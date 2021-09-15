Activated Carbon Industry to Witness Negative Impact During 2020-2024|17000 + Technavio Reports
Activated Carbon Market - Cabot Corp., and Evoqua Water Technologies LLC will emerge as major activated carbon market participants during 2020-2024
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The activated carbon industry market size is expected to increase by 1423.66 th MT during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
The activated carbon market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The activated carbon market is driven by the increased need for purification in different industrial processes.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Air purification, Water purification, Food and beverage, Medical & pharma products, Automobiles, Mining, and Others), Product (Powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, and Other activated carbon), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The high demand for powdered activated carbon is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the activated carbon market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The activated carbon report covers the following areas:
Activated Carbon Market Sizing
Activated Carbon Market Forecast
Activated Carbon Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Cabot Corp.
Donau Carbon GmbH
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG
Hayleys Plc
Kuraray Co. Ltd.
Kureha Corp.
Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.
Puragen Activated Carbons
Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Graphite Electrode Market Report -The graphite electrode market size is expected to grow by 212.67 thousand MT and record a CAGR of 2.61% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Hot Stamping Foils Market Report -The hot stamping foils market size is expected to grow by USD 149.91 million and record a CAGR of 2.60% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product by Volume
Market segments
Comparison by Product by volume
Powdered activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
Granular activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
Others activated carbon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
Market opportunity by Product by volume
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
Market segments
Comparison by Application by volume
Air purification - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
Water purification - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
Medical and pharmaceutical products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
Mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand MT)
Market opportunity by Application by volume
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segmentation by end-user
Water treatment
Petrochemicals and oil and gas
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Market Segmentation by Raw Material
Market segmentation by raw material
Wood
Coconut shell
Others
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Cabot Corp.
Donau Carbon GmbH
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG
Hayleys Plc
Kuraray Co. Ltd.
Kureha Corp.
Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.
Puragen Activated Carbons
Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activated-carbon-industry-to-witness-negative-impact-during-2020-202417000--technavio-reports-301376557.html
SOURCE Technavio