Taco Bell, providing an entire ecosystem of technology solutions for QSR and Fast Casual restaurants.

For more information, visit acrelec.com.

About Acrelec

Acrelec is a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware, and service/support expertise, Acrelec develops and integrates new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency and improve operations.

Serving nearly 70 global customers—including iconic brands such as McDonald's and Dunkin'—Acrelec counts over 80,000 installations in 70 countries, bringing its robust tech ecosystem for drive-thru solutions, self-order kiosk, self-checkout, and click and collect to people worldwide.

With nearly 1,000 employees around the globe, Acrelec collaborates with customers and partners to design, create, build, and support the world's leading smart stores. Never satisfied with the status quo, Acrelec's passion is in delivering breakthroughs that drive business results for their customers.

Learn more at acrelec.com.

Media contact:

Bob Spoerl
335188@email4pr.com
773.453.2444

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acrelec-partners-with-par-technology-to-upgrade-its-kiosk-drive-thru-and-digital-menu-board-pos-capabilities-301535193.html

SOURCE Acrelec

