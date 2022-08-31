U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,988.63
    +2.47 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,770.29
    -20.58 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,901.98
    +18.84 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.21
    +0.61 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.49
    -0.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.60
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    17.97
    -0.32 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0060
    +0.0041 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0150 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7000
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,131.22
    +315.44 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.84
    -8.86 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Acrylic Adhesives Market to Surpass $14,921.4 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the acrylic adhesives market was worth around $8,964.1 million, which is on track to hitting a $14,921.4 million value by 2030, growing at a 5.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to the surging need for technologically upgraded and eco-friendly acrylic adhesives in various industries. Such materials have a broad range of applications in transportation, packaging, automotive, woodworking, and many other sectors.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Furthermore, while the U.S. has a considerable potential for imports, Europe currently manufactures acrylic adhesives in huge quantities. Thus, a sharp increase in product sales may soon be seen in the U.S. Additionally, the economic performance is expected to improve in Europe and North America, which would allow entities to up their investments in adhesive R&D, while China and Japan will continue their industrial boom.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/acrylic-adhesives-market/report-sample

Essential Points of Acrylic Adhesives Market Report

  • Acrylic adherents are a booming industry because of their excellent performance and usage flexibility for several sectors, including construction, packaging, and pharmaceuticals. Another critical factor for their rising usage is their importance in the Asia-Pacific region's electronics industry.

  • Therefore, the APAC acrylic adhesives market accounts for the biggest share of the global market. This is also due to the surge in the construction activity, increase in the packaging need from the expanding e-commerce sector, and boom in the food and beverage industry.

  • Other major factors driving the requirement for acrylic adhesives in APAC are the expanding pharmaceutical industry, growing presence of e-retailers, and rising demand for advanced infrastructure. The Indian market is set to see a CAGR of over 7.2% in the coming years.

  • The European acrylic adhesives market is predicted to generate $3,281.5 million by 2030 due to the continual industrialization and product improvements by the key players in the market.

  • The biggest market in Europe for corrugated packaging materials is Germany, where the primary customers of acrylic adhesion products are the FMCG and packaging industries.

For hot-fill and boil-in-bag applications, as primers for the adhesion enhancement of inks and extrusion lamination, as well as for confectionery and snack packaging, several businesses that provide water-based acrylic adhesives employ the urethane technology. Thus, the demand for water-based variants will advance at a 6.2% CAGR over this decade, as they have fewer emissions.

Browse detailed report on Acrylic Adhesives Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

The key players in the acrylic adhesives market are introducing new products to increase their share. These players are Ashland, Arkema, Pidilite Industries Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Bostik SA, Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC, Sika AG, Avery Dennison Corporation, ITW Performance Polymers, 3M, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Report Coverage

By Technology

  • Water-based

  • Solvent-based

  • Reactive and others

By Type

  • Acrylic polymer emulsion

  • Cyanoacrylic

  • Methacrylic

  • UV curable acrylic

By Application

  • Paper & packaging

  • Transportation

  • Electronics

  • Construction

  • Woodworking

  • Consumer

  • Medical

Regional Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Epoxy Adhesive Market Size and Share Analysis by Type, End User, Distribution Channel – Industry Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Bio-Based Adhesives Market Size and Share Analysis by Type, Application - Industry Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Packaging Adhesives Market Size and Share Analysis by Formulation, Resin Type, Packaging Type - Industry Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact: 

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com 
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acrylic-adhesives-market-to-surpass-14-921-4-million-value-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301615184.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • Nasdaq outperforms, Meta stock gains, oil falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. took the first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovie

  • 11 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 best electric vehicle stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the first six stocks and the electric vehicle sector as a whole, you can go directly to the 5 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now. With a rapid shift […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.

  • I set up a company with friends. It has sales of $1 million. Two partners hijacked control of the bank accounts, and want to push others out. What can we do?

    ‘I suggested we pay them salaries like any other employee, on top of their profit share. They did not seem to like this idea.’

  • Top 10 Stocks Under $15

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy under $15. The article also provides a detailed analysis of the global economy in 2022. If you want to skip that, you can go directly to Top 5 Stocks Under $15. The first half of 2022 was a tough time for the U.S economy […]

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Generating Heaps of Passive Income

    How would you like to have heaps of passive income deposited into your brokerage account on a reliable schedule? It almost seems too good to be true, but income investors of all sizes regularly receive steady payments from the businesses they own shares of. All three of these special stocks have to return nearly all of their profits to investors in the form of dividends.

  • Alibaba, Netease Picked in First Batch for US Audit Reviews

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators have picked companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Netease Inc. in the first batch of inspections after reaching a deal with China to end a decades-long impasse over access to audit papers of Chinese firms listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressureThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s

  • Snap stock falls premarket as execs depart for Netflix

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Snap stock under pressure after a report hinted that the company could cut 20% of its workforce and news that two executives at the company have been poached by Netflix.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend stocks under $50 according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historic returns, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks Under $50 According to Hedge Funds. As global financial markets suffered heavy losses this year, institutional and individual […]

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • Investors Heavily Search Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Occidental (OXY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Oil Is Headed for Longest Slump Since 2020 Amid Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is headed for a third monthly decline, the longest losing run in more than two years, on concern that tighter monetary policy and China’s economic slowdown will impact crude demand. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPhoto of Secret Documents Piled on Trump Carpet Adds to DOJ PressureThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosPowell Abandons Soft Landi

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Aerospace giant looks to add hundreds of employees after acquiring 2 Denver metro businesses

    Hiring has grown intensely competitive, so the company has upped its signing bonuses for the most desired employees and doubled down on recruiting.