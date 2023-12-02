Acsion (JSE:ACS) Is Reducing Its Dividend To ZAR0.16

Acsion Limited (JSE:ACS) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 27th of December to ZAR0.16, which is 11% lower than what investors received last year for the same period. This means that the annual payment is 6.4% of the current stock price, which is lower than what the rest of the industry is paying.

Acsion's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Acsion's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 8.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Acsion's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Acsion has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.125 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Acsion has grown earnings per share at 8.5% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Acsion Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

It is generally not great to see the dividend being cut, but we don't think this should happen much if at all in the future given that Acsion has the makings of a solid income stock moving forward. By reducing the dividend, pressure will be taken off the balance sheet, which could help the dividend to be consistent in the future. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Acsion that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

