U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.29
    +7.71 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,883.01
    +275.29 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,070.34
    -45.15 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.11
    +4.56 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.44
    +0.72 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3210
    -0.0200 (-1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9700
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,959.77
    -1,991.84 (-4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.33
    -23.55 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.45
    +44.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Acron Group Optimizes Savings With Qlik

QLIK Technologies, Inc.
·4 min read

Qlik’s Analytics Platform Will Enable Acron To Improve Decisions and Business Processes

MOSCOW, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced that Acron Group, one of the leading global manufacturers of mineral fertilizers, has turned to Qlik to support its comprehensive digital transformation program. Qlik will support Acron’s IT infrastructure team to help the entire organization drive better efficiencies and cost savings through the use of data.

Acron has completed the first stage of its Business Intelligence (BI) solution implementation as part of its digital transformation program. The Qlik Sense® data analytics platform gathers data from all key production systems from the Group and acts as an important source of information for real time decision-making. Acron Group successfully uses Qlik to analyse data on warehouse, finance, procurement, production faults, key resources management and IT.

“In the early stages of the project, we focused on providing business intelligence as a service. Now each department has proactive employees who use the Qlik analytical reports and tailor them to their needs. The departments that piloted the program have set a positive example for other departments within the Group on BI integration and involving new employees and functions in analytics. Now we have a pool of new analytics initiatives that the Group employees have come up with on their own,” said Denis Guzanov, CIO for Acron. “For example, the digital power control panel was developed by the Business Process Planning and Organizing team, which is not part of the IT department. To make it work, the team collaborated with both the IT and Operations departments to collect the necessary data.”

One of the significant steps for Acron Group using Qlik was implementing the digital power control panel at one of the Group’s facilities in Veliky Novgorod. The facility has over 400 sensors gathering data about energy consumption, which was previously done with a delay. Thanks to the implementation of data analytics, the facility is now able to monitor energy consumption in real time, allowing the organization to quickly identify any issues and prevent overruns.

“Over three months of commercial operation, the Qlik analytics platform has allowed us to streamline energy consumption planning, and deviations in actual power consumption rates from target rates have decreased to less than one percent,” said Mikhail Yaskevich, Chief Engineer for Acron.

“We are delighted to help Acron implement a data-driven approach to managing a manufacturing company. Deploying Qlik has demonstrated the efficiency of data analytics for fine-tuning decisions and business processes,” said Alexey Artemenko, Regional Director, Qlik Russia and CIS.

About Qlik
Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

About Acron Group

Acron Group is a leading Russian vertically integrated NPK producer, also ranked among the top ten global producers by NPK capacity. The Group's chemical facilities are located in Veliky Novgorod (PJSC Acron) and the Smolensk Region (PJSC Dorogobuzh). The Group conducts its own production of phosphate raw materials in the Murmansk region (JSC NWPC) and implements a project to develop a potash deposit in the Perm region (JSC VKK), has its own transport and logistics infrastructure, including three port terminals in the Baltic, and sales networks in Russia and China. Acron's subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds production licenses and exploration permits for 10 blocks of the Evaporite Prairie potash deposit in Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also owns a minority stake (19.8%) in the Polish company Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2020, the Group's sales amounted to 7.8 million tonnes of core products. Deliveries were made to 74 countries of the world. The main markets for the Group are Russia, Brazil, Europe and the USA. In 2020, the Group's consolidated revenue under IFRS amounted to RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million) and EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and its global depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron Group employs over 11,000 people.

Detailed information about the company is available on the website www.acron.ru

© 2021 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Media Contact: Craig Brophy
craig.brophy@qlik.com
+44(0)779 566 2888


Recommended Stories

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.&nbsp;

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Crescent Point Increases Fourth Quarter Dividend and Announces Preliminary 2022 Outlook

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend as a result of significant progress made on improving its balance sheet strength and sustainability. Crescent Point is also pleased to announce its preliminary 2022 budget, which is expected to generate significant excess cash flow that leads to additional balance sheet strength and the opportunity to create further shareholder value.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that GameStop (NYSE: GME), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) would have a rough few days. GameStop did something it has done just one other time in the past three years: It moved higher the day after reporting quarterly results. Unfortunately for investors of the video game retailer, that was the only day the shares rose last week.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer for the health of the U.S. stock market. Comprised of 30 profitable and time-tested companies, the Dow Jones is the perfect example of how buy-and-hold investing can make investors rich. Over the trailing 50 years, the Dow has averaged an annualized return of about 7.5%.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • Can This High-Yield Energy Stock Support Its Dividend?

    Like its peers, industry-leading pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is focused on shoring up its balance sheet so that it can outlast future downturns. Financial health adds stability to Kinder Morgan's business, but the trade-off is that it requires preserving cash and spending less money, which impedes its ability to grow. Investors on the hunt for fast-growing energy stocks probably won't like Kinder Morgan's slow and safe strategy.

  • Despite shrinking by US$371m in the past week, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) shareholders are still up 804% over 5 years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARWR ) shareholders, since the share price...

  • Boston Beer Stock Has Lost Its Fizz. It Might Be Time to Take a Sip.

    The company’s stock, which peaked in April at $1,306.45, has tumbled 60% to a recent $527.25 in less than five months. The decline has been driven by the same thing that drove shares higher—hard seltzer.

  • Zscaler, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZS) Latest Pullback Provides a Buying Opportunity, But it Doesn't Come Without Risks

    As the market experienced the worst week since June, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) was among the stocks leading the decline. Yet, as cyber security keeps gaining on importance, it still boasts an excellent return in 2021, as well as an overall return since the public market debut in 2018. Here are the latest developments regarding this growth stock.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Jump, Turn Mixed As Moderna, Dexcom Dive; Nike Trips On Supply Chain Issues

    Intel led the Dow Jones today as chip stocks rallied, but dives by Moderna and Dexcom weighed heavy on the Nasdaq.

  • The Surprise That Could Smack the Nasdaq This Week

    The high-growth stocks that play such a prominent part in Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have been on fire lately. Despite a pullback in the past week, the Nasdaq remains near its record highs, and the index is poised to claw back some of its lost ground Monday morning as futures are up about half a percent. This week, investors will find out about the latest readings on inflation at the consumer level.

  • 3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Economic uncertainty suggests market volatility may be on the horizon, and that means it could be a good time to focus your investing on high-quality companies rather than more speculative growth plays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index houses 30 large, highly traded companies that operate across a wide variety of industries, which makes it a strong starting point for investors seeking dependable category leaders. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) as top Dow Jones stocks to buy right now.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 50% or Better, According to Wall Street

    All three of these growth stocks are poised to put up big gains once more investors land on the same page as investment bank analysts who follow them.