Active Biotech AB Interim report January – June 2021
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Good progress in the projects towards important clinical events
SECOND QUARTER IN BRIEF
Active Biotech and NeoTX announce FDA clearance of IND for phase II clinical trial of naptumomab
EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
Active Biotech provided status update on the progress in its clinical naptumomab project
Active Biotech’s partner NeoTX hosted KOL webinar on overcoming checkpoint inhibitor resistance, featuring combination with naptumomab as one approach
Financial summary
SEK M
Apr-Jun
Jan-Jun
Full-year
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Net sales
-
-
-
0.5
6.7
Operating profit/loss
-12.6
-10.1
-22.4
-19.9
-32.3
Profit/loss after tax
-12.6
-9.8
-22.4
-19.9
-32.2
Earnings per share (SEK)
-0.06
-0.06
-0.11
-0.12
-0.19
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)
78.5
38.2
26.2
For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO
The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.
Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on August 5, 2021, at 08.30 a.m. CET.
Attachment