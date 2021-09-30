U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

Action Axe Throwing Spearheads Entertainment Mobile Concept In North Texas

·2 min read

Company Hits the Bullseye by Bringing Safe, Versatile Game to Corporate and Private Events

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once resigned only to lumberjack competitions, axe throwing has been taking the modern world by storm the past few years. Housed inside arenas and bars, the game has attracted those young and old, looking to relieve the stress of the day, try something new or even join a league. And now it's even easier to get in on the "axe-tion" as a new contender, Action Axe Throwing, has just stepped on the Dallas-Fort Worth scene, inviting people to sit back and relax as they bring the sport right to them.

Created by friends and axe throwing enthusiasts, Cole Feigl and Keyfer Roberts, the company's concept was designed with convenience as a priority. From weddings to graduations, corporate retreats, or even just a weekend barbecue, Action Axe Throwing is ideal for everyone, with play fully supervised by a trained on-site "Axe Masters" staff. State-of-the-art equipment including special anti-bounce mats and reinforced chain-link fences provide safety for all ages.

"When restrictions were placed on indoor activities during the pandemic, we wanted to keep the popularity of the sport going and bring it to people across the metroplex in a safe, more controlled setting," said Feigl. "And of course, nothing brings the excitement to an event like axe throwing – everyone and anyone can pick up the technique quickly."

As Action Axe Throwing soars in popularity, Feigl and Roberts are continuing to expand the business with more upgraded features, ensuring a top experience for all participants. Reservations for events, up to a 10-hour timeframe, are able to be booked directly through the company's website with full setup and teardown included. For more information, visit http://actionaxethrowing.com.

About Action Axe Throwing
Action Axe Throwing is a mobile entertainment axe throwing venue, accommodating indoor and outdoor events of all sizes throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With easy setup and on-staff supervision, the sport is designed for those of any age, creating an experience to remember forever. For more information on Action Axe Throwing, call (214) 957-2475 or visit http://actionaxethrowing.com.

Media Contact:
Kristen Skladd
Kristen@andersoncollaborative.com
586-222-2423

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/action-axe-throwing-spearheads-entertainment-mobile-concept-in-north-texas-301389275.html

SOURCE Action Axe Throwing

