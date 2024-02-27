Across U.S., quilting is a $5 billion business and it's growing in the Augusta area

The path toward creating a $5 billion market might be more colorful and cozy that you think. Quilting, according to an annual survey by Premier Needle Arts, can be big business.

In Augusta, that market is growing, made clear by the re-opening of Country Barn Quilt Co. in Martinez.

Country Barn, at 3905 Roberts Rd., is the Augusta area’s third sewing-related store. Atlanta and Augusta Sewing Center, 3230 Washington Rd., Augusta, and Jeff’s Sewing and Vacuum Center, 3833 Washington Rd., Augusta, both sell and service sewing machines, which can cost more than $15,000. But the only shop sustaining itself with fabric sales alone is Country Barn.

That’s no small feat, according to Abby Glassenberg, co-founder of the Craft Industry Alliance, which supports creative entrepreneurs.

Quality keeps local sewing shops thriving

“Margins on fabric are low and you can’t win on inventory anymore,” Glassenberg said. E-commerce retailers can offer every shade of red and every pattern created by famous designers.

To compete, Glassenberg explained that brick and mortar fabric stores instead offer something else: quality and designer fabric.

“Local quilt shops sell premium quilting cotton," she said.

Quilters, she said, prefer to see and feel the fabric for themselves.

"[Making a quilt is] a labor intensive hobby and not cheap, so once you’ve graduated past your first quilt or two, you want it to last,“ she said.

That means fabric that won’t bleed in wash, fade in sun or become threadbare easily. What's needed is heartier material that often can’t be purchased at a big box retailer.

Owner of Country Barn Quit Co. Sandra Daniel poses for a portrait inside Country Barn Quilt Co. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Building a sewing community a key factor

Community is the other key factor and that’s what drove Sandra Daniel to purchase Country Barn last year after the original owner moved away.

“This was my go-to spot for myself. Quilting was my hobby. One day the owner pulled me aside and said now she's closing. I cried," she said. "I went home, and I cried some more and told my husband all about it. He was like, ‘Well, let's do it.’ And I was like, 'What?'”

They re-opened the store in August 2023, adding a “Hubby’s Corner” with recliners and a TV for non-quilters to relax in while their significant others shopped and sewed.

Behind the retail space is a bright room with 12 sewing tables, music and coffee. It's a space quilters can work alongside one another as often and as long as they want. Daniel described it as a “third space.”

“It's where you go if you're not home (or) you're not at church. This is your go-to place for [those] here in our community − Martinez, Grovetown and Augusta. We even have people coming from Aiken, South Carolina,” she said.

A Country Barn supply holder sits inside the store's seasonal room at Country Barn Quilt Co. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Darlene Pierce said she prefers to quilt at Country Barn because of the inviting atmosphere and spaciousness.

“I'm here two to three days a week and I have camaraderie with my friend Heather [Genoe] here. Because Heather likes to sew and we like to shop each other's stash [of fabric],” she said.

She wasn't surprised by the size of the quilting market, joking, "I've got $2.5 billion in my back room."

Alexis Galloway also sews at Country Barn.

"It's like family and it just feels good to come in and say, 'Hey, how are you doing?'" she said.

Galloway didn't know how to quilt when she first came to the store.

"But they welcomed me in and even let me borrow some of their supplies for the classes," she said.

Camradiere has kept her coming back, and possibly some of the other 85 million Americans who quilt.

Christine Newby, an Evans-based quilter, finds her quilting community at the Columbia County Public Library, which holds a sit-and-sew. She is also a member of a quilt guild that meets at Jeff’s Sewing and Vacuum.

“Jeff’s has tables and ironing boards, too. Every Wednesday morning the ladies come to sew and they bring lunch for the whole group,” she said.

Heather Genoe works on a quilt inside Country Barn Quilt Co. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Project Linus Blanket Day

Newby knows quilting is growing in Augusta, not only because the area can sustain a shop like Country Barn, but also because of the number of quilts she distributes through Project Linus, a nonprofit that provides handmade blankets and quilts to those in need.

When she became the Project Coordinator for Augusta in 2018, she said they distributed 400 blankets.

“Now we provide between 5,000 and 7,000 blankets annually,” she said. “They go to all different agencies like the Ronald McDonald House, the Burn Center, Christ Community Health, iCare [for victims of sex trafficking]… .”

Newby said the organization has a back order of 500 blankets, so she needs more quilters. March 16 is her group’s next monthly Blanket Day. Anyone is welcome to pick up a three-color lap quilt kit and make it on-site, at home, or at one of Augusta’s three sewing shops.

Project Linus Blanket Day takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Platt's Funeral Home off 337 N. Belair Rd.

