U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.56 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.10 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    -0.14 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8670
    -0.4230 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,672.30
    +662.10 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.63 (-2.31%)
     

Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following completion of the initial phase of the ongoing trial in the US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Active Biotech
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lund Sweden, October 3, 2021 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announces that the ongoing trial of tasquinimod in multiple myeloma has reached an important milestone. Ten patients have been treated with increasing doses of tasquinimod, which was generally well tolerated. The optimal dose and schedule of tasquinimod, when used as a single agent in patients with multiple myeloma has been established at 1 mg per day after a one-week run in of 0.5 mg daily. This is similar to the treatment schedule used in previous studies of tasquinimod.

The trial will now advance to a previously planned combination part, in which treatment with tasquinimod will be tested in patients with multiple myeloma together with the orally administered antimyeloma agents ixazomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (IRd). Once an optimal dose and schedule of tasquinimod for the IRd combination is established, an expansion cohort will be recruited to further document the biological activity of tasquinimod in myeloma patients. Key secondary endpoints will include antimyeloma activity using the response criteria of the International Myeloma Working Group.

The study is conducted in a partnership with the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania, with Dr. Dan Vogl as principal investigator. For more information about the study please visit clinical clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04405167).

"We are pleased to have concluded the first part of this trial, confirming the previous safety profile of tasquinimod in patients with multiple myeloma and defining an optimal dose and schedule for tasquinimod in this patient population. The patients included in this study phase were heavily pre-treated, with a median of 8 prior lines of therapy; 8 of the 10 patients were triple-class refractory to Imids, proteasome inhibitors, and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies. While none of the patients formally achieved a partial response, two patients with progressive myeloma at study entry achieved significant periods of stable disease on single-agent tasquinimod therapy. This suggests that tasquinimod has anti-myeloma activity in patients with advanced disease that is resistant to established therapies. These results enable us to advance into the combination part of the study, in which tasquinimod will be combined with a standard anti-myeloma treatment regimen. Our preclinical laboratory models suggest that this combination strategy may be a particularly effective way to utilize tasquinimod in myeloma therapy." says Dr. Dan Vogl, Principal Investigator.

“We are enthusiastic to have reached this milestone and can conclude the first phase of this study. Based on the established safety data together with the encouraging anti-myeloma activities observed, we look forward to the continuation of the study. In the coming phase, tasquinimod will be evaluated in combination with ixazomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (IRd), which already are established in the clinical practice. The use of tasquinimod, as a novel class of treatment for multiple myeloma, in combination with treatments used for earlier stage patients, is aligned with our current understanding of the mechanism of action of tasquinimod in these patients. ” says Helén Tuvesson, CEO, Active Biotech AB.

For further information, please contact:
Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21:30 p.m. CET on October 3, 2021.

About tasquinimod
Tasquinimod is an oral immunomodulatory and anti-angiogenic investigational treatment, that affects the tumor's ability to grow and metastasize. Tasquinimod is developed as a new immunomodulatory treatment for multiple myeloma. Tasquinimod has previously been studied as an anti-cancer agent in patients with solid cancers, including a phase 3 randomized trial in patients with metastatic prostate cancer. The tolerability of tasquinimod is well-characterized based on these previous experiences. Tasquinimod has demonstrated a clear therapeutic potential in preclinical models of multiple myeloma, when used as a single agent and in combination with standard multiple myeloma therapy.

About multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer in which abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow grow uncontrollably while other blood forming cells such as white and red blood cells and blood platelets are suppressed. This leads to anemia, infections, destruction of bone tissue and progressive loss of renal function. Despite new treatments have greatly improved survival of multiple myeloma patients, the biological heterogeneity of the disease and the emergence of drug resistance is a major challenge, and the medical need of innovative treatment modalities remains high. In 2017, 81000 new cases of multiple myeloma were diagnosed in the eight major markets. The global sales of drugs for multiple myeloma totaled USD 16 billion in 2017 and sales are expected to increase 48% by 2026 (ref Global Data 2019).

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 11.4% on Friday after rival drugmaker Merck (NYSE: MRK) released positive data for a new oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Merck said an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed its drug, known as molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases of the disease. The healthcare giant intends to request Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment from the Food and Drug Administration based on its encouraging clinical trials results.

  • "I Could've Easily Died," Said This Woman Whose Wedgie From Wearing High-Cut Jean Shorts On A Date Landed Her In The Hospital

    "Always listen to your body and your gut."View Entire Post ›

  • FDA announces 3 key vax dates for October

    The Food and Drug Administration has announced three important October dates regarding booster shots and COVID-19 vaccines for kids.

  • New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

    According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID

  • Why the Amazon Echo Show should be standard in every nursing home

    The pandemic made video calling with no-fuss "drop-in" technology a vital connection to loved ones in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. It's a godsend to families managing senior care.

  • If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

    Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only i

  • Sugar substitutes: Is one better or worse for diabetes? For weight loss? An expert explains

    Sugar and artificial sweeteners comes in many shapes and colors. New Africa/Shutterstock.comWandering through the grocery store, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the numerous brands and health claims on the dozens of sugar substitutes. It can be particularly confusing for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes who must keep their blood sugar in check and control their weight. With the growing diabetes and obesity epidemic, there has been increasing awareness around the use of added sugars in foods.

  • Malaysia in talks to procure Merck's COVID-19 pills

    Malaysia is in talks to procure an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co for COVID-19 treatment, the health minister said on Saturday. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet that he has started negotiations to procure the new drugs, referring to a Reuters story on Friday that the pill developed by Merck (https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01/) could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. "As we transition to living with COVID, we will be adding new, innovative treatment options to our arsenal in addition to vaccines," he said.

  • Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

    Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant of COVID-19 is. Hospitals across the region are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages are starting to affect care. “I think it’s clearly frustrating for all of us,” said Michael Pieciak, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation who monitors COVID-19 statistics for the state.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Warn it's Dangerous Entering Here

    As fall sets in, COVID cases are flattening nationwide, but the highly contagious Delta variant remains a concern; some states are seeing double-digit surges of the virus. What leisure activities is it wiser to avoid for now? "It depends on the prevalence of COVID in the local community," says Karen Jubanyik, MD, an associate professor of emergency medicine at Yale University School of Medicine and author of Beat the Coronavirus. "Where COVID is prevalent, I would avoid indoor, optional activiti

  • Fans Go Wild After Seeing Carrie Underwood (And Her Abs) Stun in a Crop Top

    Carrie Underwood shared a selfie on Instagram that shows off her totally toned abs and fans are blowing up the comments on Instagram!

  • Never Put This One Food Item on the Top Shelf of Your Fridge, CDC Says

    The key to a healthy diet is eating a wide range of foods, including fruits, vegetables, grains, meat, and more. But experts say that another key to your good health is separating those foods safely, so they don't contaminate one another and harbor harmful bacteria. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you run that risk every time you put one type of food on the top shelf of your fridge. They say that making this one simple storage mistake can spread danger

  • U.S. eyes Israeli military data for Pfizer COVID-19 booster safety

    U.S. health officials are hoping data on Israeli military personnel can help clarify the risk of heart muscle inflammation in younger people who have received Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots - a potential factor for U.S. regulators as they consider granting full approval of these boosters. A condition called myocarditis has in rare cases been linked to the two-dose mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, mostly in younger males, but U.S. health officials are trying to better understand the risk. "The real question that we have not yet answered is the safety data of an mRNA in young people vis-a-vis myocarditis," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said in a telephone interview.

  • 3 years of Tinactin and Lotrimin sprays recalled for a cancer-causing contamination

    Recall alert: Read before you take.

  • FDA to meet on boosters, shots for kids

    The meetings will happen later this month.

  • No, You Won't Gain Tons of Weight Over the Holidays

    These five pervasive myths about holiday eating can put a damper on your season. Here's why it's more than okay to enjoy your food.

  • ‘It’s not a magic pill’: What Merck’s antiviral pill could mean for vaccine hesitancy

    Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics Inc.’s experimental oral antiviral treatment is being heralded as a pill with major upside potential in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “It certainly is likely that some people will take, if you will, refuge that should they become infected, a pill might be available that could help them avert serious disease,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Infectious Diseases Division. “We are seeing this happen already with monoclonal antibody treatments,” he said.

  • The Wrong Mask Could Stop You From Flying Internationally

    International travel has risen throughout 2021, and many countries have opened their borders to vaccinated travelers. From the second you hit the airport, on through until you exit, masks are a requirement. In particular, many airlines that fly between the U.S. and Europe have instituted new mask guidelines prohibiting cloth masks.

  • Peninsula biotech looks to turn once-failed osteoporosis drug against rare disease

    A Bay Area company went on the hunt for a certain class of drugs that could level off calcium levels in both the blood and urine. Now it plans to take a drug into a late-stage clinical trial for people at risk of deadly kidney disease.