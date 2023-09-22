Across US, reaction to Fain's strike call is swift and strong

In a Facebook Live message to UAW members across the country Friday morning, UAW President Shawn Fain acknowledged progress in talks with Ford while lambasting GM and Stellantis for failing to meet key union demands, and called on workers at 38 GM and Stellantis plants in 20 states to join the week-old strike at noon.

The reaction was swift and rippled across the nation. Here are some updates from affected states.

In Kentucky

Neither the Kentucky Truck Plant nor Louisville Assembly Plant has been called to strike, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

Autoworkers who remain in non-striking plants, including Louisville, are working under an expired contract. Fain said the automakers' management cannot change the terms and conditions of work under the expired contract.

In Louisville, UAW Local 862 represents about 12,000 workers at Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant. The UAW also represents General Motors workers in Bowling Green, where the Chevrolet Corvette is produced.

UAW Local 674 workers from GM’s Cincinnati Parts Distribution Center in West Chester strike, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. They are standing on Union Center Blvd. They are part of the ongoing strike that started on Sept. 15, 2023 across the country. The distribution center employs 123 workers.

In Ohio

Workers at GM's Cincinnati Parts Distribution Center in West Chester were called to strike at noon today.

The GM facility employs 123 workers and has an annual payroll of about $10.3 million, according to the automaker. The 404,000-square-foot facility opened in 2000. It fulfills orders for GM auto dealers and GM's auto parts subsidiary ACDelco.

Workers at Ford's transmission plant in Sharonville, which employs almost 1,800 workers, have not been called.

Striking United Auto Workers members cheer and wave their signs as a passing driver honks their horn outside the General Motors Memphis ACDelco Parts Distribution Center and Bulk Center after local workers joined national UAW strikes at 11 a.m. in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, September 22, 2023.

In Tennessee

Workers with UAW Local 2406 at the Memphis ACDelco Parts Distribution Center were slated to join the picket lines, the Central Labor Council of Memphis and West Tennessee confirmed Friday morning.

"UAW International Union members at ALL General Motors and Stellantis Distribution Centers will stand up on strike at noon today. This includes our siblings at UAW Local 2406 here in Memphis at AC Delco Parts Distributing. We stand with you!" the group said in a Facebook post.

A reporter with ABC24 Memphis captured workers driving away as the strike began.

UAW expands strike against GM and Stellantis. Workers in Memphis drive out the company joining the strike. pic.twitter.com/yhse7TK6NH — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) September 22, 2023

The Memphis ACDelco Parts Distribution Center/Bulk Center employs 195 workers, according to the website. The 660,000-square-foot facility opened in 1999.

Workers from this Memphis facility have joined previous UAW strikes.

In Tennessee, the Spring Hill GM plant was not on the list of plants going on strike.

"Spring Hill I know you are ready to go," Fain said at the end of his announcement and encouraged union members at Spring Hill and several other plants to stand by.

Tina McDonald, Chairperson for Ryder in the UAW Local 1853 at UAW Hall in Spring Hill, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Tina McDonald, the union chairperson for Ryder, paced on Friday morning outside the UAW Local 1853 Hall after Fain's announcement.

“It’s coming,” McDonald said of the possible strike. “It’s definitely coming.”

The Tennessee plant, the largest in North America at 11 million square feet, employs about 3,700 employees working under an expired contract. They produce the Cadillac XT5, XT6, the all-electric LYRIQ and the GMC Acadia.

McDonald, who has worked at the local Ryder plant for six years, comes from a family line of autoworkers.

McDonald’s dad was employed at the Fisher body plant in Pontiac, Michigan, where he saw similar hardships — driving McDonald’s passion for her local union.

“He would come home every day exhausted,” she said. “And they want to take things away here too. So I will stand with my union until (GM) does what its supposed to.”

Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman said the city encourages a swift negotiation and supports both parties. He's also aware of the economic impact of strikes.

Hagaman worries about the hardship that an interruption in work could cause vulnerable families.

"We value 100% the partnership, as corporate citizens, that GM has with the city and the union that supports them," he said. "Any kind of work interruption on that scale, when the whole union goes on strike, is significant to not only the workers, but their families as well. Because when they go on strike, it's no work and no pay.

"They get a $500-a-week stipend, but compared to what they are used to it's going to hurt them in the wallet, and we don't want that for them."

The city has established, with the union, five locations where people can strike.

In Wisconsin

Although there are no longer Detroit Three factories producing cars in Wisconsin, Layth Alwan ― a professor of supply chain, operations management and business statistics at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Lubar School of Business ― estimates there are about 150 suppliers in the state, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

They manufacture car parts and materials at the first, second and third tiers of the supply chain ― everything from raw materials to partially assembled vehicles. In this way, the Detroit Three still have a "footprint" in Wisconsin, he told the Journal Sentinel.

Because of Wisconsin's proximity to states that do produce cars, like Michigan and Ohio, Wisconsin manufacturers send large numbers of parts and subassemblies to automakers. But with fewer cars being produced due to the strike, fewer parts will be needed.

Alwan said the strike's impact on Wisconsin suppliers will vary, as some are more reliant on shipping parts directly to automakers while others are not.

"These suppliers in Wisconsin, at the first, second, third tier, they have different amounts of their capacity that goes directly to the auto industry," he said. "Some may be 20, 30 percent. Some might be very dependent, like 70 or 80 percent."

In Milwaukee on Friday, workers and supporters gathered outside a Stellantis plant, with one sporting a sign reading "Milwaukee is a union town."

In Illinois

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, two auto parts distribution sites in the Chicago suburbs went on strike Friday, one each for General Motors and Stellantis. The GM site is at 1355 Remington Boulevard in Bolingbrook. Stellantis’ location is at 1980 High Grove Lane in Naperville. The companies have said each location has about 100 workers.

Ford was spared additional strikes because the company has met some of the union’s demands during negotiations over the past week, according to Fain. As a result, Ford’s Chicago operations — an assembly plant on the South Side and a stamping plant in Chicago Heights — are not included in the new walkouts.

In Minnesota

Education Minnesota, a teachers union, tweeted solidarity for the striking workers.

In Nevada

According to KOLO 8 News Now in Reno, Nevada, UAW workers at Local 2162 General Motors in northern Nevada have joined a nationwide strike, calling for better pay and more job security.

The Nevada State AFL-CIO tweeted in solidarity regarding the strike there, saying, "Nevada union members stand shoulder to shoulder with autoworkers."

— Compiled from reports by the Nashville Tennessean, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the Chicago Sun-Times, KOLO-TV, the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Cincinnati Enquirer, Memphis Commercial Appeal.

