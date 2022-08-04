U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

Activated Alumina Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 5.2% during the Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

It is extensively used in the water treatment applications to cleanse and purify water, which is predicted to drive expansion of the global activated alumina market during the forecast period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the global activated alumina market stood at US$ 1.0 Bn in 2021. Global market study on activated alumina predicts the market to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The activated alumina market size is estimated to attain valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031. Players in the global activated alumina market are concentrating on important domains including oil & gas and water treatment. A large number of end users utilize and value activated alumina's attributes, such as absorbance, which make it a useful component for several industries.

Desiccation, food preservatives, catalysis, fluoride adsorption, vacuum systems, removal of fluoride adsorption and trace metals during the de-fluoridation of drinking water are all common and important activated alumina uses. Activated alumina is a common industrial desiccant due to its excellent adsorption properties, which is expected to fuel demand of activated alumina market in the near future. Major market players often opt for partnerships, mergers, and joint ventures to increase their regional footprint. Additionally, these tactics aid established players in lessening rivalry. In addition to increasing capacity, producers of activated alumina are spending money on research and development to create novel formulations and activated alumina manufacturing process.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3914

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The beads category led the global market for activated alumina in terms of shape, accounting for more than 55% of sales in 2021. Because of their high surface area to mass ratio and high pourability, activated alumina beads are an extremely effective absorbent in a variety of applications. These beads are widely used in water purification processes to eliminate pollutants like fluoride. They are used to dehydrate compressed gases and air like compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) in oil and gas industries.

  • For a point-of-entry or a point-of-use water treatment system, activated alumina is considered ideal and widely preferred. Some of the main pollutants found in water streams are sodium fluoride, lead, and arsenic. Effective removal of these pollutants is made possible by activated alumina. Other applications for activated alumina include treating source water, which frequently contains high concentrations of sulphate.

  • The oil and gas industry makes extensive use of activated alumina as a desiccant. Without undergoing any physical or chemical changes, it is able to absorb vast volumes of both gases and liquids.  It is utilized to dehydrate organic liquids including aromatic solvents, liquid petroleum gas, steam-cracked liquids, and gasoline.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3914


Global Activated Alumina Market: Growth Drivers

  • When it comes to domestic energy production, natural gas is considered to be the source with the highest growth. As a result, it is projected that increasing use of LNG and CNG as alternative fuels is likely to raise consumption of activated alumina for various applications.

  • Based on volume, the Asia Pacific region is likely to dominate the global market for activated alumina. This regional growth is due to growing investments in water treatment facilities, which are linked to expanding urbanization and industrialization in major economies like Japan, India and China.

Global Activated Alumina Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Shandong Boyang New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

  • KIN Filter Engineering Co., Limited

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Baltimore Innovations Ltd.

  • J.M. Huber Corporation

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=3914

Global Activated Alumina Market: Segmentation

Form

  • Powder

  • Beads

Application

  • Reaction Catalyst

  • Oil & Gas

  • Water Treatment

  • Biomaterial

  • Others

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Reports by TMR:

Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market - Valuation of Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market estimated at US4 258.3 Mn by 2031

Insecticides Market: Insecticides market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach an insecticides market share of US$23 mn by 2025

Herbicides Market: Herbicides market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach an herbicides market share of US$29.30 Bn by 2025

Lipids Market - Lipids Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a lipids market share of US$ 29.9 Bn by 2031

Detergents Market - Detergents Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a detergents market share of US$ 176.3 Bn by 2031

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market - Polyethylene Terephthalate Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a Polyethylene Terephthalate market share of US$ 58.47 Bn by 2031

Agricultural Biotechnology Market - Agricultural Biotechnology Market is likely to register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a agricultural biotechnology market share of US$ 64.7 Bn by 2031

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market - Sulfur Hexafluoride Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a sulfur hexafluoride market share of US$ 418.7 Mn by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


