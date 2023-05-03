Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited's (ASX:ACF) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' (ASX:ACF) stock is up by a considerable 23% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services is:

20% = AU$19m ÷ AU$92m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.20 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To begin with, Acrow Formwork and Construction Services seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' exceptional 20% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Acrow Formwork and Construction Services' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 27% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ACF? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 68% (implying that it keeps only 32% of profits) for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Additionally, Acrow Formwork and Construction Services has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 41% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 26% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Acrow Formwork and Construction Services has some positive attributes. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

