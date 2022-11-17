U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

Acronis’ Stanislav Protassov Recognized as Leader in The Cybersecurity Awards (TCA) 2022

3 min read
Stanislav “Stas” Protassov

Honored for leadership and outstanding contributions to local and regional cybersecurity ecosystems
Honored for leadership and outstanding contributions to local and regional cybersecurity ecosystems

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced that Stanislav “Stas” Protassov, Acronis’ Co-Founder and Technology President was declared the winner of The Cybersecurity Awards (TCA) 2022 – Leader’s category.

The Awards are organized by the Association of Information Security Professionals (AiSP), and supported by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore. The awards are also endorsed by the following professional and industry associations that are partners of AiSP - Centre for Strategic Cyberspace + International Studies (CSCIS), Cloud Security Alliance Singapore Chapter, HTCIA Singapore Chapter, ISACA Singapore Chapter, (ISC)2 Singapore Chapter, The Law Society of Singapore, Singapore Computer Society and SGTech.

Stas received this award in recognition of his leadership and contributions to Singapore in technology research such as cybersecurity, data protection and artificial intelligence. Under Stas’ leadership and stewardship, Acronis Singapore was successfully established as the key node for Acronis’ global R&D, growing the headcount from 5 staff in 2015 to 160 in 2022, with a 70% localization rate today. The Singapore R&D office also owns the product charter and strategic roadmap for various key research pillars, such as Cybersecurity, AI and Blockchain. The award also recognizes Stas’ position as a role model for other emerging cyber protection companies, and for younger talent to look up to.

“This award is a huge honor and I accept it with great pride. As the Technology President of Acronis, I provide my leadership to build the knowledge and capabilities of our Singapore R&D team. Through the years, we have been able to cement Singapore as Acronis’ nerve center for innovation and product development, which we believe has enhanced Singapore’s reputation as a hub for developing cutting-edge Cyber Protection technologies,” said Stas. “Based on ITU’s Global Cybersecurity Index 20201, Singapore is ranked 4th globally and 1st in the Asia Pacific region (on par with Rep. of Korea). Acronis’ longer-term vision is to help Singapore become the top 3 ranked country globally for Cybersecurity preparedness, awareness and co-operation. Reaching the top can only be possible through continuous investment in training talent – making Singapore a melting pot for top Cybersecurity talent from all around the world to share their expertise, augmented with a strong pipeline of local talent to learn from the very best. Acronis is therefore strongly committed to work closely with the Singapore government and local communities, to hire, train and develop more locals, to help Singapore become a leader in Cybersecurity.”

Acronis’ was also named the winner of the TCA award in previous years - The Cybersecurity Awards (TCA) 2021 – MNC (Vendor) and The Cyber Security Awards (TCA) 2020 – MNC (End User).

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,200 employees in 40 locations in 19 countries. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

Press contacts:

Karl Bateson

Global Director PR & Communications
Karl.Bateson@acronis.com

1 https://www.itu.int/epublications/publication/D-STR-GCI.01-2021-HTM-E

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f280230-c6f7-410f-8c1b-3595954b56a0


