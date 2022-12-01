Active Cosmetics Market to Record More than USD 8 Billion Revenue by 2027. The Emergence of Nanotechnology Propelling the Cosmetics Demand - Arizton
CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the active cosmetics market will grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021-2027. The demand for skin care and hair care products is growing as skin concerns and personal care are becoming mainstream, thereby presenting an opportunity for the market to grow. In recent years, the cosmetics industry has enthusiastically adopted nanotechnology by taking inspiration from its early involvement in biotechnology and bioscience. Several nano-based products have been developed by exploiting various nanomaterials of different compositions, shapes, and sizes. These were mainly chosen for their ability to overcome common limitations of cosmetics by enhancing penetration, improving the stability of ingredients, controlling the release of active ingredients, and functioning themselves as active agents. The application of plant-active ingredients in functional cosmetics often has several issues, such as poor solubility and stability, low skin permeability, and skin irritation, which limit the application of plant-active ingredients in functional cosmetics. Nanocarrier technology is expected to solve these problems and expand the application of plant-active ingredients in active cosmetics.
Active Cosmetics Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 16.85 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 8.25 Billion
CAGR (2021-2027)
12.6 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segmentation
Product, Gender, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE
Market Dynamics
Growing interests of male consumers in grooming products, the surge in demand for organic and natural beauty products, and rising demand for skincare and haircare cosmetics formulated with active ingredients
Competitive Landscape
The business overview, product offerings, key strategies, key strengths, and key opportunities
Companies Profiled in the Report
L'Oréal, Givaudan, Croda International, International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Shiseido, Air Liquide, BASF Personal Care and Nutrition, Beiersdorf, Casida, Clariant, Coty, Cosmetics Bulgaria, DSM, Evonik, FOOTNESS, Gattefossé, Laboratoires Expanscience, LipoTrue, Lonza, Naolys, Nouryon, Robertet, Sabinsa, Scout Organic Active Beauty, Sober Care, and Symrise
Page number
343
Customization Request
Shift Toward Halal Cosmetics Impacting the Market
Several Asian and Middle Eastern countries are now mandating the adoption of halal cosmetics. For instance, Indonesia announced that the sale of only halal products will be allowed in the market (the cut-off date for cosmetics is October 2026) and is aiming to be the major player in the halal cosmetics market, which is ultimately anticipated to increase the adoption and usage of active ingredients in halal cosmetics.
Moreover, DSM, a global science-based company, specializes in nutrition, health, & bioscience portfolio, including fully traceable vegan ingredients with a full range of skin actives, vitamins, Ultraviolet (UV) filters, and performance ingredients for a variety of personal care applications. Its PENTAVITIN, STIMU-TEX AS, PEPHA AGE, and ALP-SERUM ingredients are of particular interest to brands that seek to enhance their offering to the halal market in Asia. The need for halal cosmetics has increased due to the myriad of non-halal ingredients used in popular brands of cosmetics in the market.
Market Segmentation
Product
Liquid
Cream
Others
Gender
Male
Female
Application
Skin Care
Hair Care
Others
Distribution Channel
Drug Stores
Mass Merchandiser
Online
Department Stores
Others
Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a substantial shift to online shopping. Online distribution channel sales made less than 10% of global distribution during the pre-pandemic period. Customers preferred to buy cosmetics from trusted drug stores and pharmacies. Furthermore, the shipping cost of a single product often increases the overall price, making the purchase unnecessarily expensive. Shiseido witnessed over 40% contribution of e-commerce platforms to its sales in the Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa in 2021. The company increased its share in e-commerce across Asia during the pandemic. In recent years, e-commerce penetration only augmented slightly, the online share is predicted to increase to about 47% in the US by 2023.
There is a high focus on developing active cosmetics in the form of powder and bars. L'Oréal is highly focused on developing dermo-cosmetics and is one of the leading companies in the dermo-cosmetics segment. Companies are highly focused on inorganic growth through M&As. In recent years, leading companies in the market have made many acquisitions to strengthen their active cosmetics portfolios. As the demand for halal cosmetics is rising in Middle Eastern countries and highly developed countries, several companies are now focusing on developing active cosmetics with active ingredients derived from plants. Increasing halal certifications can also be witnessed among several companies based in the Middle East, APAC, North America, and Europe. Active cosmetics vendors face huge competition with many established vendors and emerging companies to become highly competitive in the market. Vendors actively engage in strategic acquisitions and partnerships for inorganic growth and invest in R&D activities. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions remain an important competitive strategy for key players to expand their product portfolio and gain market share.
Key Vendors Profiled in the Report
L'Oréal
Givaudan
Croda International
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
Shiseido
Air Liquide
BASF Personal Care and Nutrition
Beiersdorf
Casida
Clariant
Coty
Cosmetics Bulgaria
DSM
Evonik
FOOTNESS
Gattefossé
Laboratoires Expanscience
LipoTrue
Lonza
Naolys
Nouryon
Robertet
Sabinsa
Scout Organic Active Beauty
Sober Care
Symrise
The report considers the present scenario of the global active cosmetics market and its market dynamics for 2022−2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER
4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 INTRODUCTION
7.1 OVERVIEW
8 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 PARADIGM SHIFT TOWARD HALAL COSMETICS
9.2 GROWING FOCUS OF ACTIVE INGREDIENTS COMPANIES ON NUTRICOSMETICS
9.3 EMERGENCE OF NANOTECHNOLOGY IN ACTIVE COSMETICS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 GROWING INTEREST OF MALE CONSUMERS IN GROOMING PRODUCTS
10.2 INCREASING DEMAND FOR ORGANIC AND NATURAL BEAUTY PRODUCTS
10.3 DEMAND FOR SKIN CARE & HAIR CARE COSMETICS FORMULATED WITH ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 STRICT GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AND COMPLEXITY IN COSMETIC INDUSTRY
11.2 HIGH PRODUCTION COSTS
11.3 IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON ACTIVE COSMETICS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT
12.2.1 INSIGHTS BY GENDER
12.2.2 INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION
12.2.3 INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
12.2.4 INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 PRODUCT
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 LIQUID
13.4 CREAM
13.5 OTHERS
14 GENDER
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 FEMALE
14.4 MALE
15 APPLICATION
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 SKIN CARE
15.4 HAIR CARE
15.5 OTHERS
16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 DRUG STORES
16.4 MASS MERCHANDISER
16.5 ONLINE
16.6 DEPARTMENT STORES
16.7 OTHERS
17 GEOGRAPHY
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
18 APAC
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 APAC: PRODUCT
18.4 APAC: GENDER
18.5 APAC: APPLICATION
18.6 APAC: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
18.7 KEY COUNTRIES
18.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 EUROPE
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 EUROPE: PRODUCT
19.4 EUROPE: GENDER
19.5 EUROPE: APPLICATION
19.6 EUROPE: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
19.7 KEY COUNTRIES
19.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7.6 THE NETHERLANDS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 NORTH AMERICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 NORTH AMERICA: PRODUCT
20.4 NORTH AMERICA: GENDER
20.5 NORTH AMERICA: APPLICATION
20.6 NORTH AMERICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
20.7 KEY COUNTRIES
20.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 LATIN AMERICA: PRODUCT
21.4 LATIN AMERICA: GENDER
21.5 LATIN AMERICA: APPLICATION
21.6 LATIN AMERICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
21.7 KEY COUNTRIES
21.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.2 CHILE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.3 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.4 COLOMBIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.7.5 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: PRODUCT
22.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: GENDER
22.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: APPLICATION
22.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
22.7 KEY COUNTRIES
22.7.1 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.2 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.7.4 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
23.2.1 L'ORÉAL
23.2.2 GIVAUDAN
23.2.3 CRODA INTERNATIONAL
23.2.4 INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
23.2.5 SHISEIDO
24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
24.1 L'ORÉAL
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
24.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
24.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
24.2 GIVAUDAN
24.3 CRODA INTERNATIONAL
24.4 INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
24.5 SHISEIDO
25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
25.1 AIR LIQUIDE
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.2 BASF PERSONAL CARE AND NUTRITION
25.3 BEIERSDORF
25.4 CASIDA
25.5 CLARIANT
25.6 COTY
25.7 COSMETICS BULGARIA
25.8 DSM
25.9 EVONIK
25.10 FOOTNESS
25.11 GATTEFOSSE
25.12 LABORATOIRES EXPANSCIENCE
25.13 LIPOTRUE
25.14 LONZA
25.15 NAOLYS
25.16 NOURYON
25.17 ROBERTET
25.18 SABINSA
25.19 SCOUT ORGANIC ACTIVE BEAUTY
25.20 SOBER CARE
25.21 SYMRISE
26 REPORT SUMMARY
26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATION
27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
27.2 MARKET BY PRODUCT
27.3 MARKET BY GENDER
27.4 MARKET BY APPLICATION
27.5 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.6 APAC BY PRODUCT
27.7 APAC BY GENDER
27.8 APAC BY APPLICATION
27.9 APAC BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.10 EUROPE BY PRODUCT
27.11 EUROPE BY GENDER
27.12 EUROPE BY APPLICATION
27.13 EUROPE BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.14 NORTH AMERICA BY PRODUCT
27.15 NORTH AMERICA BY GENDER
27.16 NORTH AMERICA BY APPLICATION
27.17 NORTH AMERICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.18 LATIN AMERICA BY PRODUCT
27.19 LATIN AMERICA BY GENDER
27.20 LATIN AMERICA BY APPLICATION
27.21 LATIN AMERICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
27.22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY PRODUCT
27.23 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY GENDER
27.24 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY APPLICATION
27.25 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
28 APPENDIX
28.1 ABBREVIATIONS
