Actalent Sponsors 36th Annual BEYA STEM Conference Honoring Black Engineers

·3 min read

Event will include Actalent panelists and award presenters

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent, a leading engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, today announced that six of its employees will participate as panelists and award presenters at this year's annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Conference. Now in its 36th year, BEYA36 will take place February 17 – 19 in a hybrid setting both in-person at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C., and online.

Actalent is an engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company. (PRNewsfoto/Actalent)
Actalent is an engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company. (PRNewsfoto/Actalent)

Over the course of the event, Actalent representatives will participate in four panel discussions:

  • "The Path to Being the Best Leader: How to Lead with Charisma, Integrity and Conviction" joined by Aubrey Moore, recruiting and practice lead (February 18)

  • "The Many Faces of Bias: Types of Bias That Create Reality and Alter Outcomes" joined by Onyeka Ossai, sales practice lead (February 18)

  • "How to Grow Leaders from Within" joined by Richard Gavilanes, account manager – engineering (February 19)

  • "The Skills to Master Growth: High-Impact Solutions for Complex Business Challenges" joined by Andrew Nelson, group manager – semiconductor (February 19)

Representatives will also present two awards:

  • The John D. Harris II Legacy Award presented by Jake Willertz, aerospace and defense practice lead and engineering business development manager (February 19)

  • The Professional Achievement in Government Award presented by P.J. Manni, director of sales operations for government engineering in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania (February 19)

"Actalent is committed to advancing diversity in STEM fields and supporting the Black leaders of tomorrow through strategic partnerships like this one with BEYA," said Kunle Arowolo, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Actalent. "While it's our first year supporting BEYA as Actalent, our new brand, it's our 17th consecutive year supporting this initiative as a business. We are proud to work with organizations like this one that work tirelessly to honor the contributions of Black engineers to their field and move the needle for diversity in STEM."

To learn more about Actalent, visit actalentservices.com.

About the BEYA STEM Conference
The BEYA STEM Community, over 10,000 strong, offers K-12 students, college students, corporate, government, military professionals, business, and industry employers three days of learning, networking, celebrating excellence, and showcasing STEM career opportunities. Join us each February for the BEYA Experience. The 2022 BEYA STEM Conference introduces the Digital Twin Experience (DTX) as we slowly emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

About Actalent (formerly Aerotek's Engineering and Sciences divisions and EASi)
Actalent connects passion with purpose. We're supporting critical engineering and sciences initiatives that advance how companies serve the world. With almost 40 years of experience, our scalable engineering and sciences services and talent solutions provide the expertise our customers need to achieve more. Actalent's global footprint and flexible delivery models ensure access to specialized talent where and when you need it. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at actalentservices.com.

Actalent is an operating company of Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actalent-sponsors-36th-annual-beya-stem-conference-honoring-black-engineers-301480571.html

SOURCE Actalent

