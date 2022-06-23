Act Now! Tuition Track Portfolio Unit Pricing Changes July 1

Virginia529

Add Five Units to an Invest529 Account by June 30 and Get a Bonus Unit!

Richmond, Va., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out for Virginia families to purchase Tuition Track Portfolio Units at the 2021-22 pricing. June 30 is the last day to purchase Units before the price shifts.

The Tuition Track Portfolio is an exclusive Invest529 program option for Virginia residents designed to track the average tuition growth at Virginia Public 4-year Universities (Average Tuition) and protect families’ savings by avoiding market risk.

Choose how many Units (or fractions of Units) to purchase year-round, and the Units will have the same value no matter where a student goes to school, whether it is a 2-year or 4-year public, or private college or university, in-state or outside of Virginia. For every 100 Units purchased, families will receive the value equal to one year of Average Tuition when their student attends college.

To celebrate the summer break, and to reward families for saving for the future, Virginia529℠ has launched the Tuition Track High 5 Giveaway.

Add five Units to a new or existing Tuition Track Portfolio account (a roughly $700 contribution) by June 30, 2022, and families will get a BONUS Unit (a roughly $140 contribution). *

Officially launched in early 2021, the Tuition Track Portfolio has resonated with families looking for a flexible investment option that allows them to take the guesswork out of college savings.

Visit Virginia529.com for details and to read the terms and conditions for the Tuition Track High 5 Giveaway.

*Virginia529 will make a $140 contribution/1.01 Unit to qualifying Invest529 Tuition Track Portfolio accounts that have added five or more Units to a new or existing Invest529 Tuition Track Portfolio account, a value of $694.20 by June 30, 2022, and are in good standing on July 6, 2022.

**Virginia529 will contribute the Bonus Unit to qualifying Invest529 accounts on or about July 29, 2022.

About Virginia529 College Savings Plan:

Virginia529SM makes education more accessible and affordable for families and individuals. With more than $91 billion in assets under management and 3 million accounts as of May 31, 2022, Virginia529 is the largest 529 plan in the country. Two flexible, affordable, tax-advantaged programs–Invest529SM and CollegeAmerica®–and early commitment scholarship program SOAR Virginia® --assist students of any age in reaching their higher education goals. For more information on Virginia529’s education savings options, visit Virginia529.com or call 1-888-567-0540 to obtain program materials. These include information on Virginia529 programs, investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Virginia529 encourages prospective participants to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax or legal implications related to opening an account. For residents of states other than Virginia: before investing, you should consider whether your or the beneficiary’s home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protections from creditors that are only available for investments in that state’s qualified tuition program. ©2022 Virginia College Savings Plan. All Rights Reserved.

