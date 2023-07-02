Acsion (JSE:ACS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of ZAR0.18

The board of Acsion Limited (JSE:ACS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of ZAR0.18 per share on the 24th of July. The dividend yield is 5.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Acsion's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Acsion was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 2.2% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Acsion's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Acsion's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.125 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Acsion has only grown its earnings per share at 2.2% per annum over the past five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, Acsion could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Acsion has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Acsion (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Acsion not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

