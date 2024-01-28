Do Acrow's (ASX:ACF) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Acrow (ASX:ACF). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Acrow Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Acrow has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Acrow's EPS shot up from AU$0.063 to AU$0.08; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 27%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Acrow is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.9 percentage points to 15%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Acrow Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Acrow shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have AU$35m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 11% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Acrow Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Acrow's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Acrow's continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Still, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Acrow (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

