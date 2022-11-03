U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,730.54
    -29.15 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,049.24
    -98.52 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,390.16
    -134.64 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.76
    -2.38 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.51
    -1.49 (-1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.70
    -18.30 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.12 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9753
    -0.0066 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1300
    +0.0710 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1176
    -0.0215 (-1.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2600
    +0.5580 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,230.45
    -465.87 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.61
    -4.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2021-2026

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) capacity is poised to see moderate growth over the next five years, potentially increasing from 12. 12 mtpa in 2021 to 15.

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360585/?utm_source=GNW
40 mtpa in 2026. Around 13 planned and announced ABS projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by the Middle East. Among countries, China is expected to lead ABS capacity additions by 2026, followed by Iran and India. Ineos Ltd, Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Ltd, and China National Petroleum Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced ABS capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.

Scope
- Global ABS capacity outlook by region
- Global ABS outlook by country
- ABS planned and announced projects details
- Capacity share of the major ABS producers globally
- Global ABS capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global ABS capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced ABS plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global ABS industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ABS capacity data
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360585/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


