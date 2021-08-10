U.S. markets close in 2 hours

Acromegaly Therapeutics Market Expected to Increase with CAGR of 5.69% throughout the study period (2018-2030) in the 7MM | DelveInsight

·8 min read

The surge in the Acromegaly market growth can be attributed to an increase in the Acromegaly prevalence, emerging novel Acromegaly pipeline therapies, and heightened R&D in the space.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Acromegaly Market report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Acromegaly market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Acromegaly market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

DelveInsight_Logo
DelveInsight_Logo

Some of the key takeaways from the Acromegaly Market Report:

  • As per DelveInsight's estimate, the total Acromegaly prevalent cases in 2018 were reported to be 65,382 in the 7MM.

  • The US FDA-approved therapies in the Acromegaly treatment market include Somatuline Depot (lanreotide acetate) injection, Somavert (pegvisomant), Sandostatin LAR Depot, and Signifor LAR (pasireotide).

  • The Acromegaly therapeutic market size appears to be dominated by somatostatin analogs (SSAs), Dopamine Agonists and GHR Antagonists in the 7MM in 2018. The total market valuation of SSAs was reported to be USD 782.87 million, while for GHR it was USD 199.07 million and for Dopamine Agonists it was approximately USD 34.94 million.

  • The Acromegaly pipeline therapies expected to get launched in the forecasted period (2021-2030) include Octreotide Capsules (Chiasma Pharma), IONIS-GHR-LRx (Ionis Pharmaceuticals), ATL1103 (Antisense Therapeutics), CAM2029 (Camurus), Veldoreotide (Strongbridge Biopharma), CRN00808 (Crinetics Pharmaceuticals), and Lanreotide PRF (Ipsen).

  • Among these therapies, Octreotide Capsules (Chiasma Pharma), was approved by the FDA recently in June 2020.

  • DelveInsight estimates that owing to better diagnosis, awareness and treatment facilities available, the USA is expected to account for the maximum Acromegaly market share in the forecasted period.

  • The increase in the Acromegaly market size is a direct consequence of the increasing Acromegaly prevalent population in the 7MM, rising awareness and an increase in the screening and diagnosis rates. Moreover, the robust clinical pipeline and effectiveness of both mono and combination therapies are also fueling the growth of the Acromegaly therapy market size.

Download Acromegaly Market Snapshot report to understand which Acromegaly drug is going to nab the maximum market share @ Acromegaly Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast

Acromegaly: Disease Overview

Acromegaly is a rare condition characterized by the production of growth hormones in excess amounts. The condition can also be referred to as gigantism and is extremely rare. It usually affects adults in the middle-ages. Acromegaly can be of two different types, Macroadenomas and Microadenomas on the basis of types of Adenomas.

DelveInsight's Acromegaly epidemiological analysis demonstrated that Macroadenomas accounted for the majority of the diagnosed Acromegaly cases in 2017. Moreover, the United States accounted for the highest Acromegaly prevalence in the 7MM. The maximum prevalence in the USA can be attributed to higher diagnosis and treatment facilities available in the USA as compared to EU5. According to DelveInsight's analysis, there were approximately 24,975 diagnosed prevalent cases in the US in 2020, of which approximately 80% are macroadenomas and the rest are microadenomas.

Acromegaly Epidemiological Segmentation

DelveInsight's Acromegaly Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

  • Total Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly

  • Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Acromegaly

  • Total origin-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Acromegaly

  • Diagnosed Cases of Acromegaly Based on Types of Adenomas

Understand how Acromegaly Epidemiological Trends are going to shape by 2030 in 7 Major Markets by downloading @ Acromegaly Epidemiology Market Report Summary

Present Acromegaly Therapeutics Market Outlook

The current Acromegaly treatment market aims at preventing the tumor compression of surrounding tissues by excising the diseases causing areas and reducing GH and IGF-1 levels to normal. The primary treatment approach for Acromegaly is transsphenoidal surgery, however, not all patients are eligible for it. Treatment with somatostatin analogs (SSAs), dopamine agonists (DA), growth hormone antagonists and/or radiotherapy are available for patients ineligible for surgery. The FDA-approved therapies in the Acromegaly market comprise Somatuline Depot (lanreotide acetate) injection, Somavert (pegvisomant), Sandostatin LAR Depot, and Signifor LAR (pasireotide).

Acromegaly Market: Unmet Needs and Forecasted Scenario

The available therapies to address Acromegaly are expensive and put the caretakers and patients under financial burden. Moreover, even with the presence of a variety of therapeutics, the response rate to therapies is very low, thus, leading to a requirement of multiple therapies, recurrence of the condition, and high patient burden.

To bridge the therapeutic gap in the Acromegaly market, several pharmaceutical and biotech companies such as Chiasma Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, Camurus, Strongbridge Biopharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, and several others are dedicatedly working to keep the market state buoyant.

DelveInsight estimates approximately 6-9 therapeutic assets are expected to enter the market in the next decade, which will uplift the revenue addition to the market share. With the recently approved therapies like Octreotide Capsules and the expected launch of emerging therapies like CAM2029, Atesidorsen (ATL1103), Veldoreotide, Paltusotine, IONIS-GHR-LRx and others, the market of acromegaly is expected to grow. As per estimates, Mycapssa (Octreotide Capsules) is expected to reach up to USD 450 million in the seven major markets in 2030.

Know which therapy is expected to score the touchdown first @ Acromegaly Therapeutic Pipeline and Market Forecast

Acromegaly Pipeline Therapies

  • Octreotide Capsules: Chiasma Pharma

  • IONIS-GHR-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

  • ATL1103: Antisense Therapeutics

  • CAM2029: Camurus

  • Veldoreotide: Strongbridge Biopharma

  • CRN00808: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

  • Lanreotide PRF: Ipsen

Learn more about available treatments @ Acromegaly Drug Pipeline Therapies

Acromegaly Market Dynamics

The rise in Acromegaly prevalence is a major factor pushing the growth of the Acromegaly market. A rich and robust pipeline scenario with therapies in different stages of clinical trials with novel MoA and convenient RoA, advanced technology, and an increase in healthcare spending are adding momentum to the growing size of the market. With no cure available at the hand, it gives immense opportunities to the pharma and biotech players to explore the Acromegaly market domain and grab the market share. However, most of the Acromegaly pipeline therapies have subcutaneous or intramuscular routes of administration leading to relatively low patient compliance, thereby hindering the easy adoption by patients.

Discover more about the future market share of the therapies @ Acromegaly Treatment Market Landscape and Forecast

Acromegaly Market Reimbursement Scenario

Reimbursement is a crucial factor that affects the drug's access to the market. Often, the decision to reimburse comes down to the price of the drug relative to the benefit it produces in treated patients.

Somatuline Depot (lanreotide acetate) is a somatostatin analog approved in the US for the long-term treatment of patients with acromegaly who have had an inadequate response to surgery and/or radiotherapy, or for whom surgery and/or radiotherapy is not an option; the goal of treatment in acromegaly is to reduce growth hormone (GH) and insulin growth factor-1 (IGF-1) levels to normal. Medicare may cover Somatuline Depot Injection under the Part B benefit when provided and administered by a healthcare provider and under the Part D benefit when dispensed in an outpatient setting. It is provided with the J code 'J1930'. J code is a subset of the HCPCS level II codes that are used by physicians, hospitals and other healthcare professionals who bill for Medicare. Most of the US state Medicaid programs cover and reimburse Somatuline Depot. Medicaid coverage and payment for Somatuline Depot vary from state to state (Ipsen, 2019).

Visit to know more about reimbursement scenario at Acromegaly Market Landscape and Outlook

Scope of the Acromegaly Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Chiasma Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, Camurus, Strongbridge Biopharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, and several others.

Key Acromegaly Pipeline Therapies: Octreotide Capsules, IONIS-GHR-LRx, ATL1103, CAM2029, Veldoreotide, CRN00808, Lanreotide PRF, and several others.

Acromegaly Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Acromegaly Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Acromegaly emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Drop by to learn more about the future market trends @ Acromegaly Market Landscape and Forecast

Table of Contents

1

Key Insights

2

Acromegaly Market Report Introduction

3

Acromegaly Market Overview at a Glance

4

Executive Summary of Acromegaly

5

Acromegaly Disease Background and Overview

6

Algorithm for Diagnosis of Acromegaly

7

Acromegaly Patient Journey

8

Acromegaly Epidemiology and Patient Population

9

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10

Acromegaly Epidemiology and Patient Population

11

Country Wise Acromegaly Epidemiology

10

Acromegaly Treatment

12

Unmet Needs

13

Key Endpoints of Acromegaly Treatment

14

Acromegaly Emerging Therapies

15

Acromegaly: 7 Major Market Analysis

16

Acromegaly Market Unmet Needs

17

Case Reports

18

Acromegaly Market Drivers

19

Acromegaly Market Barriers

20

SWOT Analysis

21

KOL Reviews

21

Appendix

22

DelveInsight's Capabilities

23

Disclaimer

24

About DelveInsight

