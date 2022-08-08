Act-On Software Obtains Industry-Leading Security Certification

With the ISO 27001 certification, the marketing automation company delivers a new level of information security for its customers

Portland, Ore., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the only pure-play marketing automation platform, today announced its achievement of the ISO27001 certification, an internationally recognized standard for managing information security. With an unparalleled focus on serving marketers who have been forgotten or abandoned by the biggest names in the marketing automation space, Act-On has bolstered its commitment to safeguarding client information.

“We’re proud to provide our customers the gold standard of information security,” said Kate Johnson, CEO at Act-On. “This is a monumental achievement for our team—one that required the creation of countless new policies, processes, trainings, controls, and committees. Our clients trust us with some of their most sensitive information, and we’re pleased to now offer the highest degree of data protection.”

The ISO27001 certification presents a framework to help organizations protect the information of both employees and clients, manage security risks efficiently, protect proprietary brand information, and achieve external, internationally recognized regulations. ISO27001 certification also signals that a company goes above and beyond to protect data and has implemented global best practices for security.

With this certification, Act-On also achieves a significant competitive advantage in the marketing automation marketplace. Between the minimized risk exposure, improved customer satisfaction, and creation of an internal culture of security, Act-On cements its position as a trustworthy business partner for its clients. Earlier this year the marketing automation platform announced a new customer-centric mission statement that empowers marketers to “bring their biggest, boldest growth strategies to life.”

“We’re laser-focused on meeting the needs of marketing professionals who’ve been left behind by legacy marketing automation platforms,” noted Syed Ahmed, SVP of Engineering & Ops at Act-On. “We know the impact security breaches can have on a business. ISO27001 certification allows us to protect our clients and avoid risk to the highest degree possible. Further, Act-On will continue to invest throughout 2022 in extending our security initiatives to serve the healthcare market and others including HiTRUST and HIPAA.”

