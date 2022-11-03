Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2021-2026

ReportLinker

Summary Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) capacity is poised to see moderate growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 12. 12 mtpa in 2021 to 15.

40 mtpa in 2026. Around 13 planned and announced ABS projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by the Middle East. Among countries, China is expected to lead ABS capacity additions by 2026, followed by Iran and India. Ineos Ltd, Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd, and China National Petroleum Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced ABS capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



