Acrylonitrile Market -Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC and Cornerstone Chemical Co. will Emerge as Major Acrylonitrile Market Participants | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acrylonitrile Market size is expected to grow by 1.00 million tons according to Technavio. The report extensively covers acrylonitrile market segmentation by application (ABS and SAN, acrylic fibers, polyacrylamide, nitrile butadiene rubber, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
The acrylonitrile market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.
Major Three Acrylonitrile Market Participants:
Asahi Kasei Corp.
Asahi Kasei Corp. operates its business under various segments such as critical care, health care, construction materials, fibers, homes, electronics, chemicals, and others. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.
Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC
Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC operates its business under five segments, which include intermediate chemicals, specialty chemicals, PA66 resins, PA66 fibers, and PA66 compounds. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.
Cornerstone Chemical Co.
Cornerstone Chemical Co. operates its business under various segments such as acrylonitrile, melamine, sulfuric acid, and Urea. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.
Acrylonitrile Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
The acrylonitrile market is driven by rising demand from the automotive industry. In addition, other factors such as increasing carbon fiber products are expected to trigger the acrylonitrile market toward witnessing a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
One of the key factors driving the acrylonitrile market growth is the high demand for acrylonitrile from APAC due to the extensive manufacturing of acrylic fibers and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Due to factors including easy access to raw materials (propylene and ammonia), cheap labor, favorable government regulations for foreign direct investment (FDI), and the establishment of special economic zones, the region has a solid base for production of acrylonitrile (SEZs). Some of the top acrylonitrile suppliers (manufacturers) in the world are found in APAC, including Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. and TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD (TAEKWANG).
Acrylonitrile Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
1.00 mn tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.92
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 64%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
