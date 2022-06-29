U.S. markets closed

Acrylonitrile Market -Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC and Cornerstone Chemical Co. will Emerge as Major Acrylonitrile Market Participants | Technavio

·10 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acrylonitrile Market size is expected to grow by 1.00 million tons according to Technavio. The report extensively covers acrylonitrile market segmentation by application (ABS and SAN, acrylic fibers, polyacrylamide, nitrile butadiene rubber, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Acrylonitrile Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The acrylonitrile market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate,

Major Three Acrylonitrile Market Participants:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates its business under various segments such as critical care, health care, construction materials, fibers, homes, electronics, chemicals, and others. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC operates its business under five segments, which include intermediate chemicals, specialty chemicals, PA66 resins, PA66 fibers, and PA66 compounds. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.

Cornerstone Chemical Co.

Cornerstone Chemical Co. operates its business under various segments such as acrylonitrile, melamine, sulfuric acid, and Urea. The company manufactures acrylonitrile by using propane obtained from natural gas.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio,
the Sample Report Now!

Acrylonitrile Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

The acrylonitrile market is driven by rising demand from the automotive industry. In addition, other factors such as increasing carbon fiber products are expected to trigger the acrylonitrile market toward witnessing a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Get the sample report  for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and
regional opportunities in the report.

Market Drivers

One of the key factors driving the acrylonitrile market growth is the high demand for acrylonitrile from APAC due to the extensive manufacturing of acrylic fibers and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Due to factors including easy access to raw materials (propylene and ammonia), cheap labor, favorable government regulations for foreign direct investment (FDI), and the establishment of special economic zones, the region has a solid base for production of acrylonitrile (SEZs). Some of the top acrylonitrile suppliers (manufacturers) in the world are found in APAC, including Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. and TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD (TAEKWANG).

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.
Request Sample Report Instantly!

Related Reports

Construction Chemicals Market in Southeast Asia by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The construction chemicals market share in Southeast Asia is expected to increase to USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17%.Download Sample Report!

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market share is expected to increase by USD 19.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%.Download Sample Report!

Acrylonitrile Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

1.00 mn tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.92

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 64%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five force summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 ABS and SAN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Acrylic fibers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Polyacrylamide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Nitrile butadiene rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AnQore

  • 10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 10.5 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

  • 10.6 Cornerstone Chemical Co.

  • 10.7 Formosa Plastics Corp.

  • 10.8 INEOS Group Holdings SA

  • 10.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

  • 10.10 PJSC LUKOIL

  • 10.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acrylonitrile-market--asahi-kasei-corp-ascend-performance-materials-operations-llc-and-cornerstone-chemical-co-will-emerge-as-major-acrylonitrile-market-participants--technavio-301576121.html

SOURCE Technavio

