U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,981.00
    +29.43 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,436.18
    +191.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,779.37
    +103.83 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.13
    +30.14 (+1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.50
    +0.86 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.90
    -31.90 (-1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.23 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0778
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0850 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0078 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2680
    +0.9730 (+0.74%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,139.46
    +574.55 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.60
    +10.55 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.49
    +137.64 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Acting on Data’s Complex and Powerful Story: Ryan Thompson Joins CRB As Industry 4.0 Lead

CRB
·3 min read

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / CRB, a leading global provider of advanced engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, recently announced the hiring of Ryan Thompson as its new Industry 4.0 lead.

With nearly two decades of driving digital transformation within CRB's core markets, Thompson will report to Niranjan Kulkarni, CRB's Senior Director of Consulting Services, and further deepen CRB's ability to guide clients to safer, leaner and more efficient operations.

Thompson brings to CRB deep experience with the challenges faced by manufacturers and the solutions that Industry 4.0 tools and technology can deliver. The 4.0 movement enables digital transformation for companies, allowing them to gain new efficiencies, increase productivity and raise asset performance. Industry 4.0 technologies reduce costs, increase capacity, improve time-to-market, and drive more accurate and quicker decision making for manufacturers.

"Industry 4.0 is about manufacturers taking advantage of advances in connectivity and computing power," Thompson said. "CRB's understanding of life sciences and food and beverage manufacturers' businesses from the factory floor to the boardroom uniquely positions us to provide solutions our clients can count on to achieve their goals."

Industry 4.0 use cases include automatic and contextualized data flow, artificial intelligence and machine learning, asset and scheduling optimization, preventative maintenance, digital twins, and predictive quality. Most importantly, these solutions allow for interconnectivity across a facility or enterprise to eventually achieve a smart factory, allowing teams to collaborate with real-time information and act on insights provided by enabling technologies. In the long term, factories will use these tools to self-optimize allowing for truly "lights out" manufacturing.

"Ryan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team, having worked with numerous industry-leading organizations to implement cutting-edge technology solutions," Kulkarni said. "We couldn't be more excited about the new capabilities he brings to CRB."

Thompson's career began in 2004 in the automotive industry with Magna where he worked as a project engineer. He spent the bulk of his career with Grantek Systems Integration, serving in controls engineering, project manager, and business development roles before progressing to an Industry 4.0 role with Skellig.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries. Our innovative ONEsolution™ service provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions -- on time and on budget. Across 21 offices in North America and Europe, the company's nearly 1,800 employees provide world-class, technically preeminent solutions that drive success and positive change for clients and communities. See our work at crbgroup.com, and connect with us on social media here.

CONTACT:

Clarity Quest Marketing:
877-887-7611
Bonnie Quintanilla, bonnie@clarityqst.com

CRB:
816-200-5234
Chris Clark, chris.clark@crbgroup.com

CRB, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Press release picture
CRB, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CRB on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CRB
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crb
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CRB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744977/Acting-on-Datas-Complex-and-Powerful-Story-Ryan-Thompson-Joins-CRB-As-Industry-40-Lead

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Finance YouTubers who promoted FTX have now been handed a $1billion lawsuit

    The suit follows similar action against celebrity endorsers of FTX like Tom Brady and Madonna.

  • New Amazon layoffs are the latest correction to years of over-hiring in the tech industry

    Amazon will lay off 9,000 white-collar employees by the end of April, CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday (March 20), on top of the 18,000 jobs the online retailers has cut since November.

  • Apple has avoided mass layoffs thanks to 3 prudent business moves

    Apple’s frugal approach to talent acquisition has helped it avoid major layoffs.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fox, Dominion pursue pretrial wins in $1.6 billion defamation case

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -A pretrial hearing in the $1.6 billion defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp over Fox News airing debunked vote-rigging claims bogged down on Tuesday in a squabble over presentation of sealed information in open court. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis was presiding over a hearing in Wilmington ahead of the scheduled April 17 start of the high-profile defamation trial. Fox has said the network's 2020 election coverage was constitutionally protected speech.

  • California’s Newsom Scores Win in Bid to Curb Oil Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Gavin Newsom struck a deal Monday with legislative leaders on a proposal to limit how much profit oil companies can make in California and establish a watchdog to monitor gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe 11 Day

  • Jamie Dimon regretted saving Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual in 2008. Now the JPMorgan CEO is leading an attempt to rescue another flailing bank

    JPMorgan's 2008 rescues ended up costing the bank $19 billion.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dollar General Is Making a $100 Million Bet Customers Will Love

    Dollar General Chief Executive Jeff Owen just acknowledged what people blessed with common sense intuitively understand: Understaffed stores lead to bad customer service and lost sales. Most of the $100 million investment, Owen said, will go to increasing hours for employees so they can meet "our expectations regarding consistent store standards." Which, of course, means shopping at Dollar General is like playing craps: You might get a decent store or you might roll snake eyes.

  • Tesla to deliver strong Q1 retail sales in China: brokerage data

    Tesla is poised to report one of its best quarters in China, the latest retail sales data showed, after becoming the first electric vehicle maker in the country to cut prices in a bid to defend its market share. The U.S. EV maker's retail sales in China totaled 106,915 units from Jan. 1 to March 19, or 1,371 units per day on average, according to data from China Merchants Bank International, which tracks car insurance registrations. That was slightly higher than the 1,327 units it sold daily on average in the fourth quarter in China, when Tesla sold a total of 122,038 cars, its best quarter so far, the data showed.

  • Think the bosses are back in charge? Think again: Recruiters predict talent will keep leverage for another 5 years

    Think the bosses are back in charge? Think again.

  • Exclusive-Thermo Fisher, Celltrion vie for Baxter's biopharma unit -sources

    (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea's Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The divestment, which the sources said could fetch more than $4 billion, would help Baxter pay down debt following its $10.5 billion acquisition of medical device maker Hill-Rom Holdings in 2021. Private equity firms, including KKR & Co and Carlyle Group, have also expressed interest in the Baxter business, the sources said.

  • Fox News producer's lawsuit claims network coerced her to mislead in Dominion testimony

    A Fox News producer filed a lawsuit accusing network lawyers of pressuring her to provide misleading testimony in a lawsuit accusing Fox of promoting Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. The accusations by Abby Grossberg, who has been Tucker Carlson's head of booking, appeared in complaints filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court. Grossberg said Fox put her on administrative leave on Monday, effectively ending her career there.

  • Tesla’s Price Cuts Are Paying Off in Europe

    The electric-vehicle maker's annual growth in EU registrations of nearly 50% outstripped that of industry peers such as Volkswagen.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs Coinbase arbitration dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday is set to hear a bid by cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc to halt customer lawsuits, including by a user who sued after a scammer stole money from his account, as it pursues an effort to move the disputes out of courts and into private arbitration. The justices are due to hear arguments in Coinbase's appeal of lower court decisions letting the proposed class action lawsuits proceed while it presses its contention that the claims belong in arbitration. Coinbase's exchange allows users to transact in digital currencies such as bitcoin and ether.

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • City law firm pushes staff to save more in pensions due to 'silent retirement crisis'

    One of the City's largest employers is pushing its staff to save more into their pensions amid concerns they will not be able to fund their retirement.