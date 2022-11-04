U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.84
    +17.11 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.59
    +4.42 (+5.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.80
    +52.90 (+3.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    +1.52 (+7.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9965
    +0.0214 (+2.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1380
    +0.0219 (+1.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6150
    -1.5490 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,077.60
    +834.35 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.97
    +21.92 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

UPDATE – Acronis promotes Katya Ivanova to Chief Sales Officer

Acronis, Inc.
·3 min read
Acronis, Inc.
Acronis, Inc.

Ivanova brings more than 10 years of sales and business development experience to the new role and will focus on scaling the global sales organization to continue Acronis’s hyper growth

Katya Ivanova

Katya Ivanova
Katya Ivanova

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber-protection, announced today the promotion of Katya Ivanova as its new Chief Sales Officer to lead the Acronis sales organization globally. Ivanova is a recognized multi-national sales leader with experience in APAC, Europe and the Middle East, North America, and LATAM markets. Most recently, Ivanova managed over 300 professionals as Vice President Worldwide Inside Sales, Acronis.

With proven team leadership, sales expertise, and successful partner relations, Ivanova will expand Acronis’ global sales while increasing awareness of the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud Platform. Ivanova started at Acronis as Support Engineer in August 2011. She first led a support sales project during her role as Sr. Manager in Global Support Vendor Management and successfully generated more than 70% growth in revenue (in the first year) after which switching over to Sr. Inside Sales and Renewals before assuming her prior position of Vice President Worldwide Inside Sales in Feb 2019.

As Acronis’ Chief Sales Officer, Ivanova will expand upon her documented history of driving double digit sales growth worldwide. “Katya has demonstrated drive and ambition throughout her Acronis career which has seen her quickly rising through the ranks to one of the highest sales positions in the company. I have no doubt this recent promotion will allow her to continue to build upon her successful corporate journey,” said Patrick Pulvermueller, Chief Executive Officer at Acronis.

Managed Service Provider’s (MSP) continue to struggle with increasingly complex security systems involving multiple technologies. According to the 2022 Acronis Cyber Protection Week Global Report, 78 percent of global organizations use as many as 10 different solutions for data protection and security, yet 76 percent of them experience downtime and data loss. Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud offers an integrated, single architecture that simplifies the process without sacrificing security. Ivanova will use her industry experience and sales excellence to amplify the reach of Acronis cyber protection solutions which are trusted by over 20,000 global service providers, protecting over 750,000 businesses, and preventing over 100 million attacks.

“I am extremely excited and motivated to expand upon our current success to protect our loyal customer base from the rise in cyber-attacks. I intend to help the team deliver the best possible experience, thereby strengthening the cooperation with our customers and partners,” said Ivanova. “Cyberattacks continue to increase worldwide, so it is more important than ever for security leaders to effectively and efficiently protect their businesses.”

To learn more about Acronis’ integrated endpoint protection solution, visit acronis.com and register to attend the Acronis #CyberFit Summit 2022 in Miami, Florida from November 7-9, 2022.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,200 employees in 40 locations in 19 countries. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

Contact for press release: Karl Bateson | karl.bateston@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e696fc12-29bf-4ddc-9e42-78360466c4ef


