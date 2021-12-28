U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,786.35
    -4.84 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,398.21
    +95.83 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,781.72
    -89.54 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.51
    -14.95 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.08
    +0.51 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8040
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,823.07
    -3,438.82 (-6.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.84
    -37.50 (-3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,069.16
    +392.70 (+1.37%)
     

Acrimoto’s three-wheeled roadster EV combines weird with fun

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

The desire to make or at least market an electric vehicle as a performance vehicle is strong. The benefit of EV torque makes anything with some wheels and a little bit of power an off-the-line joy. But sometimes the performance vehicle in a lineup is best used at lower speeds. For example, the Arcimoto Roadster.

The companion vehicle to the Arcimoto FUV, the Roadster is the more performance-oriented vehicle from the automotive startup. Instead of a car sitting position, you ride it like a motorcycle. In our tests we realized, that likes its roofed sibling, the Roadster is more fun around town taking care of errands and turning heads.

