U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,916.30
    -42.49 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,316.53
    -237.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,045.93
    -137.72 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.17
    -36.04 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.00
    -1.59 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    -14.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.62 (-2.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0341
    -0.0055 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7770
    +0.0850 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0108 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3560
    +0.8480 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,512.82
    -28.27 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.11
    -2.32 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,309.88
    -41.31 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Activated Alumina Market to Reach USD 875.73 Million by 2030; Increasing Water Decontamination Demands Will Favour Growth: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·6 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The flurry of activities by the western governments to explore new oil & gas exploration sites to stabilize the market is a positive development for the market. Rapid urbanization will also increase fuel demand and offer prospective opportunities to the globally activated alumina market. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global activated alumina market, with a 36.41% market revenue share in 2022.

Newark, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 540 million in 2022 activated alumina market will reach USD 875.73 million by 2030. A UNICEF estimate states that around 2000 million people drink tainted water, and 785 million people lack access to clean drinking water. Since half of the world's population is expected to experience water scarcity by 2030, the severity of the water issue will continue to worsen. Implementing water treatment can help lessen or at least decrease the water scarcity of the world population. The market for water treatment will expand due to factors such as the expanding global population, fast urbanization, rising industrialization, depletion of freshwater resources, rising water shortages, and water pollution. The government's rising investments in infrastructure, water conservation, and wastewater management are also anticipated to support the market's expansion. The market for activated alumina will benefit from the expansion of the water treatment sector.

Request a sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13026

Key Insight of Activated Alumina Market

Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the activated alumina market. The need for water has increased along with the region's population growth. Water needs are rising as a result of increased industrialization and urbanization. A substantial section of the region's limited water supply is contaminated by several causes, making it challenging to meet the rising demand. There is a rising need for water filtration or decontamination in the area, which is encouraging for the market for activated alumina. In addition, the energy crisis brought on by the Russia-Ukraine conflict has prompted the local administrations to speed up the exploration of oil and gas reserves to save money on fuel imports and manage the volatile energy market. The market will expand due to the increased oil and gas exploration operations.

The adsorbents segment is expected to augment the activated alumina market during the forecast period.

The application segment is divided into desiccants, adsorbents, catalysts and others. The adsorbent segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 42% in 2022.

The water treatment segment market size is 302.40 million in 2022

The end-user segment is divided into oil & gas, chemical, textile, water treatment, pharmaceutical, and others. The water treatment segment dominated the market with a market share of around 56% in 2022.

Discover more about report analysis with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Ask an Analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13026

Advancement in market

To support the expansion of its catalyst business, Evonik executed the USD 210 million acquisition of Porocel Industries LLC in 2020. The acquisition will aid the company in consolidating its position in the global activated alumina market.

Market Dynamics

Driver: increasing demand for air purifiers

With the increasing air pollution globally, air quality has deteriorated to all-time low levels. The degradation in air quality results in respiratory difficulties or deaths in severe cases. The air inside homes is also filled with toxins harmful to human health. The demand for air purifiers is increasing due to rising air pollution. Similarly, the government is also employing strategies to contain the moisture levels in winter to reduce fog winters or pollution levels during peak rush hours. Such developments will drive the global activated alumina market.

Restraint: unstable supply of aluminium hydroxide

The aluminium hydroxide price volatility may hamper the market's expansion. Trade disputes, supply chain bottlenecks, shifting geopolitical conditions, or other production hindrances may contribute to the volatility. For instance, a sudden halt in economic activity was caused by the pandemic-induced cross-border closures, limitations, and lockdowns led to industries suffering from the resulting supply chain bottlenecks.

Opportunities: increasing oil and research exploration

A worldwide energy catastrophe as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The western governments' rush of activity to look for new oil and gas exploration sites to calm the market is a positive development for the worldwide market for activated alumina. The world market for activated alumina will potentially benefit from rising urbanization, which will also raise fuel demand.

Challenge: stringent regulatory guidelines

Activated alumina must be used in a precise quantity to prevent undesirable consequences. High or extended exposure to activated alumina might irritate the eyes and respiratory system. Breathing issues and coughing may result from this. It affects people's health and lowers their standard of living. As a result, the market for activated alumina is tightly regulated with rules, precautions, and safety measures to safeguard workers and the general public. The government's strict rules may hinder the market's expansion.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13026

Some of the major players operating in the activated alumina market are:

• Axens SA
• BASF SE
• Camfil
• CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd.
• DYNAMIC Adsorbents Inc.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Huber Engineered Materials
• Porocel Industries LLC
• Sorbead India
• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Key Segments cover in the market:

By Application

• Desiccants
• Adsorbent
• Catalyst
• Others

By End User

• Oil & Gas
• Chemical
• Textile
• Water Treatment
• Pharmaceutical
• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13026

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Toyota unveils sleek new Prius hybrid as EV game plan stalls

    Have you driven a Prius hybrid lately? In the past that wasn’t question usually met with a positive response. But the all-new, fifth-generation 2023 Toyota Prius may change, at least from the looks point of view.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff in Email to Accept ‘Hardcore’ Culture or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent an email to Twitter Inc. employees requiring them to pledge to stay with the company, working long hours at “high intensity” during its transformation, or to accept a buyout. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wro

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Revenue Forecasts By 23%

    ImmunoGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMGN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • 4 Charts Showcasing Why This 7.6%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Rising

    Demand for fossil fuels has steadily risen for years, propelled by population and economic growth. It has driven the need for more infrastructure like pipelines, processing plants, and export terminals to support rising volumes of oil and gas. While the world is working hard to transition to cleaner energy sources like renewable energy, demand for fossil fuels won't evaporate overnight.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Warren Buffett's $4 Billion Bet Means for Semiconductor Stocks

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) just received a considerable credibility boost. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed in its third quarter 2022 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it now owns more than 60 million shares of the chip giant. Given the company's importance to the chip industry, the purchase may prompt interest not only in TSMC, but numerous other chip stocks as well.

  • FTX’s Collapse Leaves Employees Sick With Anger

    What started as a dream job turned into a nightmare for employees of the crypto exchange that imploded in spectacular fashion last week.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC

    U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. SEC and Ripple.

  • Micron supply growth cut ‘lit a selling pressure fire onto semiconductors,’ analyst says

    TheoTrade Chief Market Technician Jeff Bierman and Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the semiconductor sector, the overall state of the markets, and Fed policy.

  • Silbert’s Once-$10 Billion Crypto Empire Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- Suspended withdrawals at cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis amid the widening crypto-market meltdown have cast an unwanted spotlight on Barry Silbert, the man at the helm of the Digital Currency Group empire.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From

  • Fallen FTX Reveals Top Creditors on Friday

    Insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX could have as many as one million investors who are seeking to recoup their losses. The Bahamian-based brokerage filed for bankruptcy after facing massive liquidity issues when its acquirer, Binance, backed out of a merger. The bankruptcy attorneys for FTX, Landis Rath & Cobb and Sullivan and Cromwell, said on Nov. 15 that the number of creditors could exceed one million, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • King County court delays hearing on Albertsons' $4B shareholder payout

    A temporary restraining order on the $4 billion dividend payment remains in place, with the hearing now scheduled for Dec. 9.

  • These Analysts Think Riot Blockchain, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIOT) Earnings Are Under Threat

    Market forces rained on the parade of Riot Blockchain, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RIOT ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Foxconn hires over 100,000 workers for COVID-hit Chinese plant - Yicai

    Apple supplier Foxconn has hit a hiring target of 100,000 new workers for its Zhengzhou plant in China, financial news outlet Yicai reported on Thursday, a milestone that could ease production pressure at the COVID-hit site. Yicai, citing an unidentified high-ranking staffer at the plant, said Foxconn had received more than 100,000 job applications so far and was ending its latest hiring drive. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Rockwell Automation lands Ford as latest major electric vehicle contract

    On the heels of Rockwell Automation winning a contract at Hyundai’s $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia, the Milwaukee-based firm added a contract with Ford Motor Co. as Ford invests billions to create new EV and battery production facilities.