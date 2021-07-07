U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.69
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,667.90
    +90.53 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,722.75
    +59.11 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.50
    -31.26 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.63
    +0.26 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.40
    +0.23 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    -0.0340 (-2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7300
    +0.1070 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,731.20
    +541.80 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.06
    +10.74 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.69
    +24.81 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,366.95
    -276.26 (-0.96%)
     

Acrylic raises debut $55M solo GP fund to paint the future of crypto

Danny Crichton
·4 min read

It’s been quite the year for crypto capital, what with Coinbase’s blockbuster debut earlier this year in a direct listing and A16Z raising $2.2 billion for its third crypto-focused fund. But as the numbers in this frenetic market continue to skyrocket to dizzying highs, there is an open question for a lot of crypto founders: who exactly can work with me at the earliest possible stage?

That’s the investment thesis of Ash Egan, the current solo GP of Brooklyn-based Acrylic, which today announced a $55 million debut fund that will be focused on what he dubs “inception capital.” Among the LPs who invested are fund-of-funds firm Cendana, known for backing emerging VC managers, Accolade Partners, which launched a blockchain-focused fund-of-funds in 2020, VC firms Accomplice and DCG as well as individuals like Chris Dixon, Marc Andreessen, Jim Pallotta, and others.

Egan, who was formerly a partner at Accomplice and an investor at ConsenSys Ventures, and Converge, has been heavily focused on the crypto space since 2015, backing early winners like Chainalysis, which was valued at $2 billion in March, and BlockFi, which is now worth a pretty healthy $3 billion for the four-year-old company.

He sees an opportunity to be the earliest capital for crypto founders — perhaps even before they have started a company. He wants to “be that first investor in a company or a protocol before they raise those large rounds, even being an outsourced team member,” he said. He says he is focused on “the founders who are taking massive risks, creating entirely new markets, evolving the status quo.”

The firm’s name has a few sources according to Egan. “As a painter, my medium is acrylic,” he said. “It’s a real cool media since it meshes with all other mediums really well.” He also noted that “acrylic is generally painted in layers … and crypto is layers of protocols.” Finally, he feels the name relates to his style of investing. You “can’t just plug in a formula and rely on one kind of strategy,” he said. “Crypto investing is not a science yet, it’s still very much an art.”

While there is some poetry there, the reality of the crypto markets is that they are incredibly subsumed by the huge financial vagaries of the markets on any given today (and let’s be frank, every given minute). Egan wants to focus on longitudinal investing without constantly looking at the daily minutia of ticker prices. “The hope is that at scale, you are in a position where you are in early enough and cycles don’t really matter,” he said. “You want to partner with founders who are not swayed by macro inertia [and who are] building something with a ton of value in both bull and bear markets.”

Ash Egan, second from right, speaking on crypto at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2019.

The firm will invest in both traditional equity as well as tokens, and he sees the firm’s Brooklyn headquarters as a unique asset. “Brooklyn is so well-positioned to be a focal point for this next chapter in crypto given that every company has people in New York or who spend some part of the year here,” he said. “Wall Street is here, media is here… being local is huge.”

So far, the firm has invested in a couple of startups and protocols, including low-cost North American Bitcoin miner US BTC Corp, governance token protocol Automata, smart contract auditing company Arbitrary Execution, decentralized investing network Syndicate Protocol, and two other unannounced investments.

While Egan says he is quite open to projects across the vast universe of crypto, there is one area where he won’t invest today. “One area that I am less excited at this point is generalized Layer 1 smart contract platforms aka your Ethereum killers,” he said. “There are a slew of contenders here including Ethereum, and I think it is very difficult to gain market share if you aren’t already building or in market today as a generalized smart contract platform.”

Right now, Egan is investing solo, but is in the process of building a team, saying that he is interviewing candidates but hasn’t hired. He believes a total focus on crypto will ultimately pay dividends over time. “At scale, you have network effects within the portfolio,” he said. “The portfolio actually works with each other.”

Recommended Stories

  • Do These 4 Things Before Investing in Crypto

    If you're interested in investing in crypto, it's important to think things through before diving in. As such, if you're going to buy cryptocurrency, you have to go in with the assumption that you may eventually lose all of your money. You also have to assume that the value of your cryptocurrency will fluctuate wildly from day to day, since the crypto market can be very volatile -- much more so than stocks.

  • Ash Egan Launches VC Fund With $55M in ‘Inception Capital’

    Acrylic has raised $55 million from an array of funds and investors to bet on early-stage crypto projects.

  • Coinbase stock gains after Oppenheimer analyst gets a little more bullish

    Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. rose 1.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau said he was a little more bullish on the cryptocurrency trading platform, citing expectations of strong second-quarter results. Lau reiterated the outperform rating he's had on Coinbase since he initiated coverage two months ago, but raised his stock price target to $444 from $434, with the new target implying an 89% gain from Tuesday's closing price of $235.41. "Based on our tracker and a

  • Bentley reveals Flying Spur Hybrid, its latest in the push toward electric

    Bentley Motors, the 102-year-old ultraluxury automaker under Volkswagen Group, revealed its newest hybrid model on Tuesday. The company says this latest iteration of the Flying Spur Hybrid is its most environmentally friendly vehicle yet. This new model is part of Bentley's Beyond100 plan to become a carbon-neutral organization with an entirely electrified range by 2023 and a totally electric lineup by 2030.

  • ‘I like to put my money into things that move the culture and young people forward’: Steve Harvey on his investment strategy

    Businessman, entertainer, and philanthropist Steve Harvey sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss why his interest in NFTs, his approach to investing, and how he is helping the next generation of young, black investors.

  • Russia to Introduce Rules for Confiscating Crypto: Report

    The country's prosecutor general said crypto is increasingly used for bribes.

  • Here are four reasons the West is headed for a ‘very drastic crisis,’ according to a veteran economist

    The excess in financial markets will have to unwind in a drastic manner, warns one veteran economist.

  • Is Goldman Sachs Right to Be Bullish on General Electric?

    The leading investment company recently had some very positive things to say about the industrial giant.

  • Sundial Increases Commitment to SunStream Bancorp Inc. by $350 Million

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") announced that it has increased its commitment to SunStream Bancorp Inc. ("SunStream") to $538 million from its previously announced commitment of $188 million. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

  • Jeff Bezos Hits Wealth Record of $211 Billion on Pentagon Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos is leaving the rest of the world behind when it comes to wealth accumulation.The world’s richest man reached a record $211 billion net worth Tuesday after Amazon.com Inc. shares rose 4.7% after the Pentagon announced it was canceling a cloud-computing contract with rival Microsoft Corp. The rally raised Bezos’s fortune by $8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The last time anyone in the Bloomberg ranking neared this amount was in January, when Tesl

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying in July 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of more than 10.6 million, has become one of […]

  • Forget GameStop -- These Are the 3 Gaming Stocks You Should Be Buying

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) has become a viable turnaround candidate despite its meme stock status. Despite several activist investors sniffing around the dying carcass, the chances were high that GameStop was little more than a cigar-butt stock, an investment that had a few more puffs left to it before it got stubbed out. GameStop's stock also began to surge, leading to an unprecedented epic battle between hedge funds and retail investors.

  • Shell to boost shareholder payouts as profits rise

    Royal Dutch Shell plans to increase payouts to shareholders as economies start to recover from the pandemic and oil prices surge. The FTSE 100 oil and giant will pay out 20pc to 30pc of cash flow from operations, starting from its second quarter results on July 29. It has not specified whether this will be through increases in the dividend or share buybacks. The company said it comes on the back of a "strong operational and financial delivery, combined with an improved macro-economic outlook". I

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner has often said: "Winners keep on winning." In other words, don't be afraid to buy a stock just because its share price has appreciated significantly -- those stocks can still be great places to put your money.

  • Why Carnival Shares Dropped on Tuesday

    The stock of cruise line operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) was down as much as 4.3% at midday Tuesday after the company announced a big debt repurchase. Carnival has announced a tender offer for its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2023, which could cost up to $2 billion. Carnival took out billions in debt and sold stock as well just to survive the pandemic.

  • IBM’s Jim Whitehurst Says He’s Leaving to Find a New Chance to Run Something

    In an interview with Barron's, the longtime CEO of Red Hat detailed his reasons for leaving IBM and what's next.

  • What the stock market’s ‘black swan’ index hitting an all-time high tells us

    In fact, the June reading was 20% higher even than the highest the SKEW reached during the U.S. stock market’s February-March 2020 waterfall decline. To illustrate, imagine there are two groups of investors: permabears, who more or less permanently think that stock prices are about to fall, and the mainstream consensus, which is bullish. Consider the Crash Confidence Index, a periodic survey introduced in 1989 by Yale University finance professor Robert Shiller.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Granted 2D Seismic Permit for the Kavango Basin, Namibia

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that the Republic of Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has issued on Friday July 2, 2021 the Environmental Clearance Certificate ("ECC") for the initial 2D seismic program to be conducted in the Petroleum Exploration License No. 73 in the Kavango East and West regions of NE Namibia.

  • Is BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading At A 48% Discount?

    Does the July share price for BioHiTech Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHTG ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Avoid Workhorse -- This Electric Vehicle Company Is a Better Investment

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) recovered some lost stock value last month as it prepares a lawsuit to win back a $482 million U.S. Postal Service (USPS) contract that slipped through its fingers earlier this year. While Workhorse could triumph in the Postal Service legal contest eventually, another sector company looks bullish for EV investors based on its current merits rather than on its hypothetical future successes: Magna International (NYSE: MGA). It has a private sector order for 6,320 electric delivery trucks from Pride Group Enterprises.