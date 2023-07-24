ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) shareholders have endured a 67% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down 71% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

ACRES Commercial Realty became profitable within the last five years. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Revenue is actually up 8.2% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered ACRES Commercial Realty's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that ACRES Commercial Realty's TSR, which was a 67% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

ACRES Commercial Realty provided a TSR of 13% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 11% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ACRES Commercial Realty better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - ACRES Commercial Realty has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

