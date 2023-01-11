U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

Activated Carbon Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during Forecast Period, TMR Study

·5 min read

  • Increase in usage of activated carbon in air purification is likely to drive market value during the forecast period

  • Rise in applications of activated carbon in water and wastewater treatment is expected to propel industry growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global activated carbon market was worth US$ 3.43 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7.93 Bn by 2031. As per TMR market forecast, the industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Rise in emphasis on wastewater treatment by municipal bodies in different parts of the world is expected to augment the global activated carbon market during the forecast period.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Market players are focusing on high-growth industries, including air purification, water and wastewater treatment, personal care & cosmetics, and pharmaceutical, in order to diversify their revenue sources. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the usage of personal protective equipment, including masks fitted with activated carbon filters. Therefore, companies in the market have shifted focus toward the healthcare sector.

Download a FREE sample copy of the report (please prefer the corporate mail ID to get the highest priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=114

Increase in investment in research & development (R&D) operations by leading companies enable them to produce novel goods with innovative pricing tactics. This is anticipated to trigger market competition. Manufacturers of activated carbon are likely to focus on evolving customer trends to increase revenue.

Beneficial properties of activated carbon, especially for applications such as air purification and water & wastewater treatment, are expected to increase market share during the forecast period. Major companies are concentrating on latest advancements in the activated carbon industry in order to manufacture highly advanced products.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Based on raw material, the coal-based segment led the global industry in 2021. Mesopores and micropores are prominent features of coal-based activated carbon, which has a large surface area. Usage of coal-based activated carbon is higher than other raw materials owing to its affordable filter media.

Global Activated Carbon Market: Growth Opportunities

  • Impurities, which are broken down into several pollutant categories, are present in municipal and industrial wastewater. The goal of sewage treatment is to remove these undesirable contaminants and reinstate the water to its original purity. The most challenging contaminants, including pharmaceutical micro-pollutants, are often removed in the last processing stage using activated carbon. Rise in usage of activated carbon in the treatment of wastewater and drinking water is likely to drive market development.

  • Processes for air filtration or treatment frequently employ activated carbon. Air pollution has risen as a result of increasing industrialization and prevalence of coal-fired power plants. A whopping 91% of people on the planet reside in areas with poor air quality. This boosts the need for clean air, which is anticipated to fuel market demand.

Buy this Premium Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=114&ltype=S

Global Activated Carbon Market: Regional Landscape

  • Asia Pacific represented a sizeable market share in 2021. Activated carbon is extensively utilized in pharmaceutical, automotive industries, foods & beverages, and water treatment in the region. Increase in water consumption across various industries and changing government rules for preventing water pollution are expected to fuel demand for water treatment in the region. China is likely to lead the activated carbon market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers are shifting operations to the region due to strong demand and low manufacturing costs.

Global Activated Carbon Market: Key Players

  • Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

  • Indo German Carbon Limited (IGCL)

  • Carbon Activated Corporation

  • TMK Carbon Sdn Bhd.

  • Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

  • Donau Chemie AG

Request for Customization - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=114

Global Activated Carbon Market: Segmentation

Raw Material

  • Coal-based

  • Coconut Shell-based

  • Wood-based

  • Others

Form

  • Powdered

  • Granular/Crushed

  • Extruded/Pelletized

  • Others

End- use

  • Water and Wastewater Treatment

  • Air Purification

  • Foods & Beverages

  • Industrial Chemicals

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Mining

  • Automotive

  • Others

Browse More Chemicals And Materials Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com    
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com   
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activated-carbon-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-1-during-forecast-period-tmr-study-301719145.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

