U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,844.84
    +61.62 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,189.76
    +314.05 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,462.22
    +248.93 (+2.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.54
    +34.52 (+2.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.69
    -1.27 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.90
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.29 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0664
    +0.0049 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    -0.0270 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0100
    -1.3250 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,621.58
    -20.01 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.41
    +1.63 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.19
    +15.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

Action Camera Market Size is expected to reach at USD 7,631 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3%, Owing to Increasing Popularity of Outdoor and Extreme Sports

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Action Camera Market Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

TOKYO, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Action Camera Market Size accounted for USD 2,951 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 7,631 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Action Camera Market Statistics

  • Global action camera market revenue was worth USD 2,951 million in 2021, with a 11.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • North America action camera market share gathered more than 38.9% in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific action camera market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030

  • By type of synthesis, the synthetic APIs category capture over 73.8% of total market share in 2021

  • Growing demand for video content, propel the action camera market value

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/164

Action Camera Market Report Coverage:

Market

Action Camera Market

Action Camera Market Size 2021

USD 2,951 Million

Action Camera Market Forecast 2030

USD 7,631 Million

Action Camera Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

11.3%

 

Action Camera Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Action Camera Market Base Year

2021

 

Action Camera Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Resolution, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Application, And By Geography

Action Camera Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Sony Corporation, YI Technology, GoPro, Inc., Nikon Corporation, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., TomTom, Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Drift Innovation, SJCAM, and iON Worldwide.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Action Camera Market Trends

Rising consumer demand for high-quality cameras and lenses, more research & improvement in action cameras, as well as a rise in disposable income are all projected to drive market expansion. Moreover, the increasing number of action camera companies, the expanding distribution channel, the expanding number of sporting and adventure sporting events, and the expanding consumer technology industry all contribute to the growing demand for action cameras over the projection period.

North America led the global action camera market in the year 2021. The existence of action camera companies such as GoPro, Inc., Garmin Ltd., and Nikon Corporation, among many others, has contributed to the region's potential growth. The presence of a wide customer base, combined with rising demand for high-quality action cameras, is propelling the regional market's growth. Furthermore, research and improvement in Action cameras, rising urbanization, and the increasing popularity of adventurous and recreational activities in the United States and Canada are predicted to boost market size. This is predicted to bring up investment prospects for companies in the global industry over the next few years. Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share of the action camera market. The region's growing number of privately owned brand shop brands is predicted to contribute to industry growth.

Rising Sales Of Box-Style Action Cameras Are Propelling The Market Growth

In terms of type, the box-style segment led the action camera market in 2021. Growing demand for high-quality video and photos, rising consumer buying power, increasing applications of such a camera in different sporting events such as bungee jumping and water sports, accessibility in different resolutions, and increasing development and innovation from producers in box-style action cameras are all expected to drive the segment during the projected timeframe.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/action-camera-market

Action Camera Market Segmentation

The global action camera market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on resolution, distribution channel, end user, and application.

  • Based on the resolution, the market is divided into full HD, ultra HD, HD, and standard definition. According to the action camera market forecast, the full HD activities category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

  • Based on the distribution channel, the market is split into online, and retail. In terms of distribution channels, the retail segment controlled the action camera market in 2021. The primary factors driving the expansion of this segment are increased consumer recognition of verifying features and goods before purchasing, increased spending on sales channels, increased preference for value-added services, and increased demand for the accessibility of accessories in specialty stores. This is likely to increase the retail segment's dominance in the global market throughout the forecast period.

  • Based on the end user, the market is classified into personal, and professional.

  • Based on the application, the market is categorized into sports, emergency services, recreational activities, and others. The sports category is predicted to lead the worldwide action camera market in 2021, based on application. The growing numbers of adventurous activities, the rising lot of sports hobbyists such as hiking, bungee jumping, roller skating, and water sports, the growing demands from media, as well as the increasing need for more sophisticated lenses & features to capture high-quality photographs are the key drivers of the increase of this segment. This is likely to increase the sports segment's dominance in the worldwide market throughout the forecast period.

Action Camera Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide action camera market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to an action camera industry analysis, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the greatest CAGR in the global market throughout the projection year. The region's demand for action cameras is expected to be boosted during the forecast period by the growing electronics industry, rising spending on leisure and sports activities, changing consumer lifestyles, and an increase in the number of people using social media as well as rapid urbanization.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/164

Action Camera Market Players

Some of the prominent action camera market companies are Nikon Corporation, Sony Corporation, GoPro, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Drift Innovation, SJCAM, Panasonic Corporation, YI Technology, TomTom, and iON Worldwide.

Some of the action camera market strategies are:

  • In October 2019, GoPro, Inc. released new models of its Hero series as well as its latest 360-degree ruggedized action cameras. The high-barrier polyolefin film used in this innovative product greatly reduced the carbon footprint of the packaging. This big action camera captures at resolutions ranging from 1080p to 4K and includes HyperSmooth 2.0.

  • In February 2018, Sony Corporation introduced the RX0 action camera. This new camera has a 1-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor, a high-speed (1/32000) anti-distortion shutter, and a ZEISS Tessar T 24mm lens with an f4.0 aperture.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Action Camera Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Action Camera Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Action Camera Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Action Camera Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Action Camera Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Action Camera Market?

  • What will be the Action Camera Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Semiconductor Related Reports:

The Global Satellite Internet Market Size accounted for USD 3,985 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 17,431 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Telecom API Market Size was valued at USD 221 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 1,113 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Exoskeleton Market Size Accounted for USD 493 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 13,949 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 45.5% during the Forthcoming Period from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Southwest unions say they warned company about outdated systems for years

    Employee unions say they warned Southwest Airlines Co. management for years that its technological systems badly needed upgrades, as the low-cost carrier canceled thousands of flights during the busy holiday travel crunch. A massive winter storm that swept over the United States before the Christmas holiday weekend forced U.S. airlines to cancel thousands of flights, but Southwest's problems deepened while other airlines have largely recovered. On Thursday morning, the airline had 2,357 canceled flights, or 58%, far more than other carriers, according to airline data tracker FlightAware.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Alibaba Chief Takes Charge Of Alibaba Cloud Following Recent Outage

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) made a few major organizational reshuffling at Alibaba Cloud per Jack Ma's policy to ensure the company always stays agile in the fast-changing internet space. Jeff Zhang, former president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, departed while Alibaba's CEO Daniel Zhang became the acting president, TechCrunch reports. Alibaba Cloud is the third-largest public cloud infrastructure provider after Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT)

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • Agreement over IKEA's Russia sale could be reached in days, says Moscow

    An agreement over the sale of IKEA's factories in Russia could be reached by the end of this year, Russia's industry minister said on Wednesday, as the Swedish furniture giant seeks to negotiate its exit from the country. IKEA decided to close its shops in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in February in what it said was a 'special military operation'. Many other western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia.

  • The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes

    Congress passed the long-awaited SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that promises to restructure most Americans' 401(k) plans and change retirement contribution and withdrawal rules to help Americans grow and preserve their nest eggs. The SECURE 2.0 Act came as part … Continue reading → The post The SECURE 2.0 Act and Your Retirement Savings: Expect to See These Big Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Apple

    It hasn't been easy to be a stock investor in 2022, with a sell-off bringing down the shares of some of the world's most valuable companies. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have watched their stocks tumble over the last year. Microsoft shares have fallen 29% year to date, as declines in the PC market have concerned investors.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Eni's Discovery, Petrobras' FPSO Start-Up in Focus

    Apart from Eni (E) and Petrobras (PBR), Imperial Oil (IMO), Chevron (CVX) and Equinor (EQNR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Congress just approved 401(k) and IRA changes that affect workers across generations. Here are the key points to know

    Dozens of changes are coming to America's retirement landscape.

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.

  • 3 Top Dividend Growth Stocks I'm Buying to Close Out 2022

    As stock prices have fallen, quality tech company stock dividend yields have been pushed higher. Despite the bear market, computing technology is still growing, offering a potent combination of current dividend income with the potential for growth and higher dividend income payments in the future. As 2022 comes to a close, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) top my list of dividend growth stocks I'm buying right now.

  • How Much Do Millennials Need To Save for Retirement?

    Millennials may not be worrying about retirement just yet, but they should be thinking about how much they’ll need to save.

  • Food Delivery Apps DoorDash, Uber Adjust To Changing Customer Needs On Pandemic Recovery

    Consumers continue to spend more, but on a cautious note on the biggest food-delivery apps, DoorDash, Inc (NYSE: DASH) and Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats, analysts and industry executives said. People switched to in-store pickups, ordering fewer dishes and changing what they get delivered, the Wall Street Journal reports. In November, DoorDash CFO Prabir Adarkar said delivery remained part of people's daily life who had just adjusted their behavior on pandemic recovery. Some consu

  • Cybersecurity Stocks: Why Acquisitions Could Pick Up In 2023

    Cybersecurity stocks could get a boost from industry consolidation in 2023 as companies race to build broad platform offerings.

  • Exxon Sues EU Over Windfall Profit Levy

    Energy giant said Europe’s effort to take a bite from surging income discourages investment and its adoption violated rules.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights GoDaddy, Vipshop Holdings, MakeMyTrip and Asure Software

    GoDaddy, Vipshop Holdings, MakeMyTrip and Asure Software have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Big Tech's $4.5 Trillion Bloodbath

    Waves of massive job cuts, abandoned projects and billions of dollars in market cap evaporated: Big tech has had a hard landing in 2022.

  • Prices at the Gas Pump Headed Higher

    The rebound in crude oil prices continues to impact gasoline prices for consumers at the pump. People should expect gasoline prices to start to rise moderately by 20 to 30 cents a gallon if they are currently paying $2.50 a gallon or less, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data. The recent increase in crude oil prices has resulted in gasoline prices inching higher.

  • Down 42% in 2022, Is Adobe a No-Brainer Stock in 2023 and Beyond?

    Adobe stock could make a stellar addition to a portfolio now that it's at its lowest valuation in years.