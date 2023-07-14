Acsion Limited (JSE:ACS) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Acsion Limited (JSE:ACS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Acsion's shares before the 19th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is R0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R0.36 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Acsion stock has a trailing yield of around 5.3% on the current share price of ZAR6.74. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Acsion's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Acsion can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Acsion has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 23% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Acsion earnings per share are up 2.2% per annum over the last five years. Growth has been anaemic. Yet with more than 75% of its earnings being kept in the business, there is ample room to reinvest in growth or lift the payout ratio - either of which could increase the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, six years ago, Acsion has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Acsion for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Acsion is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Acsion is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Acsion looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Acsion (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

