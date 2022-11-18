U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

The activated carbon fiber market is estimated to be USD 232 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 350 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Stringent government regulations worldwide for pollutant and gas emissions have resulted in the implementation of air purification technologies. Activated carbon fiber is gaining importance owing to its high adsorptive properties.

New York, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Activated Carbon Fiber Market by Type, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363790/?utm_source=GNW
However, High production cost and fluctuating raw material availability has affected the activated carbon fiber market adversely.

Growing industrial demand for chemical separation agents, chemical recovery agents, and efficient catalyst carrier
The cost of chemical separation and the catalyst carrier process is increasing, which is leading to increased demand for cost-efficient and reliant solutions.For many chemical reactions, catalysts such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium are expensive components, which force industries to use these catalysts wisely.

Also, the costly solvent recovery is a major challenge for industries.
Extremely high surface area and the adsorption capacity of activated carbon fiber bring about an efficient separation process. The ?bers in the activated composite materials are rigidly connected to create an open, porous, stiff monolith that can be shaped into a relatively close shape, which can separate chemical elements as per requirements.

Growing demand from personal protective equipment and protective clothing industry
Chemical protective suits made of ACF are flexible, lightweight, compatible with several washing and overcome the limitations of ACS-based suits.As a result, the market for protective garments has seen an increase in demand for ACF.

The healthcare industry has been witnessing substantial growth in Asia Pacific and Middle Eastern countries, with significant investments being made for the development of the industry. As a result, it is anticipated that the need for protective gear for medical use would rise in the coming years.

Need for environment-favorable process of production
Considering the environmental impact of ACF production, different types of biomass have started to replace synthetic fiber as a raw material for ACF manufacturing.Making use of biomass not only addresses environmental issues, but it is also creating wealth from agricultural wastes at the same time.

The expansion of the market would likely be impacted by disruptions across supply chains and fluctuating prices of raw materials of ACF, such as synthetic fiber, which is non-degradable and tends to bind with particles of dangerous chemical pollutants, such as flame retardants and pesticides. The development of an environment favorable process is a major challenge faced by activated carbon fiber market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for activated carbon fiber globally.Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing activated carbon fiber market owing to high demand from chemical, air purification, and other end-user industries.

Water treatment applications are also driving the activated carbon fiber market in the region.Continuous developments, including expansions, acquisitions, product launches, and joint ventures, are expected to help the activated carbon fiber market grow.

Several products are introduced, and manufacturers make investments to increase the production capacity of activated carbon fibers across industries. Also, technological advancement is expected to increase penetration in the overall market this are the factors leading to high growth of the activated carbon fiber market during the forecast period.
This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:
• By Company Type- Tier 1- 37%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 30%
• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%
• By Region- Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) - 25%, North America- 15%, Rest of the World (ROW)-10%

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles:
Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Unitika Ltd. (Japan), Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), AWA Paper & Technology Company, Inc. (Japan), Taiwan Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Daigas Group (Japan), Auro Carbon & Chemicals (India), Hangzhou Nature Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Eurocarb Products Ltd. (UK), China Beihai Fiberglass Co., Ltd. (China), Bio-Medical Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), CeraMaterials (US), and HPMS Graphite (US).

Research Coverage
This report covers the global activated carbon fiber market and forecasts the market size until 2027.It includes the following market segmentation – by Type (PAN-based, Pitch-based, Cellulosic Fiber, Phenolic Resin, Others), Application (Solvent Recovery, Air Purification, Water Treatment, Catalyst Carrier, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the World).

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global activated carbon fiber market.

Key benefits of buying the report:

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the global activated carbon fiber market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the activated carbon fiber market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, contract, expansion, and acquisition.

Reasons to buy the report:
The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall activated carbon fiber market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363790/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


