Actify Aligns with Automotive Industry Associations

Company has joined the Society of Automotive Analysts, OESA and AIAG to demonstrate commitment to supporting automotive supplier community

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actify, the leading provider of visualization and program management solutions for the automotive supply chain, is proud to announce that it has joined automotive industry associations Society of Automotive Analysts (SAA), the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA) and the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) in recognition of the need for collaboration to navigate the industry transition to electric vehicles.

The three organizations Actify has joined share a mission to provide education and bring multiple perspectives and varied insight to their members. At a time of unprecedented business challenges and transition across the mobility sector, Actify recognizes the heightened value of the role played by these associations. Actify is working to help suppliers manage the sharp increase in new OEM model introductions because of electrification with solutions that increase suppliers' program launch capacity by automating and accelerating largely manual business processes.

"As a software supplier to more than 1,700 companies in the automotive supply chain, the goal of our visualization and program management solutions is to relieve some of the burdens they carry, streamline their operations, and ease their key staffing challenges," said Dave Opsahl, CEO of Actify. "We look forward to making a contribution to the value that SAA, OESA and AIAG bring to their members, and to benefit from the communication and collaboration they promote."

As a member of these leading organizations, Actify will host various informational sessions about automotive program management and program capacity, and attend various events to engage more directly with members. Actify will be an exhibitor at the OESA Annual Automotive Supplier Conference in Novi, MI on November 7th.

About Actify

For 15+ years, Actify has been helping manufacturers to visualize and interact with design and engineering information. We've led the industry by creating easy-to-use tools that are affordable and improve quality and productivity. Now, Actify is applying everything we have learned to meet the unique needs of automotive program teams. Actify serves a global base of more than 2,000 companies of whom approximately 85% are suppliers to the auto industry. Actify is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan with sales and support in 45 countries through its offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and China, and a global network of partners. For more information, please visit www.actify.com.

