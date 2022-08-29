Actelis Ramps Up Rollout of IoT Networks for Major Airports Worldwide in Seven Countries Spanning America, Europe, and Asia

Actelis Networks, Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”) a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, announced today that it has received $312,000 to-date in orders following its previously announced multi-year contract signed with a global leader in airport operations management systems. The contract aims to rapidly and cost effectively modernize and digitize networks in hundreds of airports across 39 countries, as mentioned in the recent earnings press releases. New orders are expected as deployment progresses into more installations and into more airports worldwide.



Actelis announced receipt of new orders from airports in seven countries across three continents including the US, Japan, UK and others. The contract enables rapid deployment of fiber-grade networks extending fiber communication over existing copper infrastructures. This will connect remote airport areas, support freight monitoring and modernize airport operation, providing secure, highly reliable communications with built-in redundancy to ensure always-on connectivity for mission critical IoT installations. Modernization of the networks will provide better real-time monitoring as well as high visibility into airport operation systems, while enabling IoT data sharing across departments. For airport operations, this means improved safety and efficiency gains at scale, which are especially important as air traffic and supply chains face challenges globally.

Actelis Provides High Speed, Fiber-Grade Redundancy and Innate Network Security for the Most Sensitive Installations over Hybrid Fiber-Copper Networks

Actelis software and IoT networking building blocks seamlessly integrate fiber and existing copper infrastructures into one high-speed, cyber-hardened, digital ecosystem. This enables instant, highly cost effective, full coverage even to hard-to-reach areas of an airport. Actelis’ patented signal processing software and hardware boost the rate, reach and reliability of existing copper while providing innate network security. In addition to seamless integration with airport network authentication servers, implementation of data fragmentation and scrambling algorithms along multiple transmission paths, make Actelis solutions highly protected even for the most sensitive installations.

Actelis’ CEO Tuvia Barlev indicated “as a frequent traveler, I’m extremely happy we can help our customer scale airport IoT networks and digitize airport operations worldwide. Secure, highly resilient IoT networks are essential building blocks as the industry prepares for a wave of new applications designed to streamline operations, while transforming the passenger experience. It is important that such networks are deployed rapidly and cost effectively, and we are glad to help our customer achieve these goals.”

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

Michal Winkler- Solomon

VP Product Marketing

mwinkler@actelis.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Ralf Esper

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 949-574-3860

ASNS@gatewayir.com



