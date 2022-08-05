U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,124.78
    -27.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,573.64
    -153.18 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,587.71
    -132.87 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.46
    -2.47 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.55
    -0.99 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    -19.50 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    -0.51 (-2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0156
    -0.0094 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8250
    +0.1490 (+5.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0127 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7880
    +1.7720 (+1.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,058.36
    +102.72 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.89
    -0.34 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.73
    -18.33 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Acrolab Website Redesign with a New Thermal Solutions Blog

Acrolab
·2 min read
Acrolab
Acrolab

Windsor, ON, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrolab is a global thermal engineering solutions company and has for over 70 years been a custom solutions provider for various industrial manufacturers. These include high-end Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Telecommunications and Oil & Gas products. Solving thermal issues related to plastics, rubber, and composite molding processes, as well as cooling electronics are all areas of the tremendous thermal solutions management experience that Acrolab has gained over the years.

With focus on innovation and research, Acrolab’s redesigned website and thermal solutions blog gives you an expert insight at solutions for cooling, heating, and temperature uniformity through their line of products.

To learn more, see the About section showing company history and development.

Industry Leaders of Quality Thermal Products

Acrolab, based in Canada, works with clients globally to help develop, improve, enhance and enable current and future production methodologies.

The expert research and development team continues to provide targeted solutions to challenging thermal issues. Some of their leading products are:

  • Isobar® Heat Pipes

  • Custom Isobars®

  • Isoplatens® & Platens

  • Isomandrel®

  • Heating Elements

  • Thermocouples & RTDs

From concept and design through prototype and testing, you can rely on Acrolab to provide a complete range of services:

  • Thermal Solutions – Acrolab has years of experience developing advanced thermal solutions for all types of manufacturing processes, utilizing the latest technology and tools to give their clients the maximum benefits that save energy, increase productivity and quality while also reducing waste.

  • Supply Chain Management – With a complete inventory of thermal products and accessories, Acrolab has the people, resources and industry network to find the optimal solution to your thermal problem along with the products required to achieve excellence in manufacturing processes.

  • Research & Development – Acrolab has a comprehensive database of thermal management projects, options, and applications. This world-class resource is combined with their team of experts to produce energy efficient solutions that increase both quality and productivity.

Engineered Thermal Solutions

Acrolab solutions are targeted to deal with specific challenges and requirements affecting efficiency and effectiveness for a variety of production processes, such as:

  • Plastic Injection Molding

  • Rubber Molding

  • Aluminum Forming and Magnesium Injection

  • Composites (compression, RTM, open)

  • Filament Winding

  • Plastic Welding

  • Pultrusion

  • Packaging and Sealing

Acrolab will recommend optimum composition of system components, provide all design details pertaining to sizes and installation, along with all the services and accessories needed to deliver a complete application solution. Furthermore, the team of thermal engineers can assist in research and development, create a prototype, and carry it to short-run or full production. In other words, Acrolab has the expertise and technology to do it all.

More information

To find out more about Acrolab and to see a full list of their product selection and services, please visit www.acrolab.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/acrolab-website-redesign-with-a-new-thermal-solutions-blog/

CONTACT: Acrolab 7475 Tranby Ave Windsor ON N8S 2B7 Canada (519) 944-5900 https://www.acrolab.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Apple asks suppliers to follow China customs rules - Nikkei

    Sino-U.S. trade tensions have escalated following U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan. The iPhone maker told suppliers that China had started enforcing a long-standing rule that Taiwanese-made parts and components must be labeled as made either in "Taiwan, China" or "Chinese Taipei", the report added, citing sources familiar with the matter.

  • Altria or Philip Morris International: Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

    Tobacco stocks are a longtime favorite of dividend investors, and sister companies Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) dominate the industry. Since Altria spun off Philip Morris more than a decade ago, the two companies have taken different approaches to ready their companies for a future where cigarettes aren't their main revenue source. Altria sells tobacco and nicotine products in the United States, headlined by the Marlboro brand of cigarettes.

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • Jobs report: U.S. economy adds 528,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 3.5%

    The labor market grew faster than expected in July, with the U.S. economy adding more than 500,000 jobs and the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%.

  • Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

    Gasoline prices have fallen for 49 consecutive days, giving consumers a much-needed break as inflation rose in food and housing.

  • U.S. Added 528,000 Jobs in July

    The U.S. economy has now recouped the number of jobs lost in the wake of the pandemic. The jobless rate dropped to 3.5%.

  • Oil Suffers Deep Weekly Loss as Concerns Over Demand Intensify

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly decline since early April on increasing evidence that a global economic slowdown is curbing demand, with prices near the lowest level in six months.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteWest Texas Intermediate were little changed below $89 a barrel on Friday, and was about 10% lowe

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.

  • Fisker CEO: The Inflation Reduction Act will ‘slow down the adoption of EVs’

    Fisker CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker joins Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian and Akiko Fujita to discuss the electric vehicle maker's latest models, the outlook for production and supply chain issues, auto segments and competition, and how the Inflation Reduction Act could impact the electric vehicle market.&nbsp;

  • Insatiable Lithium Demand Fuels Investment Boom in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rocky deserts of Western Australia, a handful of little-known and once-shunned miners are suddenly in vogue as the electric vehicle industry clamors for a metal it can’t do without.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteExecutives from Australia’s lithium industry were inundated by bankers and brokers at the

  • Twilio Shares Stumble as Investors Fear a Demand Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc., the maker of customer communication and marketing software, slipped after giving a forecast for the current quarter that fell just short of estimates, signaling concerns that companies may pull back spending for business tools amid an uncertain economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteRevenue will

  • Russian crude prices recover on strong India, China demand

    Spot prices for Russia's key export crude grade ESPO Blend to Asia have rebounded from all-time lows amid strong demand from top buyers India and China and easing concerns about possible sanctions, several traders said. The crude exported from the Pacific port of Kozmino saw its spot differentials dive from premiums to a record discount of more than $20 a barrel in March as western sanctions were slapped on Russian financial and energy companies following the country's invasion to Ukraine. However, the European Union tweaked sanctions on Russia that came into force last month, easing payment restrictions for oil shipments from state-owned firms Rosneft and Gazpromneft - major suppliers of ESPO crude.

  • Jobs report: Economies in recession don’t generate this many jobs, economist says

    RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss July jobs report data, the state of the economy, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the labor market.

  • RingCentral cuts staff at Bay Area headquarters, citing 'changing business needs'

    The downsizing coincides with stellar quarterly earnings reported by the cloud communications provider.

  • Visa and Mastercard suspend ad payments on Pornhub after lawsuit, pressure from Bill Ackman

    Visa and Mastercard on Thursday temporarily halted card payments for ads across Pornhub and parent company MindGeek following a lawsuit that alleged Visa helped the platforms monetize on child pornography.

  • Enterprise Products to start three new Permian Basin projects

    Enterprise did not specify how much it plans to spend on the new plants and pipeline expansion, but the company is not adjusting the expectations shared with investors around how much it plans to spend in coming years, co-CEO Jim Teague said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 3.

  • Oil Prices Are on Track for Worst Week Since April

    The oil market is flashing a warning sign for the world economy. Prices for Brent crude, the global benchmark, are heading for their biggest weekly decline since the start of April. They have slid by almost a quarter since their intraday high of $125.19 a barrel in mid-June. On Friday they were down 0.2% to $93.92 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. marker, [is trading below its level at the start of Russia's war](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-08-03-2022/card/o

  • Here's Why Portuguese Banks Are Closing Crypto Exchange Accounts

    In the past year, at least three exchanges have had their accounts shut down with major Portuguese banks, despite obtaining regulatory approval to operate in the country. And although some anticipate the MiCA bill to allow exchanges to do so, others are pessimistic about its reach.

  • A TikToker was so fed up at the lack of pay transparency that she’s now just asking strangers on the street—and they’re telling her

    She has now earned over 15 million likes across her videos and has over 800k followers.