U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,427.75
    +27.11 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,137.05
    +206.12 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,817.82
    +55.24 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.63
    +27.67 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.32
    +0.93 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.40
    +30.80 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.85 (+3.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2660
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3966
    +0.0057 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5550
    -0.3550 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,752.45
    -386.64 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.63
    +5.28 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.42
    +61.79 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.42
    +200.76 (+0.73%)
     

Acrew Capital, Jeff Bezos back Colombia-based proptech La Haus' $100M debt, equity round

Mary Ann Azevedo
·5 min read

La Haus, which has developed an online real estate marketplace operating in Mexico and Colombia, has secured $100 million in additional funding, including $50 million in equity and $50 million in debt financing.

The new capital was obtained as an extension to the company’s Series B, the first tranche of which closed in January. With the latest infusion, Medellin, Colombia-based La Haus has now secured $135 million total for the round and over $158 million in funding since its 2017 inception.

San Francisco Bay Area venture firms Acrew Capital and Renegade Partners co-led the round, which also included participation from Jeff Bezos’ Bezos Expeditions, Endeavor Catalyst, Moore Strategic Ventures, Marc Benioff’s TIME Ventures, Rappi’s Simon Borrero, Maluma, and Gabriel Gilinski. Existing backers who put money in this round include Greenspring Associates, Kaszek, NFX, Spencer Rascoff’s 75 & Sunny Ventures, Hadi Partovi and NuBank’s David Velez.

Jerónimo Uribe (CEO), Rodrigo Sánchez-Ríos (president), Tomás Uribe (chief growth officer) and Santiago Garcia (CTO) founded the company after Jerónimo and Tomas met Sánchez-Ríos at Stanford University. Prior to La Haus they started and ran Jaguar Capital, a Colombian real estate development company with over $350 million of completed retail and residential projects.

The company declined to reveal at what valuation the extension was raised, with Sánchez-Ríos saying only that it was “a significant increase” from January.

The Series B extension follows impressive growth for the startup, which saw the number of transactions conducted on its Mexico portal climb by nearly 10x in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the 2020 second quarter. With over 500 homes selling on its platform (via lahaus.com and lahaus.mx) the company is “the market leader in selling new housing in Spanish-speaking Latam by an order of magnitude,” its execs claim. La Haus expects to have facilitated more than $1 billion in annualized gross sales by the end of the year.

Like the US, a two-tier venture capital market is emerging in Latin America

The startup was founded with the mission of making it easier for people to buy homes and helping “solve LatAm’s extreme housing inequality.” Its end goal is to accelerate access to new housing by both generating and curating supply and demand and then matching it with its technology, noted Sánchez-Ríos.

“In the last six months, our chief product officer has built a product that allows this to happen 100% digitally,” he said. “Before it would take a lot of time, people involved and visits. We want to provide people looking for a home a similar experience as to people looking for their next flight at delta.com.”

It has done that by embedding its software to developers’ new projects so that it can bring that digital experience to its users.

“They are able to view the projects on our sites, we match them and then they can see in real time which units of a particular tower are available, and then select, sign and pay for everything digitally,” Sánchez-Río said.

Image credit: La Haus

The need for new housing in the region and other emerging markets in general is acute, they believe. And the pace of building new homes is slow because small and mid-sized developers – who are responsible for building the majority of new homes in Latin America – are cash constrained. At the same time, mortgages are mostly not affordable for consumers, with banks extending only a fraction of the credit to individuals compared to the U.S., and often at far worse terms.

What La Haus is planning to do with its new capital – particularly the debt portion – is go beyond selling homes via its marketplace to helping extend financing to both developers and potential buyers.It plans to take the proprietary data it has been able to glean from the thousands of real estate transactions conducted on it platform to extend capital to developers and consumers “more quickly, with much lower risk and at better terms.”

Already, what the startup has accomplished is notable. Being able to purchase a home 100% digitally is not that easy even in the U.S. Pulling that off in Latin America – which has historically trailed behind in digital adoption – is no easy feat. By year’s end, La Haus intends to be in every major metropolitan area in Mexico and Colombia.

Its ultimate goal is to be able to help new, sustainable homes “to be built faster, alleviating the inequality caused by lack of access to inventory.”

To Acrew Capital’s Lauren Kolodny, La Haus is building a solution specific to the issues of Latin America’s housing market, rather than importing business models – such as iBuying – from the U.S.

“For many people in the United States home equity is their largest asset. In Latin America, however, consumers have been challenged with an impenetrable real estate market stacked against consumers,” she wrote via email. “La Haus is removing barriers to home ownership that stifles millions of people from achieving financial security. Specifically, Latin America has no centralized MLS, very costly interest rates, no transactional transparency, and few online informational tools.”

La Haus, Kolodny added, is breaking down these barriers by consolidating listings online, offering pricing transparency and educating consumers about their financing options.

Acrew first invested in the startup in its $10 million Series A and has been impressed with its growth over time.

“They have a unique focus on new housing -- a massive industry worldwide, but especially in emerging markets where new housing is so necessary,” Kolodny said. “The management team...knows real estate in Latin America better than anyone we've met.”

For its part, the La Haus team is excited to put its new capital to work. As Sánchez-Río put it, “$50 million goes a lot further in Mexico and Colombia than in the U.S.”

“We are going to be very aggressive in Mexico and Colombia, and plan to go from four to at least 12 markets by the end of the year,” Jeronimo told TechCrunch. “We’re also excited to roll out our financing solution to developers and buyers.”

Brazilian proptech startup QuintoAndar lands $300M at a $4B valuation

Recommended Stories

  • They’re programmed to work hard and play hard

    Industrial robotics are big and heavy — and in some cases, legitimately dangerous. There’s huge opportunity for the right AI/software company to come along and help make the bulky systems intended for things like auto manufacturing easier to program and more versatile. Honestly, there’s probably enough room to support multiple companies in the category as robots become an increasingly essential part of how we do business.

  • Former eBay employee gets 18 months in prison for 'abominable' cyberstalking campaign

    BOSTON (Reuters) -A former supervisor for security operations at eBay Inc was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months in prison for his role in a cyberstalking campaign that targeted a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter was viewed as critical of the e-commerce company. Federal prosecutors in Boston said Philip Cooke, a retired police captain in Santa Clara, California, and other employees participated in a scheme to harass the couple through Twitter and by sending them disturbing packages, including live cockroaches. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs called the employees' actions "really abominable" as she sentenced Cooke, who must also serve a year of home detention and pay a $15,000 fine.

  • America’s aging nuclear weapons come under scrutiny as Russia and China build up their arsenals

    CHINA’S MASSIVE MISSILE FIELDS: Using commercial satellite imagery, the Federation of American Scientists has documented an ambitious program by China to dramatically expand its ability to launch hundreds of nuclear weapons, identifying two fields of missile silos under construction which would accommodate roughly 230 ICBMs.

  • Most voters hold Biden administration responsible for higher inflation

    A new poll found that 59% of registered voters place the blame for the increased inflation at the Biden administration’s feet.

  • Thousands stuck in Colombia's Caribbean amid migration surge

    Some 9,000 migrants are stranded in a Caribbean municipality in Colombia amid a surge of people passing through on their way to north America following the re-opening of international borders post-lockdown, the Colombian migration agency said. The irregular migrants - who are mostly Haitians but also include Venezuelans and Cubans, as well as a number from African countries - are stuck in Necocli, in Colombia's Antioquia province, migration agency director Juan Francisco Espinosa said in a virtual press conference.

  • Thousands leave Indonesia amid COVID-19 crisis

    Indonesia now has the most confirmed daily cases of COVID-19 in Asia and faces a shortage of vaccines, prompting thousands of foreigners to leave the country.

  • Activists: Morocco arrests Uyghur man at China's request

    Moroccan authorities have arrested a Uyghur activist in exile based on a Chinese terrorism warrant distributed by Interpol, according to information from Moroccan police and a rights group that tracks people detained by China. Activists fear Yidiresi Aishan will be extradited to China, and say the arrest is politically driven and part of a broader Chinese campaign to hunt down perceived dissidents outside its borders. Morocco’s General Directorate for National Security said Tuesday that a Chinese citizen was arrested after landing at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca on July 20, upon arrival from Istanbul.

  • Republicans debut major security bill in response to worsening border crisis

    Top House Republicans debuted legislation that aims to enhance security significantly at the United States-Mexico boundary as the border crisis worsened for a sixth consecutive month under President Joe Biden.

  • Rocket Lab returns to flight after failed May mission with successful launch for U.S. Space Force

    Rocket Lab is back in business launching rockets after an issue during its last launch in May caused a total loss of the payloads on board. The launch today, which took off from the company's Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, was an important one to get right: It delivered a satellite for the U.S. Space Force to low Earth orbit. This is the second Space Force mission that Rocket Lab has provided launch services for.

  • Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) Prefers Stock Dilution Over Debt

    While the first space race was between the US and the Soviets, the second one is fought within the US. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:SPCE) is a prominent competitor in the commercial spaceflight race. Earlier this month, the founder Richard Branson officially made it to space, announcing regular space tourism trips to start in 2022.

  • The Next PREDATOR Film Is an Origin Story and Its Already Filming

    10 Cloverfield Lane's Dan Trachtenberg is directing the next installment in the Predator franchise, an origin story called Skull. The post The Next PREDATOR Film Is an Origin Story and Its Already Filming appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Buying Into Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com: Stonehorn Capital

    Jul.28 -- Sam Le Cornu, co-founder and chief executive officer of Stonehorn Global Partners, shares his views on Chinese stocks, and the market implications of Federal Reserve policy. Large-cap China stocks&nbsp;listed&nbsp;in the U.S. rebounded Wednesday and stocks in China and Hong Kong jumped Thursday after authorities intensified efforts to calm market fears about Beijing’s crackdown on the private&nbsp;education&nbsp;industry. Le Cornu also discusses the opportunities he sees in South Korean stocks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped 5% Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the electric car kingpin, soared 5% through 11:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, bouncing back from a post-earnings sell-off in the stock. Beginning with the obvious (and least interesting) reason: This morning, StreetInsider.com reports that analysts at Germany's DZ Bank have upgraded Tesla shares from sell to buy, and more than doubled their price target on the stock, to $750 a share. More interesting than DZ's upgrade are some comments made by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas this morning.

  • LendingClub Explodes 40% After Earnings: Here's Why It Can Go Even Higher

    Long-suffering shareholders of LendingClub (NYSE: LC) got extremely good news yesterday, after the company reported blowout second-quarter earnings. Now as a hybrid digital marketplace bank, rather than a mere fintech platform, LendingClub's new business model appears to be bearing fruit in a big way. LendingClub shareholders are celebrating today.

  • 3 Reasons AMD Is a Buy After Q2 2021 Earnings

    Advanced Micro Devices is no longer an underdog; it's a leading chip designer gobbling up market share.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The competition between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has favored Verizon in recent years, as AT&T invested heavily in non-5G assets. Although AT&T made costly mistakes in its non-5G ventures, it has now worked to correct those errors. The question now for investors is whether that makes AT&T stock a better choice than buying Verizon.

  • Nikola founder indicted for misleading investors

    Shares of Nikola tumbled in early trading on Thursday after founder and former chairman Trevor Milton was charged by prosecutors with making false statements to investors in the electric-vehicle startup.

  • Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you, Leah, and thanks all of you for joining us for Exact Sciences second-quarter 2021 conference call. On the call today are Kevin Conroy, the company's chairman and CEO; Jeff Elliott, our chief financial and chief operating officer; and Jake Orville, general manager of our pipeline. Exact Sciences issued a news release earlier this afternoon detailing our second-quarter financial results.

  • Lumen Technologies Lines Up a Big Asset Sale

    Recently, Lumen Technologies' (NYSE: LUMN) management indicated a strong interest in consummating strategic asset sales to accelerate its debt reduction efforts. Earlier this month, a Bloomberg report indicated that Lumen was negotiating the possible sale of a significant part of its domestic consumer operations to Apollo Global for upwards of $5 billion. On Monday, Lumen did announce a big asset sale agreement.

  • Robinhood opens at $38 per share, falls 9% in first hour of trading

    Robinhood shares are now trading on the public markets.