ACREPRO LAND BROKERAGE EXPANDS TO INDIANA AND MICHIGAN

Fayetteville, Arkansas, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcrePro, a modern land brokerage offering best-in-class services for land sellers and buyers across the United States, announced the expansion of its real estate brokerage operations to two new U.S. states: Indiana and Michigan. Led by Kyle Rule, Kyle Spray, Neal Herr and Brady Hammond, the AcrePro Midwest Farm Group will help modernize land sales in midwestern states.

“We’re extremely proud to welcome four outstanding new brokers to the AcrePro family. This team has been successfully transacting land throughout Indiana, Michigan and Illinois for over a decade,” said Jeff Corbett, Vice President of AcrePro.

“Their expertise and commitment to client satisfaction are second to none. They are also amazing people who care about the future of this industry. We look forward to further supporting Kyle, Neal, Kyle and Brady with our custom marketing, data and technology solutions. The team has plans to expand appraisal and farm management services for clients in 2022.”

The AcrePro Midwest Farm Group has helped clients transact over $500 million and manage over 50,000 acres of agricultural land throughout their career. The most recent property closed by AcrePro Midwest Farm Group was 422+/- acres of Warren County productive farmland, which sold for $7.25 million.

Indiana and Michigan bring AcrePro’s total national presence to 17 states and represent key markets for the fast-growing brokerage:

With over 80 percent of Indiana’s land comprising farms, forests and woodland, the state offers opportunities for agricultural products like hardwood timber, poultry and row crops.

Michigan is a leading producer of many fruits and vegetables and is second only to California in agricultural biodiversity, making it a prime location for farmers.

Both states are beloved by landowners and buyers for their rich hunting opportunities and recreational cultures.

To learn more about buying or selling land in Indiana, Michigan or Illinois, visit AcrePro.com.

About AcrePro: AcrePro is a fast-growing land brokerage committed to bringing transparency and ease to land transactions. Growing out of customer need, AcrePro is the subsidiary company of AcreTrader, whose mission is to empower customers to buy and sell land smarter with advanced technology, data and expertise. The AcrePro team moves quickly to modernize land sales nationwide through proprietary technology, data science and sophisticated digital marketing. Providing local land experts with these tools and services creates an excellent experience for buyers and sellers. To learn more, visit www.acrepro.com, email info@acrepro.com or call (888) 958-5049.

