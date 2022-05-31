Activ8 Consulting Announces Upcoming Release of FBA Private Label Vertical Automation Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2022 / Activ8 Consulting, an e-commerce consulting and automation company, has announced the upcoming release of Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) Private Label Vertical Automation services. Founded in 2018, the innovative consulting company focuses on providing opportunities for their clients to create passive income streams within complex and ever-evolving industries. The new automation feature that Activ8 Consulting is releasing will be effortlessly lucrative for clients and allows for their private-labeled FBA stores to be completely run and managed for them. Activ8 Consulting has developed an entire suite of products that brand and scale private brands and labels on Amazon using targeted marketing campaigns and strategic product launches.

"Many have referred to us as the Gold Standard of consulting companies, and we are constantly seeking new ways to help our clients thrive financially. This new premium feature from Activ8 Consulting will be a game-changer for our clients. People can now run private-labeled Amazon stores without breaking a sweat while our team handles all the hard work," said Taylor Andrews, founder of Activ8 Consulting. "We have worked tirelessly to perfect these new features, and we are so excited to finally release our new offerings to our clients. Activ8 Consulting will continue to grow and evolve to serve our clients in any way we can."

These new offerings from Activ8 Consulting will handle all of the product research, website build, product sourcing and supplier negotiations, product imagery, operations, and logistics so that clients can be the proud owners of their private-labeled Amazon store. Additionally, Activ8 Consulting offers services that include Shopify store automation and management, e-commerce consulting, Facebook automation, and Walmart automation. The consulting company has been praised for consistently providing first-rate customer service, as well as high-quality business development and marketing strategizing.

