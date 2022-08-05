Acrolab Website Redesign with a New Thermal Solutions Blog

Acrolab

Windsor, ON, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrolab is a global thermal engineering solutions company and has for over 70 years been a custom solutions provider for various industrial manufacturers. These include high-end Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Telecommunications and Oil & Gas products. Solving thermal issues related to plastics, rubber, and composite molding processes, as well as cooling electronics are all areas of the tremendous thermal solutions management experience that Acrolab has gained over the years.

With focus on innovation and research, Acrolab’s redesigned website and thermal solutions blog gives you an expert insight at solutions for cooling, heating, and temperature uniformity through their line of products.

To learn more, see the About section showing company history and development.

Industry Leaders of Quality Thermal Products

Acrolab, based in Canada, works with clients globally to help develop, improve, enhance and enable current and future production methodologies.

The expert research and development team continues to provide targeted solutions to challenging thermal issues. Some of their leading products are:

Isobar® Heat Pipes

Custom Isobars®

Isoplatens® & Platens

Isomandrel®

Heating Elements

Thermocouples & RTDs

From concept and design through prototype and testing, you can rely on Acrolab to provide a complete range of services:

Thermal Solutions – Acrolab has years of experience developing advanced thermal solutions for all types of manufacturing processes, utilizing the latest technology and tools to give their clients the maximum benefits that save energy, increase productivity and quality while also reducing waste.

Supply Chain Management – With a complete inventory of thermal products and accessories, Acrolab has the people, resources and industry network to find the optimal solution to your thermal problem along with the products required to achieve excellence in manufacturing processes.

Research & Development – Acrolab has a comprehensive database of thermal management projects, options, and applications. This world-class resource is combined with their team of experts to produce energy efficient solutions that increase both quality and productivity.

Engineered Thermal Solutions

Acrolab solutions are targeted to deal with specific challenges and requirements affecting efficiency and effectiveness for a variety of production processes, such as:

Plastic Injection Molding

Rubber Molding

Aluminum Forming and Magnesium Injection

Composites (compression, RTM, open)

Filament Winding

Plastic Welding

Pultrusion

Packaging and Sealing

Acrolab will recommend optimum composition of system components, provide all design details pertaining to sizes and installation, along with all the services and accessories needed to deliver a complete application solution. Furthermore, the team of thermal engineers can assist in research and development, create a prototype, and carry it to short-run or full production. In other words, Acrolab has the expertise and technology to do it all.

More information

To find out more about Acrolab and to see a full list of their product selection and services, please visit www.acrolab.com.

