Actalent Creates a New Department Focused on the Consultant Experience

PR Newswire
·3 min read

New VP and director oversee a team dedicated to designing and managing consultant programs

HANOVER, Md., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent, a global leader in engineering and sciences services and talent solutions, today announced the creation of a department responsible for its consultant experience (CX). Net new roles include Director of Consultant Experience Gina Gauna, who leads the CX team and its programs, and Vice President of Talent Experience Bryan Toffey, who oversees several functional areas including CX, an experience team for non-consulting employees, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). Watch our video to hear from Toffey and Gauna about the CX team and their roles.

(PRNewsfoto/Actalent)
(PRNewsfoto/Actalent)

"People are core to Actalent's success," said Toffey. "We've made a significant investment building out our new CX team and initiatives because we know it's our commitment to care for our people that drives our business forward. I'm thrilled to have strong leaders like Gina and her team who have already launched substantial programs in the past year that are creating a cohesive and impactful experience for our consultants. Bringing the consultant experience, employee experience, and DE&I functions together has also unlocked synergies and collaborative processes that would not have been achievable otherwise."

In 2022, Actalent soft-launched a tenure-based affinity program aimed at providing career-enriching experiences for consultants. As consultants move up each tier in the Growth and Opportunity (GO) program, they gain access to additional benefits, such as professional development and upskilling opportunities through Udemy. Benefit tiers start at Bronze for those who have been with the company six months and go up to Ambassador level for those who have been with Actalent for 10 years or more. Additional tiers and an official launch are forthcoming.

Building on the success of the GO program, Actalent hosted its inaugural Ambassador Council event in October 2022 at The Westin in Annapolis, Md. Ambassador-level consultants were invited to an all-expenses-paid trip as a show of appreciation for their loyalty and their willingness to trust Actalent with their careers. Attendees came from a wide range of disciplines, including electronics engineering and clinical research. The event was an opportunity to meet Actalent leadership and other Ambassador-level consultants, participate in professional development workshops, and give feedback to shape the future of Actalent's CX programming. Planning for the next Ambassador Council is underway.

"Our business strategy hinges on the care we provide to our consultants," said Gauna. "Taking on this role means so much to me because my team and I now have the opportunity to come up with new ways of delivering on that promise. Through our GO program and Ambassador Council event, we've already started to move the needle, and I look forward to renewing our commitment to consultant care and sustaining that momentum over the coming years."

Current and former consultants can access more information about the GO program by reaching out to their Actalent representative or by logging into the Actalent Talent Community online.

About Actalent
Actalent connects passion with purpose. We're supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent's global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com.

Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actalent-creates-a-new-department-focused-on-the-consultant-experience-301781197.html

SOURCE Actalent

