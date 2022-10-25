Action for Healthy Kids to Host National Conference on Child Health and Well-Being 2022

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Action for Healthy Kids will convene over 300 school leaders, educators, parents, caregivers and stakeholders for the 2022 National Conference on Child Health and Well-Being: Real Talk. Real Solutions! at Loews Chicago Hotel from November 2 - 4, 2022.

The three-day national conference is designed to mobilize individuals to use the knowledge they gain to strengthen family-school partnerships in their communities and implement sustainable solutions for healthy eating, physical activity, and social-emotional health that directly impact children. The conference comes on the heels of the Biden-Harris Administration's White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health with its goal to find policy solutions to end hunger, improve nutrition, increase physical activity, reduce diet-related diseases, and close the equity disparities around them.

"We are excited to bring people together to empower them to identify solutions and take action in their communities," said Rob Bisceglie, CEO of Action for Healthy Kids. "The conference further demonstrates our transformative commitment to decreasing disparities and improving health outcomes for children."

Featured conference speakers include:

David Satcher, MD, PhD - 16th Surgeon General of the United States

Alex Sheen - Founder, because I said I would

Robert Murray, MD - Pediatrician and Professor of Human Nutrition

Mike Kuczala - Author, The Kinesthetic Classroom and The Peak Performing Teacher

Meena Srinivasan, NBCT - Founding Executive Director of Transformative Educational Leadership

Eyal Bergman, EdLD - Co-author of Dual Capacity Building Framework for Family-School Partnerships

Additional information about speakers and the conference can be found by visiting www.actionforhealthykids.org/afhkconf

In support of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, Action for Healthy Kids will partner with 50 school districts over the next 5 years to help schools design, implement, and evaluate programming for their students and staff on healthy eating, physical activity, and mental health. Through this initiative, Action for Healthy Kids commits to reaching 1,200 schools, 150,000 parents and caregivers, and 5 million children in vulnerable communities.

ABOUT ACTION FOR HEALTHY KIDS

Action for Healthy Kids is dedicated to improving children's health and well-being by bringing together and mobilizing educators, families, and other key stakeholders to help children lead healthy lives. Through its core programming and family-school partnerships, Action for Healthy Kids has impacted more than 20 million children in 55,000 schools nationwide to address systemic challenges in underserved communities. To learn more about its growing network of volunteers and champions, visit: actionforhealthykids.org.

