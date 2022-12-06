Acrylic Foam Tape Market Expected to See Incredible Growth of 6.8% CAGR by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Seal King Ind Co., Ltd., Lamatek, Inc., The 3M Company, AFT Company, Adhere Industrial Tapes Ltd. are the Major Key Players of Acrylic Foam Tape Market

Overview:

Acrylic Foam Tape is a strong double-sided adhesive tape used for permanent fixing of mounting trims, Emblems & Body Side Moldings to be fixed with high-performance adhesive.

The global acrylic foam tapes market size is expected to grow at 6.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 15.25 billion by 2029 from USD 8.44 billion in 2020.

High-performance acrylic foam tapes are created to offer assembly solutions for a variety of industrial applications. They are frequently used to replace mechanical fasteners, liquid adhesives, spot welds, and other permanent fasteners.

Acrylic foam tape's main use is to establish strong bonds with a variety of substrates, such as glass, wood, painted surfaces, composite materials, metals, and plastics. Acrylic foam tapes are utilized in metal fabrication, naval construction, and window fabrication due to their flexibility, conformability, and compressibility. Acrylic foam tapes are thought to be the best choice for both indoor and outdoor applications due to their excellent thermal resistance and durability.

Properties of Acrylic foam tape:

Acrylic foam tapes are visco-elastic in nature ensuring a strong bond that can absorb shocks and stress.

Acrylic foam tape is very good UV light resistance

Acrylic foam tapes are excellent solvent, plasticizer, and moisture resistant.

Acrylic foam tapes are useful for bonding similar & dissimilar surfaces.

Acrylic foam tapes are suitable for indoor & outdoor applications.

Acrylic foam tapes are alternatives to screws, rivets, nails, or any liquid adhesive.

Acrylic foam tapes are designed for high & low surface energy bonding.

Maximum Continuous Use Temperature for acrylic foam tapes is -30 C to +160 C

Acrylic foam tapes have special primers available for better bonding.

Segmentation:

The global acrylic foam tapes market based on product type is segmented into double-sided acrylic foam tapes and single-sided acrylic foam tapes.

Double-sided acrylic foam tapes:

Double-sided foam tapes can be used for gap filling, packing, acoustic dampening, thermal insulation, and temporary or permanent fixing. They are available in a range of thicknesses and are constructed from either open- or closed-cell foams and coated with various pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs). For ease of usage, they can also be distributed kiss-cut on rolls, die-cut as needed, and tagged.

Shock absorption, vibration dampening, compensating for uneven surfaces, and thermal sealing between substrates with various temperatures are some of the performance attributes of double-sided foam tapes. Additionally, these tapes can be utilized as seals to block the flow of gases, moisture, humidity, and air.

Single-sided acrylic foam tapes:

single or double-sided adhesive coatings are used on single-sided foam tape to satisfy the needs of the customer. Many different types of foams coated with acrylic or rubber glue are used to create single-sided foam tapes. These foam tapes are produced in all thicknesses upon customer requirement. According to the foam's properties, these foam tapes have varying densities and temperature resistance.

In the HVAC, automotive, refrigerator, air conditioner, electronic appliance, and electrical panel industries, single-sided foam tapes are utilized as seals, gaskets, heat-insulation, or cold-insulation. In the electrical and electronic sectors, special rubber and polyurethane foams are employed as vibration and sound dampeners.

The global acrylic foam tapes market based on material type is divided into polyester & polyether urethane, PVC vinyl, vinyl nitrile, and PVC.

The global acrylic foam tape market is based on the end-user industry is divided into the automotive industry, building & construction, general industrial, electronics, and aerospace.

The automotive sector holds the largest market share for acrylic foam tape owing to the growing adoption of tape in the automotive sector. Foam tape is utilized in plate panels, roof moldings, outer belt moldings, rocker panel/claddings, emblems and nameplates, rear spoilers, body & bumper side moldings, side mirrors, and side fenders/wheel flares in the automotive industry.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, the acrylic foam tapes market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific shares 52% of the total market. In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific market is expected to account for a significant portion of the worldwide acrylic foam tape market owing to massive growth in industrialization in emerging economies like India and China. Growing demand for acrylic foam tape materials from the building and construction industry, as well as increasing activities by various prominent car manufacturers, are key factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific acrylic foam tape market. In terms of revenue, the China market is expected to account for a considerable portion of the Asia Pacific market.

North America is estimated to be the second largest market in the global acrylic foam tapes market during the forecast period due to the high penetration of the healthcare and automotive industry. Furthermore, the Europe market is estimated to be the second highest market owing to growing awareness among customers for better quality and more reliable products rather than going for the inexpensive ones.

Shifting the focus of automotive manufacturers to open manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Brazil is estimated to drive the acrylic foam tapes market in Latin America during the forecast period.

Drivers:

The worldwide acrylic foam tapes industry is likely to be fueled by factors such as eco-friendly concept, shock absorbing capability, and high anti-aging qualities.

Good anti-vibration qualities, long-term holding power, outstanding resistance to moisture and solvents, and excellent conformance are a few additional driving factors for the worldwide acrylic foam tape market.

Restraints:

Major factor impeding the growth of the worldwide acrylic foam tape market throughout the assessment time is the high associated cost.

Acrylic Foam Tape is hampered by low tack or initial binding strength of acrylic adhesive and poor adherence to polyolefin.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic).

Seal King Ind Co., Ltd., Lamatek, Inc., The 3M Company, AFT Company, Adhere Industrial Tapes Ltd, Lynvale Ltd, GPI Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd, Wuxi Canaan Adhesive Technology Co., Ltd. HALCO Europe Ltd., Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, Tesa SE

