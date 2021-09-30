U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,366.95
    +7.49 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,352.43
    -38.29 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,587.17
    +74.73 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.03
    +3.73 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.87
    -0.96 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.50
    +25.60 (+1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.41 (+1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5380
    -0.0030 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3484
    +0.0057 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7450
    -0.2140 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,113.35
    +863.04 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.91
    -14.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.04
    -20.12 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Activ Surgical raises $45 million Series B round to give surgeons eagle eyes

Emma Betuel
·4 min read

Activ Surgical, a Boston-based digital surgery company, announced a $45 million Series B round on Thursday. The round comes during a critical year for Activ Surgical. It’s in the process of developing new tools that give surgeons the ability to see otherwise invisible structures, and has plans to roll out those tools in the coming months.

The first of those tools is the company’s hardware component, called ActivSight, which allows surgeons to see things that would otherwise be invisible, like blood flow through microscopic vessels inside tissue. The hardware, which received FDA 510(K) clearance in April of 2021, fits between any type of endoscope and a white light camera system.

With the push of a button, ActivSight already allows features like blood flow (usually invisible, unless injectable dyes are used) to light up like a Christmas tree. But unlike injectable dye methods, ActivSight can visualize blood flow in real-time (i.e the images of tissue change color if blood flow slows or stops).

"It's the only system in the world, that intraoperatively can visualize things like blood flow without the injection of any dyes," says CEO Todd Usen.

This most recent round, will be used to support the commercialization of ActivSight, which is expected to go live in hospital systems in seven states in Q4 2021 or into next year. It will also be used to help glean a CE certification – a marketing clearance that allows medical devices to be marketed in Europe – which will allow ActivSight to roll out in seven European countries in 2022. Finally, the round will support the buildout of Activ’s more ambitious AI-based projects, which will allow the ActivSight devices to identify even more key structures for surgeons who use it.

The round of funding was led by Cota Capital. Incuding Cota Capital, the round will bring seven new investors to Activ Surgical: BAM Funds, Magnetar Capital, Mint Ventures, Castor Ventures, Dream One Vision and NVIDIA. The company has raised $77 million in funding so far.

Activ Surgical first made headlines in 2016 for creating a robot that performed the first totally autonomous suturing of soft tissue. The company’s founder Peter Kim holds a patent for a type of robot assisted surgery himself. But despite this, the company isn’t focused on building robots.

“While robots are great, they’re only used in about 10 percent of minimally invasive surgeries. A robot can reach things that a human can’t but, until this point, a robot cannot see anything that a human can’t,” Usen says.

Instead, the company is investing in tools that make surgeons themselves more savvy. Usen likens ActivSight’s current approach to installing a rear view camera on a car.

“Your rearview camera on your car can see things that you can’t down below, then it will start beeping. When a robot can start identifying things a human can’t, that’s when robotics will really take off. That’s what Activ is doing, and that’s what our our robotic partner surgeons are excited about.”

ActivSight has already shown that it can be used in the operating room. It’s been tested in a clinical trial on 70 patients at the University of Texas Health Science Center and the University of Buffalo. The results of those trials have not yet been released, but the company expects to publish data from that trial in October, a company PR confirmed to TechCrunch.

However, the ActivSight system has already gleaned FDA 510(k) clearance, which means it will be rolling out in several hospital systems this year. Those include seven systems in New York, Buffalo, Texas, Ohio and Florida.

The commercial deployment of ActivSight is just the first step for Activ Surgical. The goal is to ultimately collect a unique intraoperative dataset based on surgeries completed with ActivSight. Then, a software suite called ActivInsight, would analyze the data collected, and apply machine learning algorithms to help identify even more features that would otherwise be invisible to surgeons.

“We have the most unique dataset anywhere in the world," says Usen.

“From that we’re able to do autonomous annotation and label key structures. It’s collecting nerve identification, veins versus arteries, key critical structures – that information will be annotated and labeled using machine learning, and then fed back to anyone using the ActivInsight module on their scope."

This machine learning application won’t be rolled out right away. Usen expects ActivInsight prototypes to be used in patients for the first time in 2022.

With this round of funding, those first steps will be set in motion.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 30th, 2021

    Following a bullish Wednesday, the majors would need to revisit Wednesday’s highs to avoid a reversal in the day ahead.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Taking away the option to diversify changes what matters most, but it's still possible to find great all-purpose and all-weather picks.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of large technology companies, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smar

  • Remove Visa from Apple Pay travel card feature due to dangerous flaw, experts say

    Researchers say they were able to bypass the iPhone’s lock screen to make unlimited contactless payments from a Visa card set up for public transport.

  • Developers Are Making Games for a Nintendo 4K Console That Doesn’t Exist

    (Bloomberg) -- Many people were surprised to learn that Nintendo Co.’s new video game console is missing a common feature of rival systems: support for high-fidelity, 4K graphics. Perhaps most perplexed were the numerous developers who were working on 4K games using a software toolkit provided by Nintendo.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of

  • Google Hands SoftBank Patents From Failed Balloon Moonshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc., which earlier this year shut down its moonshot project to beam internet service from high-altitude balloons, is passing the baton to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Corp.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City

  • How your phone settings could let hackers steal thousands of pounds

    In a video seen by the BBC, researchers showed how they exploited a gap in Apple Pay and Visa's security systems, using a locked iPhone to make a payment of £1,000.

  • Amazon Launches Home Robot, Tesla Works On Its Own: Ready For The Robot Revolution?

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced the launch of its feature-rich home robot. See Also: HOW TO BUY AMAZON (AMZN) STOCK What Happened: Amazon launched its Astro home robot, which allows for home monitoring with Alexa, detecting intruders, carrying objects from one person to another, checking if you turned off the stove when you are away and knows how to navigate the home. The robot also allows for video calls and follows users around while also performing all Alexa-powered actions such

  • Affirm’s ‘super-app’ ambitions win praise as company plots debit, crypto moves

    Affirm Holdings Inc. is joining the ranks of fintech companies vying for "super-app" status as the company plans a series of feature introductions that will broaden its platform beyond buy-now pay-later capabilities.

  • Nreal's latest smartglasses were designed for watching YouTube

    Nreal has launched a new model of augmented reality glasses called Air, which was designed with streaming shows and playing mobile games in mind.

  • Microsoft revamps Surface products amid renewed hardware push

    Microsoft's relationship with hardware has seen highs and lows. While the Surface line has seen success, especially during the pandemic, revenue fell last quarter.

  • Remove Visa from Apple Pay travel card feature due to dangerous flaw – experts

    Researchers say they were able to bypass the iPhone’s lock screen to make unlimited contactless payments from a Visa card set up for public transport.

  • Meet the Honda Helicopter...and Robot, Moon Base, and Rocket Ship

    Honda R&D has been very busy, with plans to develop a wide range of technologies for earth, sky, and beyond.

  • Nemaura Medical Inc. Announces Beta Launch of MiBoKo

    Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced the beta launch of MiBoKo, a new metabolic health program utilizing a noninvasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application. According to the update, Nemaura’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Faz Chowdhury will discuss MiBoKo in more detail during his corporate presentation sch

  • Microsoft Allows Epic Games on Its App Store Without Fee

    Microsoft's approach is designed to attract developers who may be frustrated paying high commissions to Apple.

  • Apple Customers Buying iPhone 13 For Longer Battery Life, Not 5G

    Apple iPhone 13 buyers are more interested in longer battery life than 5G wireless capability, a new consumer survey indicates.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 29th, 2021

    Following another bearish day for the majors, failure to revisit Tuesday’s highs would likely deliver heavier losses on the day.

  • Cloudflare Intensifies AWS Rivalry With Latest Offering - Read How

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) launched Cloudflare R2 Storage for developers to store everything they need with automatic data migration from S3-compatible services to make switching easy. Cloudflare R2 Storage, designed for the edge, will offer the ability to store large amounts of data while slashing the egress bandwidth fees associated with cloud provider storage to zero intensifying rivalries with Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services. Since AWS launched S3, cloud storage has attracted

  • Honeywell acquires Houston software firm Performix

    Honeywell intends to grow its presence in the life sciences sector with the acquisition of Performix's manufacturing execution system software.

  • If You Want to Test Tesla’s New Self-Driving Software, You May Have to Sign an NDA

    Tesla is requiring some of its self-driving software testers to sign nondisclosure agreements before receiving the upgrade. What gives?