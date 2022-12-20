U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.25
    -22.25 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,827.00
    -146.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,117.25
    -76.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,740.10
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.71
    +0.52 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7010
    -3.1630 (-2.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,709.95
    +10.59 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.19
    -0.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,315.54
    +77.90 (+0.29%)
     

Activated Carbon Fiber Market is projected to reach USD 350 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Activated Carbon Fiber Market is estimated to be USD 232 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 350 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027 as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as high demand for extended performance and reduced maintenance, growing demand from pollution control and water treatment applications, and increasing need for efficient processes are expected to drive the markets growth during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=73480284

Browse in-depth TOC on " Activated Carbon Fiber Market”

128- Market Data Tables

47 - Figures

189 – Pages

List of Key Players in Activated Carbon Fiber Market:

  1. Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  2. Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  3. Unitika Ltd. (Japan)

  4. Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  5. Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

  6. AWA Paper & Technology Company, Inc. (Japan)

  7. Taiwan Carbon Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

  8. Daigas Group (Japan)

  9. Auro Carbon & Chemicals (India)

  10. Hangzhou Nature Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  11. Eurocarb Products Ltd. (UK)

  12. China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd. (China)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Activated Carbon Fiber Market:

  1. Drivers: Increasing demand for drinking water purification and treatment of wastewater

  2. Opportunity: Rising atmospheric pollution and pollution abatement policy adoption by governing authorities worldwide

  3. Challenges: Requirement for cost-effective production and regeneration process

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=73480284

Key Findings of the Study:

  1. Cellulosic fiber is the fastest-growing segment in activated carbon fiber market, in terms of value and volume

  2. Air purification segment is expected to grow with the second highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period

  3. North America is the second-largest region in terms of value in the activated carbon fiber market during the forecast period.

Cellulosic fiber is the fastest-growing segment in activated carbon fiber market, in terms of value and volume

PAN, also known as polyacrylonitrile, is a synthetic thermoplastic polymer is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the cosmetic preservatives market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as environment friendly nature of cellulosic fiber, easily accessibility to raw material, high strength and superior characteristics.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=73480284

Air purification segment is expected to grow with the second highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period

Air purification segment is expected to be the second fastest-growing application of the activated carbon fiber market. There is an increased demand for air purifiers and pollutant removers due to increasing pollution levels worldwide. Therefore, strict government regulations and increased pollution will increase the demand for air purification application of activated carbon fiber market.

North America is the second-largest region in terms of value in the activated carbon fiber market during the forecast period

North America is the second largest market for activated carbon fiber, in terms of value and volume. The growth of the activated carbon fiber market in North America can be attributed to the presence of leading activated carbon fiber manufacturers, such as CeraMaterials, and HPMS Graphite. North America has undertaken substantial research with regard to manufacturing to understand the revolutionary potential of activated carbon fibers. This, in turn, boosts the demand for activated carbon fiber in the region.

Browse Adjacent Markets Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  1. Door Insulation Market

  2. Dimethyl Sulfoxide Market

  3. Polyimide Varnish Market

  4. Polypropylene Recycling Market

  5. Propylene Carbonate Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


Recommended Stories

  • South Korean financial super app Toss closes $405M Series G as valuation rises 7%

    Viva Republica, an operator of South Korean finance super app Toss, has finalized a $405 million Series G funding and it says it is now valued at 9.1 trillion won ( $7 billion), up from 8.5 trillion won in June 2021, when it raised $410 million in pre-Series F funding at a $7.4 billion (8.5 trillion won) valuation. The company's recent funding caught our attention, including that it signals the company is doing comparatively well amid a gloomy macroeconomic outlook. Indeed, unlike global fintech companies, including Klarna, Stripe, and Checkout.com, which have seen their valuations cut fairly dramatically in 2022, Viva Republica boosted its valuation again.

  • Citigroup’s $900 Million Revlon Blunder Ends With a Dismissal After Bank’s Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- A hard-fought battle between Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-O

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • Elon Musk: ‘It’s time for Tesla’s board to wake up and do their job,’ investor says

    Gerber Kawasaki Co-Founder Ross Gerber joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk’s leadership of Tesla and Twitter, how Twitter is affecting the Tesla brand, what the board of directors at Tesla needs to do, and how he would run Tesla if he had the role.

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

    The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.

  • Struggling to Find Accountants, Businesses Boost Salary Offers, Hire Temporary Workers

    A deepening shortage of accountants is driving a growing number of companies to raise salaries or seek temporary help to strengthen their finance teams amid a slowing economy.

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta accused of breaching antitrust rules, VF Corp explores sale of Jansport, Epic Games fined $520M

    Notable business headlines include the EU accusing Meta of breaching antitrust rules, VF. Corp. exploring the sale of its backpack maker Jansport, and Epic Games fined $520 million by the FTC amid online privacy protection violations.

  • China smartphone maker Xiaomi to slash 15% of jobs - South China Morning Post

    The Hong Kong newspaper cited social media posts by affected employees and local Chinese media, saying China's social media platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Maimai, have been flooded with posts about the job cuts. Xiaomi had 35,314 staff as of Sept. 30, the paper reported, with over 32,000 in mainland China, and the latest move could affect thousands of workers, many of whom have just joined the company during a hiring spree that began in December last year.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • American Airlines ends partnership with Mesa Air over financial and operational concerns

    Mesa announced Monday it would cease flying American flights, but the company also said it was currently finalizing a new five-year deal with United Airlines. Here are the details.

  • Energy stocks crushed the S&P 500 in 2022, and Wall Street loves the sector next year

    Energy stocks have been winners in a bleak year for equities, and Wall Street is betting the sector’s outperformance will persist heading into 2023.

  • Yes, You Can Manage Your Own Retirement!

    If you don't want to pay a financial pro to help you plan for retirement, consider mapping out a plan with these simple, do-it-yourself strategies.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ripple CEO’s attorney to resign as counsel on XRP lawsuit against SEC

    Ripple CEO Bradley Garlinghouse's attorney has applied to withdraw as his counsel in Ripple's ongoing lawsuit against the SEC.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, formerly one of Russia's biggest car makers, has begun laying off workers at its St Petersburg factory, which has stood idle since March, largely due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. "Owing to the continued suspension of production, Hyundai Motor is taking steps to optimise its staff numbers in Russia," Hyundai's Russian unit said in a statement. Around 2,600 people built Hyundai and Kia cars at the plant, which has a capacity of some 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • Oil ends higher on China demand hopes, while natural gas tumbles 11%

    Oil futures end higher Monday, finding support as investors assess the longer-term outlook for Chinese demand as the country relaxes its COVID-19 curbs