Acrylonitrile Market -Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC and Cornerstone Chemical Co. will Emerge as Major Acrylonitrile Market Participants | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acrylonitrile Market size is expected to grow by 1.00 million tons according to Technavio. The report extensively covers acrylonitrile market segmentation by application (ABS and SAN, acrylic fibers, polyacrylamide, nitrile butadiene rubber, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acrylonitrile Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The acrylonitrile market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Major Three Acrylonitrile Market Participants:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates its business under various segments such as critical care, health care, construction materials, fibers, homes, electronics, chemicals, and others. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC operates its business under five segments, which include intermediate chemicals, specialty chemicals, PA66 resins, PA66 fibers, and PA66 compounds. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.

Cornerstone Chemical Co.

Cornerstone Chemical Co. operates its business under various segments such as acrylonitrile, melamine, sulfuric acid, and Urea. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.

Acrylonitrile Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

The acrylonitrile market is driven by rising demand from the automotive industry. In addition, other factors such as increasing carbon fiber products are expected to trigger the acrylonitrile market toward witnessing a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

One of the key factors driving the acrylonitrile market growth is the high demand for acrylonitrile from APAC due to the extensive manufacturing of acrylic fibers and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Due to factors including easy access to raw materials (propylene and ammonia), cheap labor, favorable government regulations for foreign direct investment (FDI), and the establishment of special economic zones, the region has a solid base for production of acrylonitrile (SEZs). Some of the top acrylonitrile suppliers (manufacturers) in the world are found in APAC, including Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. and TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD (TAEKWANG).

Acrylonitrile Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 1.00 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five force summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 ABS and SAN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Acrylic fibers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Polyacrylamide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Nitrile butadiene rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AnQore

10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

10.5 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

10.6 Cornerstone Chemical Co.

10.7 Formosa Plastics Corp.

10.8 INEOS Group Holdings SA

10.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

10.10 PJSC LUKOIL

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

