AcroMeta Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: S$0.036 (vs S$0.028 in FY 2022)

AcroMeta Group (Catalist:43F) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$69.5m (up 12% from FY 2022).

Net income: S$8.26m (up 111% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 12% (up from 6.3% in FY 2022).

EPS: S$0.036 (up from S$0.028 in FY 2022).

Catalist:43F Revenue and Expenses Breakdown January 17th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) segment contributing a total revenue of S$62.2m (90% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth S$57.8m amounted to 83% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to S$7.83m (86% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of S$5.71m. Explore how 43F's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

AcroMeta Group shares are up 3.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 6 warning signs for AcroMeta Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.