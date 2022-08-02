Activated Carbon Market Value is Set to Grow by 1244.29 Thousand MT, Progressing at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increased need for purification in different industrial processes is notably driving the ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET growth, although factors such as technical limitations of activated carbon products may impede the market growth. The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 for the market was estimated at 7.97%. Moreover, the report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (powdered, granular, and others), Application (air purification, water purification, medical and pharmaceutical products, food and beverage, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Key Companies- Cabot Corp., Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hayleys Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, and Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd. among others.

Driver - Increased need for purification in different industrial processes to drive the market.

Trend - High demand for powdered activated carbon to be the premium trend in the market.

Challenge - Technical limitations of activated carbon products to challenge the market growth.

Activated Carbon Market Driver:

Increased need for purification in different industrial processes:

Activated Carbon Market Trend:

High demand for powdered activated carbon:

Segmentation Analysis by Product (powdered, granular, and others) and Application (air purification, water purification, medical and pharmaceutical products, food and beverage, and others)

The activated carbon market share growth by the powdered segment will be significant during the forecast period. The powdered activated carbon segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. The increasing use of powdered activated carbon in diverse industries, investments by government bodies in water and waste treatment plants, and the increasing adoption of powdered activated carbon in pharmaceutical and food and beverage applications will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)

46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the activated carbon market in APAC. The rapid industrialization and urbanization and the increase in construction and heavy metal waste generation will facilitate the activated carbon market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

Cabot Corp.

Donau Carbon GmbH

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Hayleys Plc

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corp.

MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd.

Osaka Gas Co. Ltd.

Puragen Activated Carbons

Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd.

The activated carbon market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the acquisition of local companies and suppliers of raw materials for activated carbon to compete in the market.

Activated Carbon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62% Market growth 2021-2025 1244.29 thousand MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, The Netherlands, Belgium, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cabot Corp., Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hayleys Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, and Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Powdered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Granular - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Air purification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Water purification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Medical and pharmaceutical products- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Landscape disruption

10.2 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cabot Corp.

11.4 Donau Carbon GmbH

11.5 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

11.6 Hayleys Plc

11.7 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

11.8 Kureha Corp.

11.9 MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd.

11.10 Osaka Gas Co. Ltd.

11.11 Puragen Activated Carbons

11.12 Shinkwang Chem. Ind. Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

