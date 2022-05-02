U.S. markets open in 7 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,146.25
    +18.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,034.00
    +152.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,932.50
    +80.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,869.50
    +8.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.77
    -0.92 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.00
    -25.70 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    +3.41 (+11.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2541
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3830
    +0.5530 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,995.99
    +921.42 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.70
    -17.66 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,896.87
    +48.97 (+0.18%)
     

Acruence Capital Announces Transfer of the Acruence Active Hedge US Equity ETF (ticker: XVOL) to the CBOE BZX Exchange

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Acruence
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XVOL
Acruence
Acruence

DALLAS, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acruence Capital, LLC (“Acruence"), a Registered Investment Advisory firm that provides investment services to individual and institutional clients seeking to achieve high risk-adjusted returns using data science, today announced the transfer of the listing of the ETF from NYSE Arca to the Cboe BZX Exchange (“Cboe” or the “Exchange”) on or about May 15, 2022.

Current shareholders of XVOL are not required to take any action, nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of its shares.

For more information on the Acruence Active Hedge US Equity ETF, please visit acruenceetf.com.

ABOUT ACRUENCE CAPITAL

Acruence Capital, LLC provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients. The firm manages client investment portfolios on a discretionary basis and provides outsourced CIO (OCIO) services to other registered investment advisory companies. The firm’s investment management activities use the Acruence risk-based investment modeling service. The primary objective of the model is to achieve high risk-adjusted returns while limiting volatility and downside risk.

The firm crafts investment strategies in a variety of areas: long and short positions in indices and ETFs to mirror diversified portfolios; options and futures strategies to achieve varied return profiles; and seeking to maximize return and reduce volatility using data science and machine learning. Acruence also applies data science techniques to evaluate and optimize 3rd-party investment strategies. For more information, visit https://www.acruence.com/

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal sets out to disrupt the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a transparent, partnership approach, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal helps institutions and organizations launch the most interesting and viable ETFs available today. For more information, visit tidaletfservices.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal.

The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the securities in its portfolio which may increase the Fund’s expenses and also cause adverse tax consequences. The Fund is actively-managed and may not meet its investment objective based on the Sub-Adviser’s success or failure to implement investment strategies for the Fund. The fund is classified as non-diversified. Because it is non-diversified, it may hold large positions in a small number of securities. To the extent it maintains such positions; a price change in any one of those securities may have a greater impact on the fund’s share price than if it were diversified. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history.

Options can be volatile and have a large impact on the performance of the Fund. There is a risk of loss of all or part of the cash paid (premium) for purchasing options and the value of the option may be lost if not exercised at or prior to expiration. One of the primary drivers of the value of a VIX Option is movement in the spot value of the VIX Index, which is a measure of implied volatility of S&P 500 options. Therefore, changing market expectations of future volatility will lead to changes in the market value of VIX Options. Because implied volatilities often rise during periods of market stress, the VIX Index is often negatively correlated to equity markets.

The S&P 500® Index is composed of 500 selected common stocks most of which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It is not an investment product available for purchase. The Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX® Index) estimates the expected level of volatility in the U.S. stock market, as reflected by the S&P 500, forward-looking over 30 days. It is not possible to invest directly in an Index.

Gross expense ratio: 0.83%.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1.833.653.6400, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing.

The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Leann Gaines leanng@tidaletfservices.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • IBM, Apple, and 14 More Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Apple, IBM, and Discover Financial Services were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big-Name Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. D.R. Horton Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China Contagion Threatens to Derail the World’s Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A widespread selloff in China is rippling through emerging markets, threatening to snuff out growth and drag down everything from stocks to currencies and bonds.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsFres

  • Buffett Lures Omaha Disciples With Stock Buys, Inflation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- As war broke out in Europe and U.S. inflation soared, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett was doubling down on a tried-and-trusted strategy to navigate the fallout.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over Sanct

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

    Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor. The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of June to...

  • Here’s What’s Next for Tesla Investors Now That Elon Musk Sold Stock

    Leave it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make something as dry as an annual meeting of stockholders interesting.

  • 12 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best stocks to buy now according to British billionaire Chris Hohn. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Chris Hohn’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns and history, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn. Chris Hohn is known […]

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]

  • Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

    When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM.

  • Amazon Is a Canary in the Coal Mine for Profitless E-Commerce Stocks

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) first-quarter report made a few things crystal clear about the e-commerce industry. Paid units, which includes items sold by Amazon and those sold by third parties on Amazon's marketplace, were flat compared to the prior-year period. Shipping costs still rose 14% year over year for Amazon, and operating income was more than cut in half.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Google's parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have both generated impressive gains for patient investors. Over the past five years, Microsoft's stock nearly quadrupled as it aggressively expanded its cloud-based services and mobile apps. Alphabet's stock rallied roughly 170% as Google's advertising business, its cloud platform, and YouTube fired on all cylinders.

  • Is Disney Stock at a Tipping Point?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock reached a new 52-week low of $112.69 on Thursday -- which is about the price it was three years ago, months before the launch of Disney+. The steep sell-off raises the question: Is Disney at a tipping point? Here's what Disney needs to do to prove to investors it is a worthwhile investment.

  • AbbVie's Q1 Good News That Investors Could Be Missing

    The big drugmaker's results were disappointing, but there were several things to like in its report.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Altria Shows Once Again Why Tobacco Is a Great Defensive Stock

    There's no need to worry about this business even if we head into a recessionary or high-inflation environment.